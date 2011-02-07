Dan and I both stayed up late – or, rather, I stayed up late, whereas Dan was on California time – to watch all the Super Bowl ads and the special episode of “Glee” in order to fuel a very busy installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we discussed:
The Super Bowl commercials and halftime: 01:20 – 23:45
“Glee” – 23:45 – 32:10
“Raising Hope” – 32:45 – 38:00
“Traffic Light” – 38:00 – 42:45
“Mr. Sunshine” – 42:45 – 47:40
“Justified” – 47:45 – 58:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Mr. Sunshine is too wacky. Wackiness can be done well like Cougar Town, but this show seems like it’s trying too hard. I would have liked if Matthew Perry played his character straight and not be the “I have a line for everything” guy.
Great podcast! This may sound weird, but I love that the following tends to happen about 2-3 times per episode:
Dan: (Makes some joke that falls flat)
(3 second pause)
Alan: Okay.
Dan: (Follow up joke)
(Silence)
Alan: “The next show we’ll talk about is…”
In addition to the excellent analysis posted by your fellow columnist Ryan McGee, also note that the conflict between Glee club and the cheerleaders was entirely artificial. As one of the football players started to say, what difference does it make if a high-school championship doesn’t have a glitzy half-time show?
Great Podcast folks. This is the only one I had been listening to, and then decided to subscribe to others and they paled when compared to your work here.
