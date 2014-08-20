Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! It’s a relatively slow time in the TV world, but we still had plenty to talk about, thanks to the Emmys taking place a month early due to NBC’s football commitments, thanks to a couple of oddball premieres on Netflix and BBC America, and thanks to us choosing to discuss 3 – count ’em – episodes of “Friday Night Lights” in one sitting. (We’ll do episodes 10 & 11 for next week’s show.)

The rundown:

“BoJack Horseman” (00:01:10 – 00:09:15)

“Intruders” (00:09:20 – 00:18:40)

The 2014 Emmy Awards (00:18:45 – 00:37:30)

Listener Mail: Writing Credits (00:37:45 – 43:50)

“ Friday Night Lights” Season 2 Rewatch (00:43:55 – 01:24:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.