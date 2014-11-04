Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 255: ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘The Comeback’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is on a regular schedule this week – though we will either be delayed or off altogether next week – as Dan and I discussed two returning HBO shows, checked in on three ABC dramas, and discussed the first cancellations of the fall.

The rundown:

Recent TV Cancellations (00:00:50 – 00:15:55) “The Newsroom” (00:16:45 – 00:31:00) “The Comeback” (00:31:00 – 00:43:55) “Scandal” (00:44:00 – 00:56:15) “How To Get Away With Murder” (00:56:20 – 01:07:10) “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (01:07:10 – 01:20:20)

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.