Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Labor Day and our need to catch up on some stuff pushed this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast back a day, but it’s a hefty one. We touch on the return of Chris Moore to TV with Starz’s “The Chair” (and lament the absence of John Gulager’s bathtub from primetime), preview the final season of “Boardwalk Empire,” discuss the five new Amazon pilots, look back on the fun that was Every “Simpsons” Ever, and talk about Comedy Central’s current hot streak in primetime. And we hope it all sounds coherent despite Skype being The Worst Thing Ever for much of the call. (Remember how we used to say that discussing Dustin Hoffman’s Emmy chances for “Luck” was barred by the Skype gods? Today, it was a random digression about Kristen Bell’s “Pulse.”)

NOTE: Despite recording 90 minutes of conversation, the Skype gods were being so unkind to us that we had to ditch our weekly Friday Night Lights segment. We’re as awful as the murder plot this week. Sorry. We’ll discuss episodes 12 & 13 next week, and then 14 & 15 the following week to close out season 2.

The rundown:

“The Chair” (00:00:40 – 00:16:35) “Boardwalk Empire” (00:16:38 – 00:25:45) Amazon Pilots (00:25:50 – 01:05:00) Listener Mail – FXX’s “Simpsons” Marathon (01:05:00 – 01:21:45) Listener Mail – Comedy Central (01:21:55 – 01:28:15)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.