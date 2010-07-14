Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 25: Pilots, reader mail and ‘Undeclared’

Wednesday brings with it another episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Since I’m heading to California in a week for the Comic-Con/press tour double-header, and since there aren’t any new shows of note debuting this week, we devoted a good chunk of the podcast to discussing our initial impressions of the fall pilots, plus reader mail and our penultimate “Undeclared” discussion(*).
(*) I’m curious if people have been keeping up with the “Undeclared” eps. This close to the end, I hope we haven’t been doing that in a vacuum.
Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20
Random Reader Mail — 24:24 – 41:00
“Undeclared” — 41:00 – 49:30
I’m happy you’re doing the Undeclared discussions. I’m not watching them currently, but I did re-watch them a few months ago, so they are fresh in my head. You’re not in a vacuum.
I’m watching along with you and enjoying the reviews, so add me to the folks sitting in a vacuum with you.
Sorry, that should have said “I’m with Justin. I’m not rewatching the series, but I’m loving the discussion anyway.”
I got the Undeclared set as a Christmas gift and watched them soon after, so they’re fresh in my mind, too, although I also am not actually re-watching them.
(That was some awkward grammar right there, folks. But I’m sure my drift has still been caught.)
I’m listening and will listen again when I rewatch the series.
I only watched Undeclared for the first time about two months ago, so I didn’t watch them again. Still really enjoying the discussion of them.
Watched all the Undeclared episodes in a few days following ur first episode of the summer discussing them. Not a huge fan though!
Watched all of the episodes at once after the first podcast discussing them. Not a fan at all,really not funny…
While I didn’t plan on following along since I’ve seen them all so much (rediscovered the show my freshman year of college in 07-08!). However, I showed my friend them and we powered through all the episodes last weekend so I still crack up at just the mention of Marshall eating half a hot dog
count me in as one who’s been rewatching the series along with the podcasts, though i’ve been watching at a faster pace (just finished the last episode the other day). still just as funny as when i first saw the episodes that made it to air!
Yes, I’m so happy you all are doin the Undeclared reviews. I went out and purchased the DVDs and I have been more than pleased with my purchase. Your thoughts and comments make the viewing that much more enjoyable. Thanks. What’s the plan for next summer?
I’m rewatching Undeclared with you – and am really enjoying it. Very glad to have an excuse to revisit the show, so thanks for that.
I suspect the reason why you may feel uncertain whether people are actually following along with the rewatch is that a lot of people probably do the same thing as myself – they download the podcast, listen to it while they’re out and about, and don’t actually come back to the site to comment, where people who read your Firefly or Wire articles are already there on the page ready to comment.
I’ll throw in another comment declaring that people are actually watching Undeclared along side you, and of course enjoying the back and forth you guys provide.
Alan, I know you said that you’ve already watched the episodes enough to plausibly skip the commentaries, but wasn’t it also you that said that Apatow’s commentaries were among the most, if not relevant, fun commentaries? Any chance at all we could hear your or Dan’s choices commentary bits?
P.S. The final Scott Pilgrim comes out in less than a week(!!), and even though I realize that both of you will be incredibly busy, is there any chance at all you both will ever do a brief SP discussion in an upcoming podcast?
For those of use not on the pro-tour it would be helpful if you could provide a quick glossary of ‘the biz’ terms.
I probably am not the only one who doesn’t know what Comic-Con and upfronts are
Comic-Con: [tinyurl.com]
upfronts: [tinyurl.com]
Ditto amateur watcher! Though I figured I was the only one so out of the loop. ;-)
I will check out the link from Mike. Thank you, Mike.
Alan-
Have you watched the pilot for Ride Along yet? That’s one that looks pretty interesting based on the trailers and its pedigree, but I haven’t heard anything about the pilot anywhere…
I’m keeping up with the Undeclared eps… although a few weeks I’ve started listening to the podcast and then realized I hadn’t done my homework, so I had to watch the eps and then go back to the podcast. But the idea works and the discussions are great. I can’t say I love Undeclared as much as Freaks & Geeks, though.
The Undeclared stuff is sometimes all I listen to on these…
I was a little late in getting Undeclared, but I finished it up last weekend. It was nice as I was able to watch the show and remember what was discussed during the podcast. For instance hopelessly searching for Lizzie Caplan in the pilot and watching Seth Rogan’s weight.
I was watching undeclared with you guys for about the first week… then i couldn’t wait anymore and went ahead and watched the rest.
I started Undeclared then stopped because “The Wire” was my first priority and I *really* wanted to review at least one season with you. That meant that I had to watch all of season 2 and some of 3 before I finally caught up!
Thanks for the Undeclared reviews, I’m really enjoying them. I remember buying the DVD’s and complaining that there was an error. It seemed like an episode repeated. Little did I know (or basically read) that it was the Full Nugenty. I had only watched the opening scene and decided it was an error.
In the podcast there’s some lament of what work some of the actors went on to do. I always enjoyed the performance of Jarrett Grode (Perry) but its a shame he doesn’t seem to pop up on TV much lately.