Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 25: Pilots, reader mail and ‘Undeclared’

Wednesday brings with it another episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Since I’m heading to California in a week for the Comic-Con/press tour double-header, and since there aren’t any new shows of note debuting this week, we devoted a good chunk of the podcast to discussing our initial impressions of the fall pilots, plus reader mail and our penultimate “Undeclared” discussion(*).

(*) I’m curious if people have been keeping up with the “Undeclared” eps. This close to the end, I hope we haven’t been doing that in a vacuum.

Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20