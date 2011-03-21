Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 65: ‘Mildred Pierce,’ ‘Big Love’ finale, ‘Bob’s Burgers’ & more

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I check back in on “Bob’s Burgers,” review Syfy’s “Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen” and HBO’s “Mildred Pierce,” look back on the “Big Love” finale and answer your questions. The run-down:
“Bob’s Burgers” — 01:17 – 08:30
“Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen” — 08:30 – 18:20
“Mildred Pierce” — 18:20 – 32:25
Listener Mail (stuff about supporting characters and plausibility of sketch comedy and sports on scripted shows) – 32:30 – 46:00
The series finale of “Big Love” – 46:00 – 01:03:55
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Dan should check out Blais-off:
[science.discovery.com]
It is essentially what he wants Marcel’s show to be. With a little Throwndown thrown in.
paraphrase “that only ridiculous people would find what he did to Margene was statutory rape”
Thank you.
I think my biggest problem with the finale was this sense that because Bill is a prophet, or a religious man who stuck to his faith, he is absolved without actually having to face all the things he did in the name of his religion that end up hurting a whole lot of people. And that because he was a man of faith and that’s sacred, blah blah blah, his family is blessed and can live on happily forever. BLECH. And that only ridiculous soulless people would question things in faith and religion. Which is just terribly terribly annoying. Again, it’s the religion trump card – an point of argument that can’t be argued because it’s “sacred” Bill Henrickson did what he did because he responded to his “calling” and “visions” and so that’s just perfectly fine. And look, his family thanks him for that.
something occurred to me listening to this week’s show and the preview for next week’s show….
Do you guys also preview/review what seems like every show on HBO and Showtime? I don’t know if you discuss every premiere on the nets and on basic cable. I guess as someone who hasn’t had Showtime in decades and dropped HBO when Deadwood and the Wire ended. and the shows on HBO/SHO I do want to see now (like Treme), I get on DVD.
I presume there are no listeners who watch ALL the show that are reviewed on the podcast (unless they are fellow critics/reviewers).
Maybe a subject for a slow week is how you guys pick which shows do and do not “merit” podcast discussion.
We don’t cover every Showtime and HBO series, but we do a lot of them. But we also discuss pretty much every scripted premiere on broadcast and basic cable as well. Hell, we’ve even devoted segments in the past to things like “Are We There Yet?” that we know going in are almost certainly not going to be enjoyed by us.
It’s when it comes to unscripted stuff that we pick and choose, and it usually depends on the week. This wasn’t a jam-packed week for scripted debuts, so we gave Marcel’s Quantum Kitchen a try. If it were debuting next week alongside so many scripted premieres, we’d have ignored it.
Thanks Alan. Always curious about “inside baseball” stuff. Hoping that Dr. Who will make the cut for pod discussion next month.
Listened to the podcast – I don’t think they ever explained what happened to Joey (Bill’s brother) and his crazy wife and the sister of his dead second wife. Totally dropped it, and you were right to ask about it (but Dan kind of blew it off). As you can see, I feel strongly about this (and I don’t know why).
It looks like the RSS feed isn’t updating, I haven’t gotten your or Dan’s posts since Mon morning.
Joey and Wanda had to flee the country (or at least area) after Joey murdered Roman. I’m glad they were gone, their storyline was bad anyway and by the time this show was ready to end, I just wanted it put out of its misery. The ending seemed like the writers kind of threw up their hands and said “We don’t know what else to do”, and they took a very easy way out. This show peaked with Come All Ye Saints or whatever that episode in 3 was where Sara lost her baby, and it never approached the mountaintop again.