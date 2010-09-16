Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 36: ‘Lone Star,’ ‘The Event,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and more

Part one of the three-part Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview begins today, as Dan and I look at the new shows that will be debuting on Monday and Tuesday of next week. On Monday, we’ll be back to deal with notable returning shows whose premieres we’ve seen (plus “Mad Men”), and then on Tuesday or Wednesday we’ll do the other new shows debuting next week. It’s a lot. The run-down:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
We likely won’t have time to answer questions on the next few shows, but just in case, you can always reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com
Huh, it’s not showing up for me on iTunes yet.
The RSS feed has been slow the last couple of times. Not sure why, but that’s where iTunes picks it up.
I think The Event will debut to huge ratings. The response from the audiences at Comic Con were huge.
And as we learned from the box office for Scott Pilgrim, Comic-Con success does not automatically translate to mainstream success.
Sepinwall, the buzz seems to be coming from other places too. It isn’t just Comic Con. Remember when Heroes premiered no one expected it to have a premiere rating of 14 million viewers. Same thing with Lost.
Like we say in the podcast, we wouldn’t be shocked if it opens big. NBC has been promoting the hell out of it (though NBC has, for the most part, seemingly lost its ability to launch anything scripted anymore), and FlashForward opened very big for ABC last year. But invoking a big Comic-Con reaction as evidence that a show will premiere well is confusing correlation with causation. Some shows with big Comic-Con buzz have premiered very well, but plenty of others that got raucous cheers died quickly (or limp along, like Chuck).
James – “Heroes” was one of the most critically admired pilots of its fall (we *did* give it Program of the Year that year) and gallons and gallons of ink were spilled about how it was rewriting the TV rules for shows of its genre. I don’t know that anybody in the media was astounded by that show’s success (albeit maybe surprised by the degree of said success). That show was *not* a sleeper.
“The Event” is not going to have anywhere near that level of press or positive reception. Because it’s awful. But, like we keep saying, some folks are going to love it. And that’s totally fine. And God knows NBC needs a hit.
-Daniel
I know it has been a couple of years, but the way I remember it was that everyone was excited for Heroes. Back then critics and regular viewers loved the show when it first came out, and gushed endlessly about it on the internet.
A lot of my favorite comedies (The Office, 30 Rock, Parks & Rec, Cougar Town) started off with not so great pilots and took several episodes to really find their voices and become funny. Is there any chance that six episodes from now Running Wilde will develop into something good? Or is it just so exceedingly godawful that there’s really no hope for it whatsoever?
It’s not godawful, just limp.
Sure, it could get better. That’s why I intend to stick with it.
Btw, have you guys seen Arnett and Cross’s other show, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret yet? Does it hold anymore promise for us Arrested Development fans?
Also, you guys mentioned Keri Russell’s assets as an actress. I know one of your gripes about Life Unexpected, Alan, was that you found the Cate character shrill and self-involved. I’ve always kind of wondered what the show would have been like with Keri Russell in the lead. Felicity was often shrill and self-involved, but Russell always managed to make her likeable anyway. With Life Unexpected I think a lot of what makes Cate grating comes more from Shiri Appleby’s performance than it does from the writing.
The Event almost reminds me of The Nine- a show that is based almost entirely around asking the same question again and again. With The Nine it was “what happened in there?” And shows like that get really old really fast.
By the way- I live Alan angry.
Is there any chance The Event might improve during the season?
mike and molly came up as “mike &26 molly” on my itunes info box.
i actually think they should change the name to do that, thereby giving chuck lorre the first interesting aspect to one of his sitcoms.
Re. Hawaii – This website: [the.honoluluadvertiser.com] (found thanks to Wikipedia) seems to agree with Alan – Atkins and Biehn as leads, Balfour and Sergei secondary.
If I recall correctly, Michael Madsen was originally supposed to be the lead in Hawaii, but backed out over “creative differences,” which is how they wound up with Biehn somewhat at the last minute.
And I understand why you guys were ragging on Ivan Sergei, but I recently rewatched the first season of Jack & Jill and have to say that Sergei was really pretty charming as the lead in that show. Unfortunately I don’t think he’s been as likeable in anything since. But it was kind of fun to see so many actors who have gone onto to find acclaim in other things (Amanda Peet, Justin Kirk, Sarah Paulson, Jaime Pressly) in this forgotten WB show. Also, I think Simon Rex was the WB’s version of Alex O’Loughlin–they kept trying to make him happen for some inexplicable reason. But he’s pretty much vanished and deservedly so.
Speaking as an “Average Joe”, this fall season has been the most exciting for me since.. well, ever. Admittedly, I rarely get all that excited for network television, but seems there are a few more potentially watchable series this year. Not to mention , I warmed up to a few series this summer on repeats, Modern Family, Glee (I know, I know.. I am awfully skeptical of season 2 as well) and Supernatural (I am completely caught up now, much better than I expected. What a surprise!). As far as network shows, I am also looking forward to Lone Star, Hawaii 5-0, the retooling (?) of Human Target and a few others that I am drawing a blank on right now.
Once you factor in the cable shows, Boardwalk Empire, Dexter, Mad Men, Walking Dead(Sunday night is crazy!), SoA. Terriers, and Always Sunny, I will probably lost any modicum of social life I have.
I’m sorry I have no excitement for any of the new shows being rolled out. I was exhausted after listening to you and Dan.
I’m disappointed that documentary form for Detroit seemed more organic than new version because it makes me less interested when I hear the new description.
I’m not sure if I’m going to invest in any new network shows. I’m going to dvr a few and see.
The plethora of cable shows are what I really want to watch and invest in-like my love for Rubicon (please be renewed), Boardwalk Empire, SOA, MM, Terriers etc.
I do have a life outside tv and don’t have time for mediocrity.
I could feel the unenthusiasum bleeding from the podcast.