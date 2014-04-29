Hey, so remember how the Firewall & Iceberg video show was supposed to be on Monday this week, and the podcast on Tuesday? Funny story, that. Without boring you with the details, scheduling issues scotched this week’s video taping, but we decided to keep the podcast on Tuesday so we could discuss USA’s “Playing House,” which debuts tonight, along with the belated returns of “24” and “Louie,” John Oliver’s HBO debut, the “Parks and Rec” finale and the many trips on this week’s “Mad Men.”
The rundown:
“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20)
“24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10)
“Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55)
“Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)
It was unearned last season and continues to be now.
She felt compelled to run and hide in Don’s office when Herb stopped by SCDP, yet getting that guy out of her life forever is some kind of unpardonable sin? “Oh, but she prostituted herself ‘for what turns out to be nothing.'” You mean except the stake in the company an office manager never would have gotten otherwise?
Worse was her outrage over Don always saying “I” and never “we.” All his speeches are “we” speeches! The word “I” is put in his mouth in that instance specifically to allow her that response, as though the audience has forgotten “When we land Jaguar, the world will know we’ve arrived,” with the camera panning back and forth between their respective faces to show her in his thrall as he’s saying the words. Well, at least one person has apparently forgotten.
This is demonstrative of a problem that has gotten worse since the fourth season started: more and more, Weiner is blatantly engineering characterization to push the story instead of having people react to situations based on established character traits — thus Joan banging Herb in the first place. It’s where Mad Men Fatigue stems from, whether people can articulate it or not.
I thought her comment about “I” vs “we” wasn’t literally what he said so much as how Don acts, but you’re correct in that a literal interpretation would not be representative of Don’s words. However, he has often acted unilaterally without care or respect for how his behavior might affect the firm.
As for Joan sleeping with Herb, it’s been a consistent theme of the series that Joan has displayed talents and abilities well beyond the meager roles she’s been given in the firm, yet she’s rarely gotten credit for what she’s capable of. Sleeping with Herb was a way for her to finally cement the authority she deserved. I agree it’s a stretch, but Joan’s home life and finances required her to do something bold and landing Jaguar and a partnership was her opportunity.
I also think Joan was enraged that Don firing Jaguar killed the opportunity to go public, which financially would have been a huge windfall for Joan.
I’m also tired of people going on and on about her sleeping with Herb in the first place. She saw an opportunity to do some “dirty work” to get ahead in life, so she took the opportunity. It’s not like she smothered a litter of newborn puppies, she just had sex with a yucky guy that she normally wouldn’t be attracted to. It was both a way for her to get something tangible from the years of flirting (and straight up sexual harrassment) from the men in the industry, and it also setup a good storyline where she tries to prove that she really does deserve her ill-gotten partnership. It was a great move by Joan the character, and the writers of the show. On the list of terrible things that characters on cable dramas have done, Joan spending a less-than-ideal night in a hotel room with Herb doesn’t really blip on my radar.
Some random thoughts:
I think Don is genuinely interested in being honest. For example, his honesty with Sally didn’t seem calculated to me. However, he is also still afraid of it a bit, probably because he still has a lot of cleaning up to do over his past dishonesty and other issues.
Joan’s reaction didn’t seem false to me, and not just because of the Jaguar thing. They were trying to go public last season, and, if I recall correctly, Don helped ruin that, not to mention all the other things he did to jeopardize the agency. Most importantly though, Don wasn’t supposed to be there, and it was concerning that he was. I think her reaction would have been different if she were expecting him.
The list of rules for Don definitely seem like a Chekhov’s list of rules to get fired by. I think Don will sincerely try to follow them, but will end up breaking one out of good intentions, like in support of one of Peggy’s ideas. Even last season, Don was actually still supportive of Peggy, he just showed it in a really bad way (calling her out on her wishy-washiness in regards to the margarine ideas, her inappropriate relationship with Ted and how that was keeping them from seeing the problem with their approach to the St. Joseph’s ad – In a roundabout way, he was looking out for her best interests more than Ted was), and Peggy (albeit unknowingly) sticking up for his idea in the premiere shows they still share a professional understanding. Peggy’s also in a pretty bad place right now, so I think somehow they’re going to end up patching things up and helping each other out.
Regarding the question of why is Ben in a tux, the best theory I’ve read is that it’s the 200th anniversary of Pawnee’s founding. Supposedly they established it was founded in 1817 in a previous episode.
