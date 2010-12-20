Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 51: ‘Perfect Couples’ & Worst TV of 2010

You get two Firewall & Iceberg Podcasts this week for the price of one, boys and girls! In a couple of days, Dan and I will go back and forth on our lists of the best shows of 2010, but today we decided to dwell on the negative, and look back over some of the shows that really made us cringe. Plus, a brief review of “Perfect Couples,” which both of us agree is unlikely to wind up on the 2011 worst-of list. The run-down:
I also would watch the Eric and Jessica Show!! Lafayette would be there, and Alfre Woodward played his mom, right? So she could escape from the loony bin, or nursing home or whatever and raise havoc! I think I would definitely watch that show.
Agree. True Blood has dropped in quality each season, and Eric, Jessica, and Lafayette represent the best. Though I have to admit, they’ve written the sass out of Lafayette for nearly two full seasons now, he’s less interesting. So many dull arcs and no climax to season 3, it was an utter failure.
Whenever I think of “The Event” I want Chuck to cut a promo parodying the formerly ubiquitous “What is…The Event?” commercials: “What is on before…The Event?”
Not that NBC would let them.
I would like to add Bones to the Worst TV of 2010, that show has now REALLY derailed! They don’t even have chemistry between the lead characters anymore.
Something is just very wrong when the showrunners over and over again have to explain in interviews how the viewers SHOULD think about what happens on each episode. They don’t seem to care about the fact that alot of viewers see something completely different.
I don’t have time to go back and listen, so if someone hasn’t listened yet, could you post a list of the shows they included in their Worst of 2010 lists here in the comments? I remember some of the shows discussed were The Decision, Outlaw, The Event, and American Idol, but don’t remember the rest at the moment.
The Decision was terrible…but get over it Cleveland.