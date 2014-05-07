Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 229: ‘New Girl,’ ‘The Mindy Project,’ ‘Mad Men’ & more

05.07.14 4 Comments

The

Happy Wednesday, and time for a Firewall & Iceberg podcast in which Dan and I do a little more upfront previewing, answer your mail, break down last night’s “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” finales, then discuss all the tension on “Mad Men” (and fess up as non-fans of “2001”).

Most likely next week’s podcast will be on Thursday due to upfront madness, but we’ll see.

The rundown:

Today’s podcast breakdown:
Pre-upfronts update (00:00:50 – 00:07:20)
Listener Mail: “The Comeback” (00:07:30 – 00:13:25)
Listener Mail: Adaptations (00:13:30 – 00:17:30)
“New Girl” finale (00:17:40 – 00:28:15)
“The Mindy Project” (00:28:20 – 00:35:50)
NBC Gets the Olympics Through 2032 (00:35:50 – 00:40:05)
“Mad Men” (00:40:05 – 00:59:30)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

