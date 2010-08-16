Time for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which this week includes:
“The Big C” — 00:00 – 07:00
“Weeds” — 07:05 – 12:50
“Big Lake” — 12:55 – 17:00
Reader Mail — 17:05 – 32:20
“Mad Men” — 32:20 – 47:07
I know you guys spent a lot of time on the Emmys around the time the nominations were announced, but do you think you’ll talk at all about who should/will win the awards considering next week’s podcast will the last one prior to the Emmys?
Also, I look forward to Michael Schur next week. Should be fun.
dsm9412 – Emmys may justify a podcast all their own… Possibly a relatively brief podcast next Friday?
-Daniel
To defend Mr. Sepinwall with regards to Weeds, I’ve watched every season, and I agree with his criticism, especially the smugness. The show also just has no idea what tone it wants to evoke. And, to agree with Mr. Feinberg (somewhat), after revisiting the first season recently, it clearly is the same show, with the same problems.
Oh, too bad you never got to discuss Pete and Peggy.
I don’t see why it is impossible that Betty would have limited appearances in the season. I mean, Aaron Staton is also a regular cast member, and we’ve seen him in exactly one scene in 4 episodes.
p.s. How about a special podcast extavaganza where Dan sings and Alan does voices?
Ten bucks bets on “Ed”, Alan, not five dollars!
Harry Crane is such a nudnik.
How about a putz or schmuck (not in the vulgar sense)?
I liked how Alan brought up how much more likable Pete is. I feel the same way. And I too loved his shrug when Pete’s father-in-law called him a son of a bitch.
Hm. I was just reminded of Jesse in Breaking Bad when he tells Walt that he’s the bad guy. Except for Jesse feels remorse, where as Pete embraces it.
I don’t see what the problem was with the scene with Peggy looking over the transom that Dan eluded to. Was he just bugged by the media making more out of it, by calling it a secret moment?
I did wonder for a brief moment while I watched that scene if anyone missed it, until they showed Peggy getting down off her desk. I didn’t pay attention to how long John Slattery held the camera on Don. It wasn’t too long and it wasn’t too short. I thought it was perfect.
I liked how Dan thought that this season could be an arch about Don finding his way. I could watch a season based on that. It is hard to watch Don’s dark side. But I don’t dislike watching it. Maybe it’s similar to how we as humans, are unable to turn away from the scene a car wreck?!?
About Betty being in future episodes, Matthew Weiner said “she has his children!”. Good point. Plus he said that he couldn’t find *any* information about men who were divorced in that time period. I interpreted that to mean there was a story to be told in Don’s divorce.
Matthew Weiner also said that there has to be consequences in stories, a real plus in my book. I love how the writers deal with what has transpired in the past and don’t forget about it for simplicities sake.
Betty reminds me of Skyler on Breaking Bad in that many of us couldn’t stand her and wanted her out of the story. Vince Gilligan also spoke of dealing with consequences. Consequences are what the Breaking Bad story is all about. And Matthew Weiner seems to have a similar take on it. At least that’s what I thought.