Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 255: ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘The Comeback’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is on a regular schedule this week – though we will either be delayed or off altogether next week – as Dan and I discussed two returning HBO shows, checked in on three ABC dramas, and discussed the first cancellations of the fall.
The rundown:
Recent TV Cancellations (00:00:50 – 00:15:55)
“The Newsroom” (00:16:45 – 00:31:00)
“The Comeback” (00:31:00 – 00:43:55)
“Scandal” (00:44:00 – 00:56:15)
“How To Get Away With Murder” (00:56:20 – 01:07:10)
“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (01:07:10 – 01:20:20)
A quick question: Is there a good point to start watching SHIELD without having to suffer through the whole first season?
Thanks
You can essentially start with “Turn, Turn, Turn,” the episode that aired a few days after Cap 2 hit movie theaters. You’ll miss some of the character backstory Dan and I talked about, and therefore some of the sense of betrayal about the character who turned heel, etc., but for the most part you’ll get it: small, close-knit SHIELD unit deals with revelation that large chunks of SHIELD have been infiltrated by Hydra. Go from there.
I’d say to watch the pilot and then go to “Turn Turn Turn,” if you’re determined to do some skipping. But the pilot isn’t bad. And it at least lets you catch the character introductions…
-Daniel
I’d say skip the entire first season and read wikipedia or something for the few facts you’ll need going into season 2.
I can’t agree with people who say it got better after Winter Soldier. Those season one episodes are still really, really bad. Season 2 is like a whole different show.
Yeah, I was a viewer who’d quit the show early in the first season and went back after Cap 2. There was certainly MORE stuff happening, but I still couldn’t stand most of the characters and ended up being irritated by continued clunky plotting and effects sequences that clearly couldn’t accomplish what they wanted to do.
I feel a bit leery of all the ‘THIS is the episode the show got better, really for real’, as I still doubt it’s ever going to be a show for me, but I’m psyching myself up to give Season 2 a shot. It still feels like more begrudging effort than I’d like to put into a TV show, though.