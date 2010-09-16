Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 36: ‘Lone Star,’ ‘The Event,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and more

Senior Television Writer
09.16.10 18 Comments

The

Part one of the three-part Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview begins today, as Dan and I look at the new shows that will be debuting on Monday and Tuesday of next week. On Monday, we’ll be back to deal with notable returning shows whose premieres we’ve seen (plus “Mad Men”), and then on Tuesday or Wednesday we’ll do the other new shows debuting next week. It’s a lot. The run-down:

Intro — 0:00 – 03:40
“Lone Star” — 03:40 – 10:10
“The Event” — 10:10 – 16:00
“Mike & Molly” — 16:00 – 21:05
“Hawaii Five-0” — 21:45 – 27:30
“Chase” — 27:45 – 34:10
“Raising Hope” — 34:15 – 39:25
“Running Wilde” — 39:25 – 48:50
“Detroit 1-8-7” — 49:10 – 55:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

We likely won’t have time to answer questions on the next few shows, but just in case, you can always reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com

