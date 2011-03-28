Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 66: ‘The Killing,’ ‘Body of Proof,’ ‘Camelot’ and more

Senior Television Writer
03.28.11 21 Comments

The

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, a particularly busy installment in which Dan and I review seven different series, including two Showtime veterans and a passel of new stuff. The run-down: 

“Nurse Jackie” — 01:50 – 11:40
“United States of Tara” — 11:40 – 20:20
“Body of Proof” — 20:25 – 28:13
“Chaos” — 28:15 – 35:40
“Camelot” — 35:40 – 44:40
“The Borgias” — 44:45 – 50:30
“The Killing” — 50:30 – 01:03:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBODY OF PROOFCamelotchaosFirewall IcebergNURSE JACKIETHE BORGIASthe killingUNITED STATES OF TARA

