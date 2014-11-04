Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 255: ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘The Comeback’ & more

#How To Get Away With Murder #Scandal #The Newsroom
11.04.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is on a regular schedule this week – though we will either be delayed or off altogether next week – as Dan and I discussed two returning HBO shows, checked in on three ABC dramas, and discussed the first cancellations of the fall.

The rundown:

Recent TV Cancellations (00:00:50 – 00:15:55)
“The Newsroom” (00:16:45 – 00:31:00)
“The Comeback” (00:31:00 – 00:43:55)
“Scandal” (00:44:00 – 00:56:15)
“How To Get Away With Murder” (00:56:20 – 01:07:10)
“Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (01:07:10 – 01:20:20)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#How To Get Away With Murder#Scandal#The Newsroom
TAGSFirewall IcebergHow to Get Away With MurderMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDSCANDALThe Comebackthe newsroom

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP