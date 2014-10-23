Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 253: ‘Constantine,’ ‘The Knick’ & more

Happy Thursday, boys and girls! We pushed back this week's Firewall & Iceberg Podcast by a few days to give Dan a chance to catch up on “The Knick,” which we discussed along with the first season of “Manhattan.” Before that, we reviewed NBC's “Constantine,” and answered mail about the lack of network cancellations, the consequences of a cable cancellation, and the potentially awesome and/or expensive a la carte cable future.
The rundown:
“Constantine” (00:01:10 – 00:12:40)
Listener Mail – No Cancelations (00:13:00 – 00:31:35)
Listener Mail – “The Bridge” cancellation (00:31:40 – 00:37:25)
Listener Mail – HBO/CBS a la carte streaming (00:37:30 – 00:49:40)
“The Knick” finale (00:49:50 – 01:07:50)
“Manhattan” finale (01:07:50 – 01:20:00)
