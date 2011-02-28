Apologies if Dan and I are a bit punchy on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, but we were both up late watching and writing about the Oscars (or, in Dan’s case, he was also up late watching “Amazing Race”). But we powered through and hopefully the podcast is more entertaining than either the Oscars or Charlie Sheen’s TMZ interview. The run-down:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
You’d never seen “The Princess Bride” before?!
I had – many times. My daughter hadn’t.
Clearly next year’s Oscars need to be hosted by Charlie Sheen. It would be a bitchin’ rock star from Mars experience!
Why the Charlie Sheen mockery? This guy is fighting a huge television network, and he’s not allowed to be eccentric? Don’t tell him what he can’t do, guys.
Yeah, come on, guys, Charlie’s fight is totally noble and not at all self serving and egomaniacal! He’s like David fighting Goliath, but with a huge pile of cocaine and a few frightened hookers, automatically making it 32x more awesome.
Lets not forget, Sheen is winning. Fire breathing fists, yo. Boom.
Solid podcast, went ahead and did an Oscars recap one as well, with ideas of how to improve the format and potential hosts for next year! Feedback welcomed!
[www.mediafire.com]
If Hollywood took itself less seriously or as a community had a sense of humour about its existence then I’d say Stephen Colbert could host the Oscars.
On the latest Simmons podcast, Justin Timberlake was suggested as an Oscar host.
No Reservations review please. The season premiere in Haiti was quite good.
How about Hugh Laurie as Oscar host? I guess he would be quite amusing and he has several talents (and accents).