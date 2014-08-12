Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for a roller-coaster of emotions on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which starts off with some sad Robin Williams talk, then shifts into discussion of TNT’s mostly forgettable “Legends” with Sean Bean, later pivots into irritation in our discussion of the final season of “The Killing” before getting into all the ridiculous doings of our latest episodes from “Friday Night Lights” season 2.
The rundown:
Robin Williams (00:01:00 – 00:21:05)
“Legends” (00:21:06 – 00:31:50)
Listener Mail – “Arrested Development” (00:32:10 – 00:38:40)
Listener Mail – SimpsonsWorld implications (00:38:40 – 00:46:15)
“The Killing” Final Season (00:46:15 – 01:00:15)
“Friday Night Lights” Rewatch (01:00:15 – 01:41:00)
This episode started out as one of the saddest episodes of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast that I can remember. It was extremely respectful and touching, but you can sense Alan and Dan’s palpable feelings of grief throughout the segment, and the bit where Dan references the “O Captain! My Captain!” poem nearly caused me to tear up myself.
Then the segment about “The Killing” and the absurdity of its continued existence started. And then the laughs did flow. Seldom have I been more thankful for bad TV.
do you guys review the entire season of The Killing or just give an overview of the first couple episodes? I haven’t watched any yet. Still not even sure if I will
Entire season, massive spoilage.
And you can find many more useful things to do with those six hours.
Ah ok. I’ll listen just because I’m sure I’ll enjoy listening to you guys shit on it. It’s not a show I particularly care about having spoiled for me anyway
Speaking of TNT dramas, Alan, did you stick with Murder in the First? I have never watched a TNT show before (and I was never a regular viewer of a Steven Bochco show) but I somehow found it rather addicting and watched it all in a short time-frame.
I fell behind after the third episode due to travel, a lack of easy screener access (if I’d gotten more DVDs, I likely would have at least kept up with it as background viewing) and some other issues. A promising start, but other things got in the way, and I didn’t feel strongly enough to make the effort. Maybe down the road.
Does anyone reading the comments (maybe Alan or Dan even) know how I can see the episode Robin Williams was in of Homicide: Life on the Street. I believe it’s Season 2, Episode 1 entitled “Bop Gun”? Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!
Well I bought the DVDs, but that’s probably not what you wanted to hear.
Re: Your Simpson’s World discussion and other potential shows.
Seinfeld World?