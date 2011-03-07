Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 63: ‘The Event,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘Greek’ & listener mail

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about the return of “The Event” and the state of “American Idol,” Dan offers a testimonial to “Greek,” which is airing its series finale tonight, and we answer a bunch of your questions. The run-down:

The return of “The Event” — 00:40 – 10:54 The finale of “Greek” — 11:00 – 15:00 “American Idol” — 15:05 – 34:00 Listener Mail – TV scores — 34:30 – 39:30 Listener Mail – Detrimental supporting characters — 39:30 – 46:00 Listener Mail – What interests us in pilots — 46:10 – 50:15 Listener Mail – The fate of “Mad Men” — 50:15 – 55:35 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

