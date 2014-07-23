Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 239: Road trip 2014!

Road trip? Road trip! Press tour is over, and Comic-Con is about to start, which means it’s time for everyone’s (least?) favorite Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the year, recorded inside Dan’s car as we drove from LA to San Diego. There is singing! There is a missed toll booth incident! There is Dan’s annual excitement at passing the San Onofre nuclear power plant! And so much more! And along the way, we preview Comic-Con, close out press tour, review WGN’s “Manhattan,” check back in on “Halt and Catch Fire,” wrap up “Orange Is the New Black” season 2, briefly discuss Dan’s irrational hatred of Weird Al’s “Word Crimes,” and discuss Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.” Lots and lots and lots o’ stuff.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Alan, been a fan for a while, but your comments on the Gracepoint adaptation being a verbatim copy of Broadchurch was probably the snobiest I’ve heard you ever come across. Backing Dan, you’re trying to tell us that it is a problem that 99% of America hasn’t seen Broadchurch but 99% of the critics have ? So what ? I consider myself a watcher of quality TV but BBC America programming isn’t exactly at the top of my priority list so I didn’t watch Broadchurch and am really looking forward to seeing Anna Gunn in her first post BB role. That rant should have been tagged #CriticsProblems
No, that is not what either of us was saying. I said that this will be an issue for people (like me, but also like some non-critics) who watched and loved Broadchurch, while also acknowledging that the Broadchurch audience was too small for that to be a determining factor in any decision Dan Futterman and company make. There are a lot of good actors here, Futterman and Epstein are a good writing team, and the source material is terrific. I can easily imagine people who never saw, or even heard of, Broadchurch really enjoying Gracepoint. But because I don’t have the ability to erase my memories of Broadchurch, and because the first two episodes at a minimum are so similar in every single beat, I can’t see it as anything else but (to borrow Dan’s analogy) Gus Van Sant’s “Psycho.” Maybe later episodes will make it easier to see it as its own thing, or maybe they’re content to stick to to the structure of a show that the vast majority of the FOX audience has never heard of. We’ll see. But the tone of that session was very much “We’d love it if the Broadchurch fans like this, but we can’t really worry about them, either.”
My wife wants us to watch Gracepoint (I watched Broadchurch, she didn’t). I’m sure she will enjoy it more than I do, since she’s not watching through the same filter I am.
Totally agree about Toby Huss as Bosworth on Halt. He’s the hidden gem of the show