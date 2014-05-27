Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 232: ‘Hannibal’ & ‘Mad Men’ finales and more

#Halt and Catch Fire #Hannibal #Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
05.27.14 18 Comments

The

Time for a trans-Atlantic installment of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, as Dan and I tried to navigate the challenges of him being in London (and in a hotel with questionable wifi). For the most part, it’s workable, and at a certain point we decided we wanted to get it done because it would be our best and only real chance to discuss the “Hannibal” and “Mad Men” finales in a timely fashion, though we were more ambivalent on the three new shows being reviewed.

The rundown:

“Undateable” (00:01:20 – 00:10:30)
“Crossbones” (00:10:30 – 00:17:20)
“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:17:30 – 00:25:20)
“Hannibal” finale (00:25:40 – 00:43:30)
“Mad Men” midseason finale – (00:43:35 – 01:05:30)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halt and Catch Fire#Hannibal#Mad Men
TAGSCROSSBONESFirewall IcebergHALT AND CATCH FIREHANNIBALMad MenUNDATEABLE

Listen To This

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 hours ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP