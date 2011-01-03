Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 53: ‘V,’ ‘Southland,’ ‘Episodes,’ ‘The Cape’ and more

Happy new year from your hosts at the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast! Get ready for a busy month of podcasting, thanks to one of the more hectic mid-season slates I can remember, as well as the impending start of the Television Critics Association winter press tour later this week. We may be doing multiple podcasts per week while I’m out there, or maybe not, but today we reviewed a bunch of stuff, and also found time to dip into the ol’ mailbag for the first time in a few weeks. The run-down:

The return of “V” — 00:02:05 – 00:11:10

The return of “Southland” — 00:11:10 – 00:18:40

Reader Mail relating to TV with an agenda — 00:19:00 – 00:28:20

“Bob’s Burgers” — 00:28:45 – 00:33:40

“The Cape” — 00:33:45 – 00:41:00

“Episode” — 00:41:15 – 00:50:50

“Shameless” — 00:50:55 – 01:00:30

