Today is an extra-exciting day for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, because for the first time, we were able to record it with a guest. Mike Schur – whom you might know as Ken Tremendous from FireJoeMorgan.com, or as Mose Schrute on “The Office,” or hopefully as the co-creator of NBC’s fantastic, underappreciated comedy “Parks and Recreation” – joined Dan and I for a very nerdy discussion of the relative merits of “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” arguably the two greatest dramas in TV history.

There are spoilers galore in our discussion of both shows – plus some random digressions about Schur’s time on “Parks and Rec,” “The Office” and “SNL” – so if you haven’t seen either one all the way to the end but plan to some day, you might want to hold off.

After the “Wire”/”Sopranos” talk, we let Mike go so Dan and I could talk, as usual, about last night’s “Mad Men.”

Our hope is to do a second podcast later in the week previewing the Emmys, but we don’t know yet if our schedules will allow for it.

In the meantime, here’s the rundown on today’s show:

“Wire”/”Sopranos” talk with special guest Mike Schur — 00:00 – 50:50

“Mad Men” — 52:30 – 01:07:20

