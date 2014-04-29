Hey, so remember how the Firewall & Iceberg video show was supposed to be on Monday this week, and the podcast on Tuesday? Funny story, that. Without boring you with the details, scheduling issues scotched this week’s video taping, but we decided to keep the podcast on Tuesday so we could discuss USA’s “Playing House,” which debuts tonight, along with the belated returns of “24” and “Louie,” John Oliver’s HBO debut, the “Parks and Rec” finale and the many trips on this week’s “Mad Men.”

The rundown:

“Playing House” (00:01:25 – 00:09:20) “24: Live Another Day” (00:09:25 – 00:27:10) “Louie” (00:27:15 – 00:34:05) “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (00:34:10 – 00:41:45) “Parks and Recreation” finale (00:41:45 – 00:58:55) “Mad Men” (00:59:00 – 01:23:40)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.