Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 249: ‘Selfie,’ ‘A to Z,’ ‘Gracepoint’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! It's gonna be another double-dip this week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, because there are just too darned many premieres this week to squeeze into a single installment. Most of the ones in today's podcast are, unfortunately, not among the best of this fall's freshman class, though if you enjoy Angry Dan or Incredulous Alan, you will be getting a good amount of both throughout this discussion, before we segue into talking about “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” premieres.

Back either Thursday or Friday with a mix of new (“Mulaney”) and returning (“Homeland”) shows, plus belated finale talk about “Masters of Sex” and “Outlander.”

The rundown:

“Selfie” (00:00:55 – 00:13:20) “Manhattan Love Story” (00:13:23 – 00:23:15) “Stalker” (00:23:15 – 00:26:25) “Bad Judge” (00:26:30 – 00:39:10) “Gracepoint” (00:39:10 – 00:53:00) “A to Z” (00:53:00 – 01:06:20) Sunday's “Simpsons” and “Family Guy” (01:06:20 – 01:18:40)

