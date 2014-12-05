Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 259

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We held this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast until today so Dan and I could discuss the epic, um, agreeability of NBC’s “Peter Pan Live!,” along with a few listener questions and a mid-season check-in on “The Walking Dead” and “The Good Wife.” IMPORTANT NOTE, vis a vis the best TV beards discussion: even if you don’t care about “The Good Wife,” listen to the first minute or two of that segment for an unplanned coda to the beard talk.
The rundown:
“Peter Pan Live!” (00:00:45 – 00:21:30)
Listener Mail: “The Wire” in HD (00:21:45 – 00:30:00)
Listener Mail: Beards (00:30:00 – 00:36:25)
“The Good Wife” (00:36:30 – 00:50:25)
“The Walking Dead” (00:50:30 – 01:16:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Dan and Alan, I was wondering if you guys were planning on reviewing Marco Polo on the podcast at some point. To me, the show seems/looks like it could very easily go either way in terms of quality, and I was wondering if you two had any thoughts on it (or if you’ve even had the opportunity to sample it yet).
Given the success of its recent Broadway run and its long history of being performed as live TV specials, you’d think Cinderella would be a good candidate for NBC’s live musical performance next year. It probably has a higher name recognition than Peter Pan. Maybe the relative recency of the Brandy version is a deterrent?
You mention characters growing beards to indicate going in a morally problematic direction. On Hannibal the hero typically has more facial hair than the clean-shaven villain, but in the second season when he went in a darker direction he also started to look more like Hannibal. Part of that was just the result of getting out of prison though.
The famous example of a character getting more interesting after growing a beard is Star Trek: TNG, but since I don’t watch that I don’t know which character it was. “Growing the beard” has become a “jumping the shark” type phrase to indicate a show/character getting better.
The Walking Dead succeeds for two reasons:
1. People love zombies
2. The characters
The plotting can be shaky, the villains and settings can overstay their welcomes at times, but there have been some consistently excellent characters and character arcs. I personally stick around for Carol above all else. There are other shows that have good characters, but the premise is more complex or unapproachable… so zombies make a good solid setting for a crossover scifi hit.
Re: Beards: Luke Danes? Would his be considered more of a scruff/sometimes beard? Either way, I always felt Luke’s facial hair was an important element to his character.