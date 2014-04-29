Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 228: ’24,’ ‘Louie,’ ‘Playing House’ & more

The

Hey, so remember how the Firewall & Iceberg video show was supposed to be on Monday this week, and the podcast on Tuesday? Funny story, that. Without boring you with the details, scheduling issues scotched this week’s video taping, but we decided to keep the podcast on Tuesday so we could discuss USA’s “Playing House,” which debuts tonight, along with the belated returns of “24” and “Louie,” John Oliver’s HBO debut, the “Parks and Rec” finale and the many trips on this week’s “Mad Men.”

The rundown:

“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20)
“24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10)
“Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05)
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45)
“Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55)
“Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

