Happy Wednesday, and time for a Firewall & Iceberg podcast in which Dan and I do a little more upfront previewing, answer your mail, break down last night’s “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales, then discuss all the tension on “Mad Men” (and fess up as non-fans of “2001”).

Most likely next week’s podcast will be on Thursday due to upfront madness, but we’ll see.

The rundown:

Today’s podcast breakdown: Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20) Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25) Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30) “New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15) “The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50) NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05) “Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.