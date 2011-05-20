Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 74: Upfront Week, part 2: CBS & the CW

Welcome to the second of our two different Upfront Week editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about CBS and the CW’s new schedules, in addition to offering a review of HBO’s “Too Big to Fail.” The run-down:
CBS’s Upfront — 01:00 – 28:20
The CW’s Upfront — 28:25 – 39:30
Listener Mail — 42:30 – 50:45
“Too Big to Fail” — 51:00 – 01:00:00
Alan’s just podcasting like crazy today. I just got consecutive tweets announcing this and Sports Guy’s.
Has the creator of Fables(Bill Willingham) commented on ABC’s Once Upon A Time show yet? It’s blatant. Legal, but blatant.
I’ve heard the creators of Once upon a time have a draft that predates fables. So apparently nothing can be said?
Cool. Just wondering since ABC were considering a FABLE show at one point.
As Jamestown notes, “legal.” The fairy tales themselves are public domain, presumably, and merely transposing fairy tale characters with a modern world context is never going to be trademarkable/copyrightable/intellectual-property-able. So unless there are MANY points of commonality, Willingham wouldn’t be able to do anything anyway.
As for the creators having a draft that predates 2002? Hey, whatever they say. Who knows? If it’s not actionable, I don’t know why they’d care to protest…
-Daniel
ABC and NBC have *both* attempted to develop “Fables” in the past five years. And now ABC and NBC *both* have fairy-tale-in-modern-context shows. Funny old world.
-Daniel
Yeah, I figured ABC isn’t stupid enough to leave themselves open to any type of litigation. I was just wondering if Willingham had made comment/statement about the similarities of some of these upcoming modern fairy-tales shows to his work. Anyway, it might be for the best. At least now it still leaves open the “It could work on HBO!” pipe dream nerds-like-me have for every popular book adaptation.
Consider this just a revamp of THE CHARMINGS, which was also on ABC.
Other than WIllingham getting a paycheck, I’m happy to not see Fables on TV
RE: Too Big to Fail: It’s not Bernanke fighting zombies, but here’s Robert Reich fighting crime [www.youtube.com]
Does Tobolowsky have the same condition as Marilu Henner? He should get checked out.
Have either of you seen Inside Man,the documentary about the financial collapse? Still worth whatching Too Big to Fail if I’ve already seen that (excellent, angering) documentary?
“A well-intended Bar Mitzvah could be a hit on the CW.” – Dan Fienberg. Love it!
“You love Vampire Diaries. You think it is the bee’s knees.” Alan… You guys have been on a roll lately…the fatigue and snark of Upfronts looks good on you..
Well-attended…not intended. Whoops!
To those that don’t know, a lot of the same pilots that get sent to TV critics get leaked to the interwebz weeks/months before their air date.