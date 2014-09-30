Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 249: ‘Selfie,’ ‘A to Z,’ ‘Gracepoint’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! It's gonna be another double-dip this week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, because there are just too darned many premieres this week to squeeze into a single installment. Most of the ones in today's podcast are, unfortunately, not among the best of this fall's freshman class, though if you enjoy Angry Dan or Incredulous Alan, you will be getting a good amount of both throughout this discussion, before we segue into talking about “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” premieres.
Back either Thursday or Friday with a mix of new (“Mulaney”) and returning (“Homeland”) shows, plus belated finale talk about “Masters of Sex” and “Outlander.”
The rundown:
Kudos to Dan for not turning the stalker segment into a bash Kevin Williamson session and rehashing the fued some critics got into with him back in July at TCA. Although i have no doubt the show is terrible, I was fearful that the segment was gonna be more of a attack on a showrunner than a review of the show. Way to stay above the fray! Kudos
Honestly, I can’t tell if you’re being sarcastic or not. I could read it either way. Sadly, I’m certain I could have bashed Kevin Williamson both much more and probably less in the segment and I’ll probably go into more depth if I have time to write a review… Which I probably won’t at this point.
I’ll always stand by my appreciation of the Kevin Williamson I like… I just wish we saw more from him…
-Daniel
No not sarcastic at all ! Rereading I can see how that last kudos swayed it to sarcasm (I debated putting it in). Like I said I was just fearful the segment was gonna be used as a platform to sort of get the final word in vs Williamson and projecting to much of your personal feelings about the incident and thereby clouding the actual review. I’m glad you mainly stuck to the quality (or lack thereof) of the show.
Excellent. I’m unaccustomed to double-kudosing.
And, in truth, the TCA incident didn’t effect me in any meaningful way, perhaps because Williamson left me out of his Twitter war. I posted my very negative Take Me To The Pilots entry long before the panel and wouldn’t change anything…
I think the show is atrocious and since it’s his show, he’s gotta get the blame. But he brought me “Scream” and “Dawson’s Creek” and the good seasons of “Vampire Diaries.” That’s a lot of entertainment…
-Daniel
Is it wrong that I want to skip directly to the ‘Stalker’ segment?…
Spoilers, it’s no “H8tr” segment.
…is non-criticism. You aren’t even complaining that it’s a bad accent — it’s not — you’re complaining that you like her better with a different one and want the show to accommodate your preference for no real in-universe reason. It’s tantamount to insisting that any Yvonne Strahovski CIA character should be altered to Australian intelligence *just because*.
Well, that totally ignores my point about how actors are more comfortable with comic rhythms and delivery in their native accents. And if you want to try disputing that, you can feel free. I’d also love to see literally any interview in which a British/Australian/Scottish/Irish actor says, “Actually, I feel much funnier with a regionally non-specific American accent.”
And, actually, EVERY one of the accents we complained about *is* a bad accent, with no connection to geography or character background.
I won’t get into the straw man argument at the end. It just makes no sense.
-Daniel
“I’m not coming at this from a sanctimonious point of view” – Alan
I almost choked on the cookie I was eating
Is it wrong that all I could think about during the Gracepoint segment was “She’s a cop, she’s a mom…Copmom Momcop?”
There’s something amusing about listening to this while seeing the Stalker ad taking up almost 2/3 of the page…
So would you recommend Gracepoint to someone who has not seen Broadchurch? It’s one of the shows I’m considering picking up this fall, but it’s been hard to find a review that doesn’t focus solely on the comparison. I can see the difficulty in providing an objective review on one if you’ve seen both, but I’m just wondering if the remake is worth watching or if I should just wait until the original shows up on Netflix.
Like I said, I have no idea. Jeff Jensen at EW is one of the few prominent critics I know who reviewed Gracepoint without having seen Broadchurch, and he gave it a B-.
Thanks, Alan!
I have not seen Broadchurch yet, but I have some thoughts about the Broadchurch/Gracepoint situation. I understand that a remake has the potential to make more money for every party involved than airing the original series (which is no option for a broadcast network, and the original series already has aired in the US). So financially there’s something to gain here.
As for the creative process, as far as I understand the situation with IMDB credits, the original writer/creator is also involved in the remake. So what’s the point sticking so close to the original material and not use some creative input or lessons learned from the original series to mix it up a bit? Lazyness? Pressure from studio/network not to mix with the formula of a concept that was successful in the UK when introducing it to the wider US public?
In this day and age, 600.000 potential viewers is not a number I would like to risk losing. Most of these people would be interested to check out the remake and compare it. So if let’s say 500.000 of these people feel it’s the same story with different actors and don’t tune in for episode 2, how would this affect the potential success of the show?
And my last thought – what’s the intention of commerica success if the show is scheduled for ten weeks? Do they have plans for a second season? Or is it just about making a quick buck?