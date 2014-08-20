Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! It’s a relatively slow time in the TV world, but we still had plenty to talk about, thanks to the Emmys taking place a month early due to NBC’s football commitments, thanks to a couple of oddball premieres on Netflix and BBC America, and thanks to us choosing to discuss 3 – count ’em – episodes of “Friday Night Lights” in one sitting. (We’ll do episodes 10 & 11 for next week’s show.)
I was wondering if you ever got around to watching Broad City. Glad you liked it – it’s perhaps my favorite new show of the year.
I still *probably* prefer Review to it, but the curtain rod gag and the entirety of “Stolen Phone” are so damn brilliant.
The discussion of Intruders let me to a hypothesis: any great Science Fiction show should still sound like a potentially good show if you take away the science fiction elements.
Lost: The survivors of a plane crash have to work together to survive on an uncharted island.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: A popular girl moves to a new town with her newly-divorced mother, and finds herself befriending nerds and outcasts.
Battlestar Galactica: The survivors of a devastating war look for a new home.
Twin Peaks: A small town is devastated by the death of a popular High School student, and an FBI agent sent to investigate discovers the town holds more secrets than he expects.
If you can’t really say what the show is about without going into fantastical elements, you probably don’t have a good show, or at least not one that stays good for long.
Doctor Who and Star Trek may be exceptions to this, and the X-Files just sounds hopelessly generic: “A mismatched pair of FBI agents investigate crimes.”
You could describe Star Trek in a way that would make it sound like it was about 16th century explorers. And you could add the word “unusual” to your X-Files description, to spice it up, without edging it over into science fiction. You’re right about Doctor Who, though. That one just is what it is.
I do consider “Master and Commander” to be the second or third best Star Trek movie.
How come when the prospects of modem family winning another best series Emmy you guys both sigh but in previous podcasts you guys never fail to mention your dissapointnent that Emmy voters have moved on from Mad Men (Reminder: a 4 time winner itself) ? I think I can answer my own question, you’re both Mad Men homers. But while as a viewer from the beginning, I’ll NEVER argue against that Mad Men is CLEARLY one of the best dramas of the past 25 years, I think the same should be said for modern family as well – and the academy has shown it agrees.
JaysonT44 – Curses. Once again, you have revealed our fatal bias in favor of shows we like over shows we like somewhat less.
And we’d done such a good job of hiding it from the world.
DAMN YOU!!!!!
-Daniel
Alan, I salute your professionalism in continuing the podcast after Dan’s trashing of Road House. Lesser critics would have shut it down
I don’t think Jeff Daniels winning “because he’s Jeff Daniels” would really mean much. At this point, I think he’s the least legendary name in the category. Spacey, Harrelson, and McConaughey are bigger stars, and Cranston and Hamm have all-time places in TV history that overrules whatever Daniels’ most iconic thing is (and I like him).
Given the revelation about is name I think it is only appropriate Ferret Guy is referred to as Guy Ferret-i in all future rewatch segments.