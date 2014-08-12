Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 241: Robin Williams, ‘The Killing’ & more

08.12.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

The

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for a roller-coaster of emotions on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts off with some sad Robin Williams talk, then shifts into discussion of TNT’s mostly forgettable “Legends” with Sean Bean, later pivots into irritation in our discussion of the final season of “The Killing” before getting into all the ridiculous doings of our latest episodes from “Friday Night Lights” season 2.

The rundown:

Robin Williams (00:01:00 – 00:21:05)
“Legends” (00:21:06 – 00:31:50)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” (00:32:10 – 00:38:40)
Listener Mail – SimpsonsWorld implications (00:38:40 – 00:46:15)
“The Killing” Final Season (00:46:15 – 01:00:15)
“Friday Night Lights” Rewatch (01:00:15 – 01:41:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

