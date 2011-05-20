Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 74: Upfront Week, part 2: CBS & the CW

Welcome to the second of our two different Upfront Week editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about CBS and the CW’s new schedules, in addition to offering a review of HBO’s “Too Big to Fail.” The run-down:

CBS’s Upfront — 01:00 – 28:20
The CW’s Upfront — 28:25 – 39:30
Listener Mail —  42:30 – 50:45
“Too Big to Fail” — 51:00 – 01:00:00

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

