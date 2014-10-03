Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 250: ‘Homeland,’ ‘Mulaney’ & more

Happy Friday, boys and girls! It’s not only the second Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of this week, but our 250th show! Or, well, my 250th show, because Dan still refuses to count the episode where Mo Ryan filled in for him while he was on another continent. As a result, there’s not a lot in the way of anniversary celebrating, but there’s more reviewing going on, including our discussion of Starz’s promising “Survivor’s Remorse,” the wonderful “Bob’s Burgers” premiere, the revamped “Homeland” and FOX’s unfortunate “Mulaney,” plus belated finale talk on “Masters of Sex” and “Outlander.”

The rundown:

Survivor’s Remorse” (00:00:55 – 00:10:50)

“Bob’s Burgers” (00:11:00 – 00:13:00)
“Homeland” (00:13:00 – 00:26:30)
“Mulaney” (00:28:05 – 00:41:05)
“Outlander” midseason finale (00:41:40 – 00:55:40)
“Masters of Sex” finale (00:55:40 – 01:13:30)

