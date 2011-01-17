Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 56: ‘American Idol,’ ‘Parks and Recreation,’ ‘Being Human’ and more

The

I’m back on the East Coast, but before I left California, Dan and I recorded one last in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we briefly touched on press tour but mainly offered up reviews and previews of a lot of the shows that are premiering this week. We already dealt with “Harry’s Law” in a previous podcast, but in this one we cover:

Final Press Tour Roundup — 00:55 – 03:40
“Being Human”/”Skins” — 03:45 – 12:30
“American Idol” Preview — 12:35 – 24:30
NBC Thursday, specifically “Parks & Recreation” — 24:35 – 36:45
“Fairly Legal” — 36:50 – 44:10
“Onion News Network” and “Portlandia” — 44:35 – 55:09
