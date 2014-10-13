Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 252

Happy Columbus Day, boys and girls! For travel-related reasons, we moved the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast up a day this week, in which we talk for a while about a pilot we both like but maybe don’t intend to watch as a series for long, a pilot we didn’t like at all but have hopes for the show as a whole, plus some recent drama episodes. Also, we talk for a very long time about hair. I’m sorry. It’s all my fault.
The rundown:
“Jane the Virgin” (00:00:55 – 00:13:30)
“Marry Me” (00:13:30 – 00:21:50)
Listener Mail: FOX’s fall struggles (00:22:20 – 00:31:20)
Listener Mail: Haircut-based TV declines (00:31:25 – 00:41:55)
“Parenthood” (00:42:00 – 00:53:00)
“The Walking Dead” (00:53:10 – 01:08:00)
“Boardwalk Empire” (01:08:00 – 01:28:00)
Talking about Boardwalk Empire cast members, how is Anatol Yusef (Meyer Lansky) not a cast regular? He’s been in the show since season one and freaking Willie gets to be in the opening credits but not him.
A lot of the time, it’s just about the deal the agent can negotiate. One year, the guy who played Eugene Pontecorvo was a Sopranos cast regular, and he did next to nothing that season.
And a lot of times when an actor has a really major recurring role one year, the deal will be, “You become a regular if we bring you back next year.” I think that’s the most likely explanation for Willie. They either had to make him a regular or not use him at all.
As for the Tommy theory, I’m kind of buying into it but in the way that Alan represented it. I don’t think he’s on a mission for revenge, because Tommy never would’ve been in any position to know who killed his father. The only people who could’ve possibly told him were Gillian and Richard and both of them (especially Richard) seem quite unlikely. I think he’s just there trying to make sense of his past, because Jimmy, Angela, Richard, and Nucky are probably just vague memories.
My theory: we know Gillian wrote Nucky a letter, so he must be on some level be aware of her current situation. Learning of the new kid’s identity (I’m betting he’ll come clean in an innocent manner, only hoping for answers about who his dad even was) will be what reawakens Nucky’s lingering Gillian issues to the point that he feels compelled to seek her out.
One more thing. I think Alan’s wrong that we won’t see Capone again save for possibly a brief arrest. The first meeting of Luciano’s Commission, in which Capone was a founding member, took place in Chicago. It’s the culmination of one of the season’s major arcs, so I think that’s something you pretty much have to show.
One more one more thing. I forgot about this one. There’s a rather major dangling plot thread, first introduced in season one and reintroduced briefly last season, regarding a certain improbably still alive pretend Irishman: the life insurance on Mickey.
Knowing this show, I don’t think they would’ve brought it back last year only to ignore it, so I think Nucky will get his ass kicked by Luciano, but manage to escape alive. However, Mickey will die which means Nucky will get the life insurance payout which he will then invest into that stock scam Margaret’s running.
Yeah, I guess in shows with large cast, there is always at least one person who never seems to be made a regular. And hell, playing Lansky is pretty damn good job security either way.
I like your Mikey theory, I know a lot of people think he will somehow live because he’s a cockroach. But, Winter does not seem like the type to leave that life insurance hanging. I fell like Margaret will end up with the money, but I’m not sure if Nucky will be around to enjoy it himself.
Given the FOX decline and “Gotham” success, isn’t it likely that FOX develops and X-Men pilot in the near future? Better question: do we want one?
X-Men is so so much better a template for a TV show than a movie. I watched the cartoon series back in the 1990s, and they managed to do a pretty good job of capturing the serialization and servicing a lot of the characters from the source materials.
Would it be well-done by FOX? No idea. It would also require a hefty financial commitment in terms of special effects if they actually did it up right, a large ensemble, and so on. I’d love to see HBO take a crack at it, since they have deeper pockets and are willing to throw a small army of money to make “Game of Thrones” look like it does, but I have my doubts it’s executable on a network.