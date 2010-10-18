We had the longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as we welcomed our second Very Special Guest in Shawn Ryan to talk “Terriers” (which y’all really need to start watching if you haven’t already), “Ride-along,” “The Shield” and more, followed by long discussions of the “Rubicon” and “Mad Men.” The run-down:

Shawn Ryan talks “Terriers” and “Ride-Along” — 00:00 – 47:45 “Rubicon” finale — 47:50 – 01:00:45 “Mad Men” finale — 01:00:50 – 01:27:00

