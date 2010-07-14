Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 25: Pilots, reader mail and ‘Undeclared’

Senior Television Writer
07.14.10 26 Comments

The

Wednesday brings with it another episode of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Since I’m heading to California in a week for the Comic-Con/press tour double-header, and since there aren’t any new shows of note debuting this week, we devoted a good chunk of the podcast to discussing our initial impressions of the fall pilots, plus reader mail and our penultimate “Undeclared” discussion(*).
(*) I’m curious if people have been keeping up with the “Undeclared” eps. This close to the end, I hope we haven’t been doing that in a vacuum.
Early Pilot Preview — 03:30 – 24:20
Random Reader Mail — 24:24 – 41:00
“Undeclared” — 41:00 – 49:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the mp3 file or stream it at Dan’s blog.

