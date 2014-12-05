Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 259

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We held this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast until today so Dan and I could discuss the epic, um, agreeability of NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!,” along with a few listener questions and a mid-season check-in on “The Walking Dead” and “The Good Wife.” IMPORTANT NOTE, vis a vis the best TV beards discussion: even if you don’t care about “The Good Wife,” listen to the first minute or two of that segment for an unplanned coda to the beard talk.

The rundown:

“Peter Pan Live!” (00:00:45 – 00:21:30)
Listener Mail: “The Wire” in HD (00:21:45 – 00:30:00)
Listener Mail: Beards (00:30:00 – 00:36:25)
“The Good Wife” (00:36:30 – 00:50:25)
“The Walking Dead” (00:50:30 – 01:16:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

