Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 230

#Arrow #Mad Men
05.15.14 4 years ago 12 Comments

The

The craziness of upfronts week means that the Firewall & Iceberg podcast winds up on Thursday, but it’s a good one, as Dan and I break down the CBS and CW fall schedules, discuss the strengths and weaknesses displayed in the “Agents of SHIELD” and “Arrow” finales, and try to unpack a very weird episode of “Mad Men.” For those playing at home, this is the Amanda Waller comic book pic I show Dan, and you’re probably better off not seeing the Kat McPhee Photoshopped pic that causes Dan such anguish. (Though it exists in the Twitter-sphere.)

The rundown:

CBS Upfront (00:00:30 – 00:19:05)
CW Upfront (00:19:05 – 00:27:40)
“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale (00:28:10 – 00:45:50)
“Arrow” finale (00:45:50 – 01:03:05)
“Mad Men” (01:03:05 – 01:26:40)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow#Mad Men
TAGSarrowFirewall IcebergMad MenMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDUpfronts 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP