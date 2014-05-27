Time for a trans-Atlantic installment of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I tried to navigate the challenges of him being in London (and in a hotel with questionable wifi). For the most part, it’s workable, and at a certain point we decided we wanted to get it done because it would be our best and only real chance to discuss the “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” finales in a timely fashion, though we were more ambivalent on the three new shows being reviewed.

The rundown:

“Undateable” (00:01:20 – 00:10:30) “Crossbones” (00:10:30 – 00:17:20) “Halt and Catch Fire” (00:17:30 – 00:25:20) “Hannibal” finale (00:25:40 – 00:43:30) “Mad Men” midseason finale – (00:43:35 – 01:05:30)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.