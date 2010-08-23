Today is an extra-exciting day for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, because for the first time, we were able to record it with a guest. Mike Schur – whom you might know as Ken Tremendous from FireJoeMorgan.com, or as Mose Schrute on “The Office,” or hopefully as the co-creator of NBC’s fantastic, underappreciated comedy “Parks and Recreation” – joined Dan and I for a very nerdy discussion of the relative merits of “The Sopranos” and “The Wire,” arguably the two greatest dramas in TV history.
There are spoilers galore in our discussion of both shows – plus some random digressions about Schur’s time on “Parks and Rec,” “The Office” and “SNL” – so if you haven’t seen either one all the way to the end but plan to some day, you might want to hold off.
After the “Wire”/”Sopranos” talk, we let Mike go so Dan and I could talk, as usual, about last night’s “Mad Men.”
Our hope is to do a second podcast later in the week previewing the Emmys, but we don’t know yet if our schedules will allow for it.
In the meantime, here’s the rundown on today’s show:
Ooh, good. I finished The Sopranos for the first time a few weeks ago, and am re-watching the final two episodes of The Wire today, so I look forward to listening to this.
Closed doors at the end of Mad Men…. in season 2 at the end of the episode where Don discovers Roger is sleeping with his secretary Jane, he closes the door in Roger’s face fade to black. In The Hobo Code, the episode ends on Don’s closed office door.
“The Rejected” also ends with a closed door.
Also, at the end of The Jet Set, they close on the closed door of the Draper house when the airline delivers Don’s lost luggage while he’s in California.
thought of this discussion on the podcast as soon as the elevator door closed at the end of S4E6 — three in a row!
There is no world, in which The Wire is better than The Shield or Deadwood (…or Breaking Bad). Both have a much better cast, more fascinating characters, better dialogue and a serial storyline through the whole series (The Wire was more like 5 miniseries with returning characters). Both were extremely entertaining AND ambitious. The Wire was just ambitious.
btw. The Shield or Deadwood are series you should rewatch!
even the harshest of critics should recognize the stellar writing and storytelling of the wire. it was far from “just ambitious”, that would imply it failed. seems the only criticism that can be leveled at the show is its wearing its politics on its sleeve (which I tend to think is fair because I don’t think hardline conservatives would see the dilemmas of the slingers and people in the game the way a lefty liberal would. the wire has a point of view and advocates strongly for it and stops just short of calling people who disagrees with its views morons. ok, it probably crossed that line.
arguments against the shield: wheel spinning seasons 2-4, maybe the procedural element early on made it too familiar
arguments against deadwood: didn’t get a proper ending so it’s hard to judge the overall series
How is this even a debate? The Sopranos always lacked something and that is a basis in reality. There was no explanation ever given on how Tony an all not too bright guy that is also not all that careful is able to avoid RICO charges.
Almost two and a half years ago, it was The Wire, Sopranos and Deadwood, according to you, Alan, Matt Zoller Seitz and Andrew Johnston. I wonder, was there a specific reason why Deadwood was now dropped from this discussion?
Fantastic episode guys, fantastic. Schur’s analysis was brilliant, you guys played off each other well. Would like to have him back. Hope he’s also a MAD MEN and/or BREAKING BAD addict, maybe round 2 could be, having settled the all-time fight, the contender for Reigning Heavyweight Champion Drama, MadMen v Breaking Bad… ?
How are any astute readers supposed to take these guys seriously when they reason that The Sopranos went downhill during the last few seasons?
They also miss the obvious suggestion of the final scene. Schur is the most offensive here; Tony isn’t in any sort of personal hell in the final scene, he’s happy and unaware. Tony’s death is only “off screen” in the sense that you don’t see it, but the editing suggests Tony’s death is on screen but shown through Tony’s eyes rather than third-person.
These three are as irrationally committed to notions of ambiguity as other people are to their notions of definitive answers. Ambiguity is itself an interpretative choice, and doesn’t give you any insurance against interpreting a text incorrectly. David Chase explained to TV actor and sometime radio host Richard Belzer that we’re meant to intepret Tony died in the final scene.
I feel like you’re struggling to cling to your trendy post-modern-y ambiguity interpretation as waves of textual evidence and authorial intent come crashing down.
Chase says “yes, the “never hear it happen” when you get shot at the end is a clue” but you’re so invested in your shiny new postmodernism you’ve decided to expunge the unpleasant fact. I don’t have the time to find the Sopranos end blog cited in the podcast but it explains it perfectly.
It’s time to admit your initial interpretation was wrong and simply man up.
Why wouldn’t Chase show it onscreen? First, it’s the bloody end of a mobster, which has been shown on film a million times, and he figured out to do it in a way it’s never been done before. Second, for years Chase has resented his audience’s desire for bloody violence — a point he hammered home in that very episode by showing the crowd gawk as Phil Leotardo’s head got squished.
Talbot is right, it’s really weird that people seem completely unwilling to reassess their “Tony didn’t die” theories after the David Chase – Richard Belzer interview, instead preferring to take the easy shots at the ridiculous 20,000 word blog post guy. Here’s the excerpt for anyone who hasn’t read it:
Belzer: I was working with Steve Schirripa recently, we were judging ‘Last Coming Standing’ for NBC and we were talking about a lot of things and he was saying he heard all of these theories for the show that had nothing to do with your intention and wasnâ€™t anything the actors thought, like little hints along the way, like a word, like when Tony and Steve are on the boat at the lake and they say â€œâ€˜you never know its gonna happenâ€ or â€œyou never know its gonna hit youâ€â€¦
Chase: That was part of the ending.
Belzer: Oh, it was? see, what do I know? Were there other things in previous episodes that were hints towards it?
Chase: There was that and there was a shooting which Silvio was a witness, well he wasnâ€™t a witness, he was eating dinner with a couple of hookers and with some other guy and there was some visual stuff that went on there which sort of amplified Tonyâ€™s remarks to Baccala about you know â€œyou donâ€™t know its happenedâ€ or â€œyou wonâ€™t know it happened when it hits youâ€. Thatâ€™s about it.
Well, if they called the ending blog “ridiculous” (and I honestly don’t remember if they did), then they clearly never read it. It’s a long read, but the analysis reveals how the Sopranos, as a whole, is a modern artistic masterpiece, and Chase is a true visionary and film-making genius.
It really brought the series together for me, and I feel stupid for not putting a lot of that together myself. Even so, for Chase to meld all those elements together over the course of 10 years and 86 episodes is sheer genius.
Nothing else on television, or film for that matter, compares in scope, breadth of arc, use of imagery tying it all together in such a way as the Sopranos.
Eat your heart out David Simon.
Hmm well I agree with you about what the Sopranos ending means but I’m actually a Wire guy! Sopranos wins on character, acting, cinematography (which the Wire doesn’t really try to compete on). But in my opinion the Wire is a smarter show. It has more interesting stuff to say about our world than does the Sopranos. It’s far more carefully written and plotted — from a “smartly plotted” standpoint, I don’t think anything from Sopranos except Season 6 Part 2 can compare, because there’s so much deadweight and dead ends. For me, the Wire was more emotionally powerful too.
And maybe most important — the scope of the Wire is far greater than the Sopranos, because the Wire is the story of “the other America” (not just Baltimore). The Sopranos, in the end, is a story about how some human beings rationalize doing horrible things.
I really enjoyed the discussion of TV shows other than his own by a TV insider. I would greatly approve of more discussions of this sort. It is an interesting change of pace from the interviews I hear or read elsewhere.
No love for Bobby? You say you weren’t attached to any of the main characters, and didn’t feel that bad when they died, but how could you not feel something when Baccala got taken out? Poor, sweet Bobby
Am I the only one who thinks The Wire was not amazing at all?
Yes.
I’m always a little amazed people think there’s a contest between those two shows. I’d never call The Sopranos bad, but I got completely bored with it by the latter stages of series 3. I only kept going because I thought I should since it’s so lauded. But man, what meandering pointless soap opera.
For all the jokes in the first season about the outsider status of the Italian-American male, mafia movies and Anglo mafia envy, the show seemed to largely become just another entry in that canon. This wasn’t helped by its preposterous Marty Stu central character: an absurd male fantasy with endless wealth and irresistable to women of any kind. He supposedly gets out of character jail because he’s conflicted sometimes, loves his family and likes animals or something. Yeah well, it’s not enough.
Anyway, maybe it redeems itself by s5. My endurance ran out before then. Like I said, it’s in no way a bad show. Christopher and Carmella’s stories were interesting (when they got some share of the attention). But the notion that there’s any contest between it and the Wire I find absurd. It is exponentially the better show (and yes, as others have mentioned, I think Breaking Bad is shaping up to put Sopranos in the shade as well, and that’s a more similar kind of show)
I’d suggest skipping ahead to Season 6 Part 2 and watching the last 8 episodes of the show. You’ll find that your interpretation re: Tony as Marty Stu is totally wrong. But yes the Wire is better.
Mostly when I mention where I’m up to people do say “Oh but in X episodes interesting stuff happens to -some charachter I care about-” and I have to say damn I am going to have to watch this thing eventually. It’s like skipping episodes in Buffy. There’s enough stuff sprinkled through that you have to sit through each one to really keep up. So, one of these days.
I’d be interested in hearing your defense of Tony Sporano as more than a thinly veiled male fantasy. I admit I’m the only person who seems to think this. Perhaps because I haven’t watched the whole thing.
Basically, in Season 6 Part 2 Chase chastises anyone in his audience who ever liked, rooted for, or approved of Tony Soprano. Here’s a quote from Chase: “The way I see it is that Tony Soprano had been people’s alter ego. They had gleefully watched him rob, kill, pillage, lie, and cheat. They had cheered him on.”
Well, that’s good. Something to look forward to.
It does make it a bit of slog for those of us who can’t stand him in the mean time though ;)
cheers
I didn’t particularly like the pilot of Parks and Recreation, but because of my new-found respect for Mike Schur, I think I’ll revisit the show.
He’s a very insightful guy, that Mike Schur.
for me, wire > deadwood > sopranos.
was hoping for some baseball talk to break up all the tv talk…
I would 100% agree, with the caveat that I think that Deadwood is more ‘re-watchable’.
Mike Schur always has thoughtful insights into TV. His commentaries on The Office DVD’s showed how much he thought about what they were trying to portray onscreen. Which was way more than most show runners seem to do, including the current overlords of The Office.
Maybe I’m not one of the “cool kids”, but mark me down as someone who thinks The Sopranos is the best show ever. I’m probably also one of the few who think the show got BETTER in the final 3-4 years, when David Chase figured out the story he wanted to tell and the ending he wanted to do.
I love The Wire as much as anyone, but I never understood the contempt and shock fans have whenever someone says they like another show better. The whole “this shouldn’t be a debate!” thing is silly to me. There’s a lot that The Sopranos did better than The Wire. For one, The Wire’s characters were mostly archetypes (SPOLIER!! which is why they could do the whole “Hey, Sydnor is the new McNulty!” and “Michael is the new Omar!!” thing in the finale) while The Sopranos characters, not just Tony, but Carmela, Christopher, even Paulie were fully formed by the end of the series.
Schur nailed it perfectly. If you’re into dynamic character studies (think Shakespeare), you’ll prefer The Sopranos. Dickens fans who love overarching stories with tons of characters where everything ties together, they’ll love The Wire more.
I think part of The Wire phenomenon is discovering the show and thinking “oh my god, this is so good, how come people don’t watch this?! I need to tell people to watch this!” I know I said the same thing when I watched it, and I’d guess 100% of people who read this blog did too.
Jarhead,
You’re exactly right. Any chance that The Wire had to surpass The Sopranos went down in flames in their final season. David Simon simply lost his mind with the boring newspaper angle and the absurd serial killer plot; time that could have been spent on wrapping up the core characters or spending more time with the kids. I still remember laughing at the final episode when Michael did his “Omar” impression with a stick up in the final few minutes.
I have a theory about why “The Wire” is even in the discussion. Nobody was talking about “The Wire” as the greatest show ever after its third season (a season, ironically, that I feel is its best). Then the critics got advances copies of the entire 4th season so they had the privilege of watching the episodes one after another right away. This is the only true way to see a show like that. Could you imagine if The Sopranos had that advantage? In any event, critics went wild and in an attempt to get people to watch it, we starting hearing the hyperbole about it being the “greatest show ever.”
The truth is it is not near the qaulity of The Sopranos. The Sopranos is deeper and more challenging, more akin to a great European art film. Viewers who think the show went downhill in the final few seasons just dont “get” or understand the show. The final season is the greatest season of a drama in television history (and can only be truly appreciated if you accept that Tony died but I don’t want to get into that argument, just read the 20,000 word wordpress blog).
The Wire was great if not predictable in its final two seasons (yeah, we get it Simon, some dumb state/city government decision at the top will effect the little person on the streets; How smart!).
One more thing, both Mad Men and Breaking Bad will surpass The Wire, if they haven’t already.
To be fair to The Wire, I think its 4th season is by far the best season in TV history, regardless of whether critics had advance screenings or not.
Both shows, like a lot of serialized TV, play much better when you can sit around on the weekends and plow through 3-4 episodes in 1 sitting. With The Wire, most people discovered the show on DVD, so they were able to sit around on weekends plowing through episode after episode and were able to appreciate the storytelling.
I think The Sopranos storytelling is just as strong, but people watched it differently. Because it was a popular show that everyone watched it when it aired, so they only saw it one episode a week for 13 weeks, and it’s harder to pick up on the subtle foreshadowing the show constantly did. The 4th season is the best example of this. A lot of people complained that “nothing was happening!” at the time, but every episode built towards the explosion between Tony and Carmela in the season finale.
Alan, do you think that “Breaking Bad” or “Mad Men” has the potential to enter into the all-time best drama discussion with “The Sopranos” and “The Wire”?
Mad Men has already surpassed The Wire as far as I’m concerned. I’m sure Alan feels the same way, but he’s reluctant to admit it because he has spent the last 4 years singing its praises and getting preferential treatment from David Simon as a result of it.
Thanks for that trip inside my head, Kicker, but I continue to feel The Wire is the best, and that both Sopranos and Deadwood are still probably better than Mad Men and Breaking Bad. But we’ll see how the two AMC shows rate when they’re all done.
Mad Men is very entertaining, well-acted, well-put together, and fun.
But if Mad Men wants to compare to those other shows it’s got to get past its “what we want vs. what society expects of us” theme. The theme is not that deep and it is already played out. In Season 3 the show was forced to come up with soap opera-like reasons for its characters to stare out the window over sad clarinet music. I’m curious to see if Season 4 will go past that theme — it looks like it might…
Great podcast – I think the main difference between “The Wire” and “The Sopranos” was The Sopranos was about those ‘in-between’ moments that might lead up to something that mattered. While The Wire was about the moments that mattered that no one else really cared about. I think the greatest question left unanswered about these two series would be: What if David Chase had The Wire and David Simon had The Sopranos? How would each show be different, would they even be great?
Talking about best drama ever and best series ever, do not neglect Six Feet Under. It was a masterpiece. I watched it recently via Netflix and feel like I lived in that family. Also, Deadwood! Watching that now. F’ing fantastic.
How about a link to the “20,000” word blog post?
And do we think The Wire, much as I love it, could have existed without The Sopranos coming first? Doesn’t that mean something?
And Alan, you need to see Inception.
I think it is this one: [masterofsopranos.wordpress.com]
I think they are talking about this one: [masterofsopranos.wordpress.com]
Sorry for the double post, when I came back to the site, my first comment was not visible for whatever readon. – Great podcast btw. – but in general not enough time to handle all subjects e.g. shows and reader questions. Two podcasts per week would be superb, but I don’t know your workload.
“And Alan, you need to see Inception.”
I know that. I also have two young kids and a whole lotta TV to watch.
Sitting here listening to the podcast and just had to pause it an make a comment. I’ve gotten the discussion about whether or not Tony dies a couple times over on Alan’s old blog and honestly I’m not really sure which side of the fence I’m on about it BUT…
The disdain these three guys seem to have for anyone that believes Tony was killed is ridiculous. Alan, if you’re monitoring this, a very sensible, logical argument can be made that Tony was killed and your alls refusal to believe it’s a possibility takes away the ambiguous ending just as much as you say insisting on his death does. As for your very specious argument about Chase never doing anything like that before – death only comes once. (BTW I had to post this as a guest. Posting on this site is very difficult and not near as enjoyable as it was on the old site)
Bryan, I’ve acknowledged in past writing that it’s entirely possible that the “Tony’s dead” camp is right. I don’t agree and I reiterate my reasons why in the podcast, but I understand why they’ve come to the conclusion they have, even if I don’t share it.
Both are the best shows ever for different reasons because they were almost perfect in executing their story telling approaches.
Having said that I have to comment also on the ending of The Sopranos which was pure genius. Except for the wish of part of the audience which Chase obviusly well knew and used for the ending thereÂ´s no evidence of supporting Tony is dead. On the contrary, Tony dying off screen would have been
a violation of all was Chase said in interviews and showed us throughout 86 episodes. It still amazes me how the very simple fact that no one in The Sopranos was killed without telling us exactly who and why did it escapes part of the viewers. The Tony is dead theory has no grounds and is an off-spring of the idea that Tony has to die in the end and another outcome was simply impossible. You can write one zillion words about onion rings, The Godfather and so on, but you have no dead body to show, no murder to name, no motiv, and killing Tony Soprano in that matter would be the worst ending ever and more importantly totally untrue of ChaseÂ´s vision.