Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 63: ‘The Event,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘Greek’ & listener mail

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about the return of “The Event” and the state of “American Idol,” Dan offers a testimonial to “Greek,” which is airing its series finale tonight, and we answer a bunch of your questions. The run-down:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Rom from Star Trek: DS9 is the one that jumped out at me as a supporting character who went from really annoying to really enjoyable over the course of the seven seasons.
Nah, got confused. I mean Nog, not Rom.
A character that jumped to me was Chuck’s Morgan Grimes – hated him in season 1, and now he’s fantastic.
And now I see someone already put that in the comment section on Dan’s blog. Great minds.
It’s surprising that you didn’t mention Breaking Bad’s score, which is good in a ‘There Will Be Blood’ kind of way. Also Dexter made very good use of Daniel Licht especially in it’s early seasons. Rubicon did very well in terms of score too. And perhaps the most memorable score would be that of Jeff Beal’s work in Monk.
I’m surprised that you guys didn’t talk too much about the role of score in TV. I find shows much more enriching when they are properly scored as opposed to the “Chuck way.”
In case you haven’t seen it already, Firewall & Iceberg got included in the AV Club’s Podmass! [www.avclub.com]
Alison – I *hadn’t* seen it yet. Thanks for the head’s up… Nice.
:-)
-Daniel