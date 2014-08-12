Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for a roller-coaster of emotions on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts off with some sad Robin Williams talk, then shifts into discussion of TNT’s mostly forgettable “Legends” with Sean Bean, later pivots into irritation in our discussion of the final season of “The Killing” before getting into all the ridiculous doings of our latest episodes from “Friday Night Lights” season 2.

The rundown:

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.