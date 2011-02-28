Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 62: Oscars, Charlie Sheen, ‘Breakout Kings’ & more

The

Apologies if Dan and I are a bit punchy on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but we were both up late watching and writing about the Oscars (or, in Dan’s case, he was also up late watching “Amazing Race”). But we powered through and hopefully the podcast is more entertaining than either the Oscars or Charlie Sheen’s TMZ interview. The run-down:

The Oscars — 00:53 – 19:20
Charlie Sheen — 19:25 – 27:00
A few quick words on “American Idol” — 27:00 – 31:00
“The Good Wife” — 31:00 – 39:15
“Breakout Kings” — 39:25 – 47:40
“America’s Next Great Restaurant” — 47:50 – 53:10
“Taking on Tyson” — 55:15 – 01:03:45
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

