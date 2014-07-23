Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 239: Road trip 2014!

#Halt and Catch Fire #Orange Is The New Black
Senior Television Writer
07.23.14 4 Comments

The

Road trip? Road trip! Press tour is over, and Comic-Con is about to start, which means it’s time for everyone’s (least?) favorite Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the year, recorded inside Dan’s car as we drove from LA to San Diego. There is singing! There is a missed toll booth incident! There is Dan’s annual excitement at passing the San Onofre nuclear power plant! And so much more! And along the way, we preview Comic-Con, close out press tour, review WGN’s “Manhattan,” check back in on “Halt and Catch Fire,” wrap up “Orange Is the New Black” season 2, briefly discuss Dan’s irrational hatred of Weird Al’s “Word Crimes,” and discuss Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.” Lots and lots and lots o’ stuff.

The rundown:

Quick Comic-Con Preview (00:02:00 – 00:05:30)
Press Tour Breakdown (00:05:35 – 00:41:45)
“Manhattan” (00:41:45 – 00:50:50)
“Halt and Catch Fire” (00:50:55 – 00:59:05)
“Orange Is The New Black” Season 2 (00:59:05 – 01:12:20)
“Boyhood” (01:13:50 – 01:21:30)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

TOPICS#Halt and Catch Fire#Orange Is The New Black
TAGSboyhoodcomicconFirewall IcebergHALT AND CATCH FIREMANHATTANORANGE IS THE NEW BLACKPRESS TOURweird al

