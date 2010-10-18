Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 42: Shawn Ryan, ‘Terriers,’ ‘Rubicon’ and ‘Mad Men’

The

We had the longest-ever Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, as we welcomed our second Very Special Guest in Shawn Ryan to talk “Terriers” (which y’all really need to start watching if you haven’t already), “Ride-along,” “The Shield” and more, followed by long discussions of the “Rubicon” and “Mad Men.” The run-down:

Shawn Ryan talks “Terriers” and “Ride-Along” — 00:00 – 47:45
“Rubicon” finale — 47:50 – 01:00:45
“Mad Men” finale — 01:00:50 – 01:27:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

