Happy Friday, boys and girls! It’s not only the second Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of this week, but our 250th show! Or, well, my 250th show, because Dan still refuses to count the episode where Mo Ryan filled in for him while he was on another continent. As a result, there’s not a lot in the way of anniversary celebrating, but there’s more reviewing going on, including our discussion of Starz’s promising “Survivor’s Remorse,” the wonderful “Bob’s Burgers” premiere, the revamped “Homeland” and FOX’s unfortunate “Mulaney,” plus belated finale talk on “Masters of Sex” and “Outlander.”
The rundown:
I give up, what is the Penn 6-5000 reference?
I don’t quite get it either.
BUT — just play this: [www.youtube.com]
AND Dan’s “drones” at the same time — and it is quite beautiful. Totally works!
And I can only surmise that Alan is genius. Extraordinaire.
After hearing you talk about Homeland, and how the vest should have gone off, I suggest a segment on the topic of times that good series chickened out on things that might have taken them to a higher level of quality.
For example, I’d say that’s true of Kristina’s cancer in Parenthood. If she had died, it would have galvanized the series, given it a focus. The series has a lot of good actors and good writing but has tended to have a pointless, running in place feel.
I’m sure there are other examples of situations like those two (though I get you may not agree with my parenthood one) in various series though the years.
On the subject of Gracepoint and Broadchurch I was curious why FOX went the route of producing a very similar show instead of seeking broadcasting rights from the BBC?
Sorry if that’s been covered before.
I disagree that the vest should have blown at the end of the first season. You nailed when you said that the problem with season 2 was that it turned Brody and Carrie’s relationship into a true love affair. I remember that when I first watched “Q & A”, I was unaware whether Carrie was being sincere or if she was just playing (or maybe both, which would be the ideal case). If things had followed that ambiguity in the remaining episodes, I could have easily seen season 2 topping season 1. It didn’t, but I don’t think there’s anything to do with the vest not having blown up.