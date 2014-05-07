Happy Wednesday, and time for a Firewall & Iceberg podcast in which Dan and I do a little more upfront previewing, answer your mail, break down last night’s “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales, then discuss all the tension on “Mad Men” (and fess up as non-fans of “2001”).
Most likely next week’s podcast will be on Thursday due to upfront madness, but we’ll see.
The rundown:
Today’s podcast breakdown:
Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20)
Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25)
Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30)
“New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50)
NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05)
“Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)
When NBC’s Olympics rights run out, I will be in my 60s. (And I believe Alan will too.)
Hey Alan & Dan
Can you guys please talk, or write, about Showtime’s “Years of Living Dangerously”? I noticed no critics seem to be writing about it, and don’t know if you’ve watched, but it is really great. And I feel like nobody knows about it, and it’s such important viewing.
And it’s so well done it makes the medicine go down in a way that’s compelling and inspirational.
Thanks:)
Jenny – We reviewed it on one of our video shows… Episode 11, it looks like:
[www.hitfix.com]
-Daniel
Thanks, Dan:)