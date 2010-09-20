Time for part two of the three-part Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview(*), with Dan and I pausing from our discussion of new shows to check in on a bunch of returning shows we’ve seen premieres for, some of which will be in heavy blogging rotation (“Chuck,” “How I Met Your Mother”), some which may be covered more infrequently (“Glee”), some which are falling out of the rotation altogether (“House”) and one that has surprised me by finding its way back in (“Fringe”).
(*) I’ve been doing a lot of fall preview podcasting over the last week, including a guest appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast that we recorded on Friday and was posted today.
The run-down:
We likely won’t have time to answer questions on the next few shows, but just in case, you can always reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com
Given that simmons is in a fantasy league with a bunch of comedy writers (dameshek, Kevin hence, cousin sal), I’m sure their interactions are probably funnier than The League.
I think it’s hilarious that Simmons villifies any chick show where the heart of the show is the women AND YET that’s exactly what Mad Men is, a chick show masquerading as a guys show because of the smoking and drinking and the oogling Joan.
For any HIMYM fan:
[www.youtube.com]
Apparently this is also on the commercial for the Season 5 DVD.
@Alan
Glad to see you brought back ‘Fringe’ into the rotation. Does that mean you will be reviewing the show every week? Or does that sentiment only applies to the premiere?
Depends on time. I’ll definitely be writing up the first two episodes. After that, it may be an irregular part of the blog (Thursday nights are just brutal), or I may feel so compelled that I do it every week.
So you’re going to forsake watching and reviewing House in favor of shows like Glee and How I Met Your Mother? Chuck used to be more amusing and endearing, but regardless of difference of opinion on some of these shows, Mad Men and Breaking Bad nonwithstanding, Hugh Laurie’s brilliant performance of House is one of the truly riveting and compelling portrayals on tv-now or in the past.
Actually, I’m not going to be reviewing Glee much, if at all. I did a very brief post on the season premiere, and that’s likely the last I’ll be writing about that show for the long time.