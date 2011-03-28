Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 66: ‘The Killing,’ ‘Body of Proof,’ ‘Camelot’ and more

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, a particularly busy installment in which Dan and I review seven different series, including two Showtime veterans and a passel of new stuff. The run-down:
“Nurse Jackie” — 01:50 – 11:40
“United States of Tara” — 11:40 – 20:20
“Body of Proof” — 20:25 – 28:13
“Chaos” — 28:15 – 35:40
“Camelot” — 35:40 – 44:40
“The Borgias” — 44:45 – 50:30
“The Killing” — 50:30 – 01:03:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Question about The Borgias… Did they base this script off Mario Puzo’s book, The Family? The reason I ask is that at the intro, you characterized the Borgias as the first family of crime (and even mentioned the Corleones); Puzo was notorious/spot-on for calling the papacy the original mafia. He died while he was writing The Family, and it was finished by his partner.
By the way, there’s a european version of the Borgia material coming in 2011: “Borgia” ([en.wikipedia.org]), directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel” of “Downfall” “fame”. Apparently, in this version, the role of Rodrigo Borgia will be played by John Doman aka William Rawls from “The Wire”.
When Dan made the comment about The Killing, that he wondered if “the sun was ever going to come out,” I thought, “yay! gay characters on AMC!” Then I realized it was the usual Seattle weather comment.
I would certainly listen to 2 podcasts a week. Maybe some recurring segments like Dan’s Reality Roundup or a quick hit segment checking in on things like the NBC Thursday night comedies.
I also would certainly listen to two podcasts a week.
I think Alan should do an exclusive podcast in which he interviews the guys doing repairs on his house.
I saw episode 1 of Camelot and liked it. Then again I like Spartacus and True Blood, which neither of you guys enjoy, so whatever.
The Borgias doesn’t really interest me. I have no desire to see Jeremy Irons in sex scenes. The only thing it has going for it are the period costumes.
The Killing sounds and looks interesting. I was definitely getting Rubicon vibes from the couple trailers just based on the dark and dreary atmosphere.
Random(ish) question: Have either of you guys ever watched the entire run of Moral Orel? Talk about the jarring shift from comedic to intense drama (which you guys talked about in re Tara) always reminds me of Moral Orel, and the thematic tone shift of that show is one of the reasons its in my top ten of all time.
Ive heard ken tremndous on two sports podcasts recently. Time to have him back on alan and dans show
To answer the question of multiple podcasts per week raised in this week’s podcast, I’d like it if you guys did more than one a week so yeah the more the better.
Probably like a lot of people, I don’t sit in rapt attention staring at my computer screen during them, I use them while jogging or doing a long commute and similar things. As it is I juggle between this, the Mo and Mcgee podcast, The Bugle and one or two other shorter things and it’s never enough, I could use more. I doubt I’m alone in that. Don’t worry about overstaying your welcome, I don’t think that is even an issue for most of your audience.
So yeah, my vote is that 2 or more a week is fine whenever you guys have the energy and time for that. Given the huge amount of solidly written scripted tv these days compared to decades past (Justified, Parenthood, The Good Wife, Fringe etc), there’s no shortage of stuff to discuss.
Absolutely agree, I really enjoy listening to these F&I podcasts during what would usually be dead time, i.e. exercising, cooking, cleaning. So, an additional podcast once a week or once every other week would be great.
Borgias? What about Assassin’s Creed: The Show instead? Bonus, the Borgias are also in it.
Dan, serious question: where are you from? The way you pronounce “sorry” sounds like you’re Canadian, but I feel like the podcast would have more Canadian jokes if you were…
Yes, anyone who mixes up Dan and Alan’s voices must not recognize the secret Canadian lilt to Dan’s speech.
Beth – Born and raised in the states to two Canadian ex-pats. Moved around a lot and the only accent that really stuck was Canadian, and only on certain words. “Sorry.” “House.” A couple others. But I do have dual-citizenship, so I come by it naturally!
-Daniel
Dear Dan, i think that in “The Borgias” they’re going with the real italian pronounce, for instance “z” is pronounced “tz” and “e” in lucrezia just like “a” in “at”.
Regarding the two podcasts thing – I’m happy for as many podcasts as you guys feel up to. I always look forward to each week’s podcast – I’ll allow other podcasts to sit on my iPod for a day or two, but the Firewall and Iceberg is always the first thing I listen to while commuting if there’s a new episode. I enjoy listening to you two talking, so if you’re up to doing multiple podcasts and you have things to talk about, by all means do so. I would be excited by that. (I am a sad, lonely person.)
And people really have difficulty telling you two apart? Really? That seems surprising to me.
No mention on how both ‘The Killing’ and ‘Chaos’ are filmed in Vancouver?
An episode of the podcast that mentions tim daly and dana delany and no reference to the great 90s Superman cartoon starring the two of them?