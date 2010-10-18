We had the longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as we welcomed our second Very Special Guest in Shawn Ryan to talk “Terriers” (which y’all really need to start watching if you haven’t already), “Ride-along,” “The Shield” and more, followed by long discussions of the “Rubicon” and “Mad Men.” The run-down:
Fab! I’ve been waiting since last night to see what the two of you (TOGETHER) say about Jessica ParÃ©’s teeth.
I hope you asked Shawn Ryan when the Terriers theme song will be available on iTunes. It’s excellent.
Yeah, I love the theme song. Youtube link, for those who haven’t heard the full version:
[www.youtube.com]
Are you guys *trying* to sound like complete juvenile a**holes when you talk about Jessica Pare’s teeth?! Because that’s really how you come across. It’s completely offputting. I stopped listening at that point and will stop reading HitFix.
Are you her dentist? Sounds like you need an anaesthetic…..
Lionel – Hmmm… It’s been a running joke stemming from strange obsessions that certain people have with her teeth. And we’ve all the while constantly emphasized the ridiculousness of said obsession.
If you were a longtime reader/listener, we’re terribly sorry to have lost you over something we spent five seconds on in a 90 minute podcast…
-Daniel
I have not seen The Shield yet and want to avoid spoilers for it. What part of the podcast is discussion of just Terriers?
Other than the ending of one relatively self-contained, early episode, there are no Shield spoilers of any kind. We even talk about how there are still people like yourself (and like Dan was until recently) who haven’t seen the show yet but intend to. It’s safe.
Okay, thank you for the response.
Well, the podcast convince me to give Terriers a shot. One more viewer without a Nielsen box.
I was wondering about that. If you don’t have a Nielsen box, you don’t get counted as watching (or not watching) a show. But they are tracking Hulu and FX.com downloads easily from the site, for what those numbers are worth. What makes me wonder is the DVR numbers. Are cable companies tracking who records what shows and turning that data over (for good will or profit) to the networks? Or do people with Nielsen boxes just mark when they watch a show live or when they watch a show on their DVR?
I know there’s no actual marking on paper anymore, but you all know what I mean. It’s something I’ve wondered about for a while ever since weekly ratings analysis became a popular topic of conversation.
Was it just me or does Shawn Ryan sound exactly like David Schwimmer?
The podcast takes on a whole new level of humor if you pretend it’s Ross who’s been working on these great shows.
Great interview. I’ve been an admirer of Shawn Ryan’s since I read The Shield pilot. What a smart guy.
Nice work guys….Shawn is a good interview.
Any word on what might replace Mad Men for the end of the cast? Boardwalk, Terriers?
The Shawn Ryan interview was superb. I loved The Shield, The Unit (like mentioned on the podcast, totally under-appreciated), and now Terriers. Look forward to Ride-Along.
I could never get in to THE UNIT. The few episodes I saw seemed like a generic Bruckenheimer show with added melodrama. Looking forward to the podcast.
I nagged a relative until she started watching Terrier this week. Now, she’s a manical fan, facebooking all her friends, demanding they watch. It only takes one episode to get people hooked. C’mon everyone, work your friends and family over. You’re doing them a favor!