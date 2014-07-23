Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 239: Road trip 2014!

Road trip? Road trip! Press tour is over, and Comic-Con is about to start, which means it’s time for everyone’s (least?) favorite Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of the year, recorded inside Dan’s car as we drove from LA to San Diego. There is singing! There is a missed toll booth incident! There is Dan’s annual excitement at passing the San Onofre nuclear power plant! And so much more! And along the way, we preview Comic-Con, close out press tour, review WGN’s “Manhattan,” check back in on “Halt and Catch Fire,” wrap up “Orange Is the New Black” season 2, briefly discuss Dan’s irrational hatred of Weird Al’s “Word Crimes,” and discuss Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.” Lots and lots and lots o’ stuff.

The rundown:

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.