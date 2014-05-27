Time for a trans-Atlantic installment of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I tried to navigate the challenges of him being in London (and in a hotel with questionable wifi). For the most part, it’s workable, and at a certain point we decided we wanted to get it done because it would be our best and only real chance to discuss the “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” finales in a timely fashion, though we were more ambivalent on the three new shows being reviewed.
The rundown:
“Undateable” (00:01:20 – 00:10:30)
“Crossbones” (00:10:30 – 00:17:20)
“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:17:30 – 00:25:20)
“Hannibal” finale (00:25:40 – 00:43:30)
“Mad Men” midseason finale – (00:43:35 – 01:05:30)

Alan, did you forget a few episodes (of Hannibal) already? :p
We did see Alana go through her entire realization. Will acting/looking more & more like a possible serial killer, Alana being “confused” by it, showing up at his place to talk (and Will still pushing her to question what she thinks is real, what she thinks she knows, about him, about Hannibal), and at a crime scene even. We saw her starting to doubt (again/more) Will, then Hannibal, then confront Jack and finally be told what’s what.
As for Freddie, it’s easy to guess how it happened (Will ties her up, calls Jack, who calmly explains to her what’s going on and how she can help/benefit from being in on it) and wouldn’t really add anything to show it.
Same goes for Jack, I’m not sure it would add much to see his “convincing;” But I also feel you think it had to happened (much) later than it probably did. Yes we saw Jack apparently not believing Hannibal could be a killer, telling Will how he was “pointing [the finger] in the wrong direction” and whatnot. You seem to think that was Jack not believing Hannibal could be a killer yet, it might just be Jack playing his part just as Will was playing his.
Will probably convinced Jack while locked up, or (very) soon after.
Also, I agree with Dan’s point about how the show doesn’t need to, show/explain everything.
I think by that point Jack might have been pretending so Hannibal wasn’t suspicious. But it’s hard to know because we don’t really see how Jack changed his mind.
I watched the Halt and Catch Fire pilot last night, and was more excited by it than any pilot I can remember. I realize that part of the reason is the central role I think the reverse engineering of the IBM ROM-BIOS played in the entire subsequent history of the human race. I teach a class on the history of technology, and try to impress my students with the fact that this was the central and pioneer event in the triumph of open computer architecture, something the show alludes to peripherally. To sum up, I firmly believe that if we don’t have an open PC architecture, we wouldn’t never have seen the victory of an open Internet protocol. Etc., etc., etc.
The actual story of the development of Compaq is completely different than the show, but who cares? I’ll just add one thing for now: the construction of Gordon and Donna Clark’s marriage promises to be the most complex and satisfying on screen marriage since Friday Night Lights. So many unexpected, gratifying turns in that relationship in just one episode. Scott McNairy, in particular, was incredible.
Main problem I see going forward is similar to that of Game of Thrones: how do you satisfy those, like me, who already know the story, and also the great mass of viewers who don’t? I guess we’ll all see together.
I was disappointed to go on Wikipedia and read that the first IBM clones hit the market the year before ROTJ was released.
A very clever thing about the mid-season Mad Men finale is that MW & Co. have managed to get most of the audience feeling optimistic and happy about Mad Men – exactly the way that many people felt right after the moon landing. This was the series finale for people who need happy endings.
But the following month heralds the end of that optimism – and also the end of the peace & love generation – with first the Manson murders, then later Altamont. So I think things are going to get much less happy – and I expect the next series finale to be a darker affair. This is the subtext of Bert’s message from the grave – which will be appreciated with dark irony in hindsight.
I think we got more of Alana’s slow process of becoming disturbed by what was going on and concluding that Hannibal was not the upstanding person she believed him to be. It’s confusing because much of that was due to his complacency with Will’s dark turn and viewers tend to dichotomize Team Will vs Team Hannibal. With Jack it seems there was some interaction with Will hidden from the audience and we don’t entirely see what convinced him Chilton was innocent. Freddie Lounds was suspicious of both Hannibal & Will at the time she was abducted, and she seems willing to go along with the plot because she’s opportunistic.
Re: Ken’s smirk on Mad Men: Remember that Kenny turned down an SCDP partnership for the precise reason that he didn’t want to have to be involved in the drama that would come with it, such as one partner trying to sue another out of the firm.
