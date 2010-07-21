Road trip? Road trip.

Dan and I tried something different this week: since we were driving from LA down to San Diego for Comic-Con, we thought it might be fun to record the podcast in Dan’s car on the way down. And it was fun. The sound quality? Less fun. Plus, about 42 minutes in, the recording stopped without us realizing it. I sound better than Dan because I was holding the computer while he drove, but still… it’ll be much better in the next installment, and we discuss when that might be near the end (in a segment we had to re-record at our hotel).

The rough rundown:

Comic-Con preview: 3:10 – 17:20

Spoiler-free “Mad Men” talk 17:20 – 28:15