Road trip? Road trip.
Dan and I tried something different this week: since we were driving from LA down to San Diego for Comic-Con, we thought it might be fun to record the podcast in Dan’s car on the way down. And it was fun. The sound quality? Less fun. Plus, about 42 minutes in, the recording stopped without us realizing it. I sound better than Dan because I was holding the computer while he drove, but still… it’ll be much better in the next installment, and we discuss when that might be near the end (in a segment we had to re-record at our hotel).
The rough rundown:
Comic-Con preview: 3:10 – 17:20
Spoiler-free “Mad Men” talk 17:20 – 28:15
“Undeclared” 28:20 – ???
Listening to Dan on here is sort of like the scene in a sci-fi or action movie where they discover a garbled transmission and can only hear other word
Was sure you were joking in the last pod about doing it on the road. Well, I really enjoy these so I got through it, but the TCA one now has high expectations.
FYI, I know lots of people who like both Glee and Sons of Anarchy.
They must be half-idiots.
Worst Podcast Ever. I agree tv is not a visual medium but podcasts are in fact an auditory medium. Never Forget.
julius – Even though your comment was mean, it still made me laugh. So there’s that…
-Daniel
It’s how I show my love.
Heh. Well, the sound quality wasn’t the best, but I appreciated the effort, and the immersive feel. It was almost like I was going through the tollbooth!!!
I wish I could see Mad Men S4 somewhere soon, but I live in Australia, and god only knows when they’ll air it down here. They only just started season 3.
Yeah the sound quality was awful…I usually find the back and forth banter and opinion amusing, but in this case I couldn’t understand without paying VERY close attention (and I use podcasts as background noise, not something I have to focus on)….so I didn’t make it through the whole thing. Sorry guys. Good luck getting the sound quality back up.
was y’all on motorcycles
Please don’t ever do that again.
Lesson learned, folks. We will NEVER try that again. And the next few podcasts should have our best sound quality in a long time, since we’ll be recording them together in a hotel room under optimal conditions.
We tried. We failed. We learned. We move on. We endure.
I liked it, if only because for once Dan was the one who you could barely hear, and Alan came through loud and clear.
Ha, your stop at the toll was classic. As cookie monster would say this was good as “sometimes food” not “all times food.” enjoyed it.
Maybe this was answered before but why can’t we stream the podcast on Alan’s blog as well?
Tausif – The feed to iTunes goes through my blog, so the podcast is already being uploaded into my blog. Sometimes it’s a slow process and there doesn’t seem to be much reason in double-uploading. Does it cause serious problems for you?
-Daniel
There are no technical problems. I don’t have iTunes and just like to stream the podcast. I read Alan’s blog more frequently which is why I was wondering. I think it is a good marketing tool(to have it streamed only on your blog) though because I have started to read your blog as well Daniel. I was just wondering why streaming is set up as is. Thanks for the response.
Podcasting on the road?!? Your dedication is admirable!
Too bad you couldn’t do a re-record though ’cause from what I could hear, it sounded really interesting. Especially as Comic Con is still a bit of a mystery to me. Plus I’m pretty sure I heard the words SOA. Ah well. There is always next week!
Worst. Podcast. Ever.
Jesus, that was tortuous to try to listen to. Not a good idea guys.
I think most of the problem was that there was some kind of noise canceling effect in the software, so the mic would be silent unless one of you was talking. And when Dan talked, it was hard to hear his voice over the road noise. But if that noise canceling feature had been turned off, and we just got the constant background noise, I think it would have been easier to distinguish Dan’s voice over the din, but as it was, we only got short bursts of Dan and din mixed together, so our ears could never get acclimated.
I had to turn off the show, due to the inability to hear Dan, during the Mad Men talk.
Of course, I only wanted to hear the San Diego talk, so I can live with it.
Alan, I hope you have time to roam the floor and maybe write a non-tv comics blog post.
/glad to not be at SD this year…
Ok, I agree it sounded bad, but why is everyone complaining? Did they start charging for this while I was in the other room? I think they’re aware it was rough. Let’s wait to yell at them until they do it again.