I’m back on the East Coast, but before I left California, Dan and I recorded one last in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we briefly touched on press tour but mainly offered up reviews and previews of a lot of the shows that are premiering this week. We already dealt with “Harry’s Law” in a previous podcast, but in this one we cover:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show.
The direct download leads to the last episode.
Ooops! Forgot to swap out the links… Fixed. Thanks!
-Daniel
One very atypical podcast listener says:
Please don’t move the podcast just for Idol. Never watched an episode, don’t care about it, often FF through the parts of the podcast discussing it.
Also, I hope An Idiot Abroad makes the cut for blog/podcast discussion. And I’d love to see the HBO Gervais cartoon make the list.
Mark – Oh, you’re not atypical in that respect, as I’m sure you’ll discover in 5… 4… 3… 2… 1…
-Dan
I don’t especially care what day the podcast goes up, but I also care little for the American Idol portion. The thing about Idol is that there are so many other places on the internet that discuss that. I am much more interested to hear what you guys have to say about something like Parks and Recreation or Chuck.
Since Dan won’t be able to record a show next week, would it be possible for you to have a guest host for an episode?
As a payback, it would be cool for Alan to have Simmons on the show to talk sports TV. Or maybe a sports TV guy like Richard Deitsch or Richard Sandomir.
Or, Like they said, Alan can take a break after Press Tour and hang out with his family. :>
Since I’ve only seen him as Toby Flenderson, it’s really hard for me to imagine Paul Leiberstein as “energized.”
Vince Gilligan as a guest this year please.
Seconded. The Breaking Bad podcast is one of my favorites.
I’d hope he does X-Files talk and not just Breaking bad.
Yes, that would indeed be fantastic. As to the idea of Mike Schur, Dan and Alan talking about Breaking Bad? Also something I’d like to see.
I marvel at this, still over you can’t afford proper microphones ;) but also about the rant about rape in some show I don’t watch. I wonder if its really rape, or yet again some americans getting hysterical over something which isn’t a problem. Guess I won’t know since I’m not going to watch those shows *g*
Was the “See you in the next life, Jack” recorded separately for this one?
Nope. Sometimes, my internal volume just goes way up on that line.
The only time it was ever recorded separately was at the end of the show we did towards the end of Terriers first season, when I did a premature “See you in the next life, Terriers” and immediately regretted it.
I still blame myself for killing that show.
I think the BBC Being Human is a very underrated show. IMHO, it’s one the better sci-fi/fantasy shows on the air. It’s better than True Blood. New season just started.
I wasn’t that impressed with US version, though it’s not bad. I’m glad they’re keeping the tone of the original (very dark, with subtle comedy thrown in). I’ll continue to watch it. There were a few subtle changes for the British version, mainly the sister.