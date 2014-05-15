Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 230

The craziness of upfronts week means that the Firewall & Iceberg podcast winds up on Thursday, but it’s a good one, as Dan and I break down the CBS and CW fall schedules, discuss the strengths and weaknesses displayed in the “Agents of SHIELD” and “Arrow” finales, and try to unpack a very weird episode of “Mad Men.” For those playing at home, this is the Amanda Waller comic book pic I show Dan, and you’re probably better off not seeing the Kat McPhee Photoshopped pic that causes Dan such anguish. (Though it exists in the Twitter-sphere.)
The rundown:
CBS Upfront (00:00:30 – 00:19:05)
CW Upfront (00:19:05 – 00:27:40)
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale (00:28:10 – 00:45:50)
“Arrow” finale (00:45:50 – 01:03:05)
“Mad Men” (01:03:05 – 01:26:40)
Alan, what make you think that Felicity did not know of the plan in advance? She was after all the one who suggested using Slade’s initiative against him and was already carrying the cure in a syringe. Not to mention both Oliver and Felicity comment on how well they both sold it at the end. I took it she was aware of the plan but not expecting the emotional response she had to Oliver selling it so well.
I came here to post this. This show doesn’t mind hiding information from us for better drama.
Psst. That’s MIRAkura Dan, not MARAkuru. It’s a miracle, not a maracle.
Love,
The Pronunciation Police
Well *sure*… When you put it like that, it makes total sense…
Sigh. Oh well…
-Daniel
typo: MIRAkuru
Dan, I loved what you said about the show not having earned the Felicity and Oliver declaration moment. I was really confused in that moment and got the “Ah, it makes sense now” feeling during the reveal. An Olicity shipper on another blog said that if Felicity can handle it then so could she. I like that interpretation. I’m not really an Olicity shipper, but I think in the curcumstances they were in it was NOT cruel of Oliver to use whatever he could to defeat Slade. Felicity seemed to understand that.
This is off topic but I missed the posts related to the ABC upfront and thought you would be more likely to read it here: Do you know what the status of the ABC pilot “Exposed” is with Mary Elizabeth Winstead? Was it not ordered to series, or could it show up at midseason possibly?
Is there any real reason why Fienberg has a streaming link to the current podcast and Sepinwall does not, just a link to Feinberg’s blog?
It’s kind of like the pity lead-in that Big Bang provides to The Millers.
Because when we began the podcast, I was still at the Ledger, and HitFix was better set up to host the stream. Then, when I came to HitFix, putting the stream on my blog would have messed up the RSS feed, caused an added hassle for subscribers, etc. We like to keep things simple for y’all when we can.
Johanna – You’ll note there’s no such pity lead-in on the video show, where the post is just in Alan’s blog, because it hadn’t been grandfathered into being on mine. I can live without the pity.
-Daniel
Why does Tea Leoni as “Madam Secretary” smell exactly like Geena Davis as “Commander in Chief”?
Probably the smell of David Duchovny.