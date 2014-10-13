Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 252

Happy Columbus Day, boys and girls! For travel-related reasons, we moved the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast up a day this week, in which we talk for a while about a pilot we both like but maybe don’t intend to watch as a series for long, a pilot we didn’t like at all but have hopes for the show as a whole, plus some recent drama episodes. Also, we talk for a very long time about hair. I’m sorry. It’s all my fault.

The rundown:

“Jane the Virgin” (00:00:55 – 00:13:30)

“Marry Me” (00:13:30 – 00:21:50)

Listener Mail: FOX’s fall struggles (00:22:20 – 00:31:20)

Listener Mail: Haircut-based TV declines (00:31:25 – 00:41:55)

“Parenthood” (00:42:00 – 00:53:00)

“The Walking Dead” (00:53:10 – 01:08:00)

“Boardwalk Empire” (01:08:00 – 01:28:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.