Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 230

The craziness of upfronts week means that the Firewall & Iceberg podcast winds up on Thursday, but it’s a good one, as Dan and I break down the CBS and CW fall schedules, discuss the strengths and weaknesses displayed in the “Agents of SHIELD” and “Arrow” finales, and try to unpack a very weird episode of “Mad Men.” For those playing at home, this is the Amanda Waller comic book pic I show Dan, and you’re probably better off not seeing the Kat McPhee Photoshopped pic that causes Dan such anguish. (Though it exists in the Twitter-sphere.)

The rundown:

CBS Upfront (00:00:30 – 00:19:05) CW Upfront (00:19:05 – 00:27:40) “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” finale (00:28:10 – 00:45:50) “Arrow” finale (00:45:50 – 01:03:05) “Mad Men” (01:03:05 – 01:26:40)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.