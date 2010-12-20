Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 51: ‘Perfect Couples’ & Worst TV of 2010

You get two Firewall & Iceberg Podcasts this week for the price of one, boys and girls! In a couple of days, Dan and I will go back and forth on our lists of the best shows of 2010, but today we decided to dwell on the negative, and look back over some of the shows that really made us cringe. Plus, a brief review of “Perfect Couples,” which both of us agree is unlikely to wind up on the 2011 worst-of list. The run-down:

“Perfect Couples” — 00:01:00 – 00:10:30 TV’s Worst of 2010 — 00:10:30 – 01:01:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

