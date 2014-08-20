Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 242: Emmy predictions, ‘Friday Night Lights’ & more

#Emmys #Friday Night Lights #Bojack Horseman
08.20.14 4 years ago 10 Comments

The

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! It’s a relatively slow time in the TV world, but we still had plenty to talk about, thanks to the Emmys taking place a month early due to NBC’s football commitments, thanks to a couple of oddball premieres on Netflix and BBC America, and thanks to us choosing to discuss 3 – count ’em – episodes of “Friday Night Lights” in one sitting. (We’ll do episodes 10 & 11 for next week’s show.)

The rundown:

“BoJack Horseman” (00:01:10 – 00:09:15)
“Intruders” (00:09:20 – 00:18:40)
The 2014 Emmy Awards (00:18:45 – 00:37:30)
Listener Mail: Writing Credits (00:37:45 – 43:50)
Friday Night Lights” Season 2 Rewatch (00:43:55 – 01:24:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Friday Night Lights#Bojack Horseman
TAGSbojack horsemanEMMYSFirewall Icebergfriday night lightsINTRUDERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP