Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 74: Upfront Week, part 2: CBS & the CW

Welcome to the second of our two different Upfront Week editions of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I talk about CBS and the CW’s new schedules, in addition to offering a review of HBO’s “Too Big to Fail.” The run-down:

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js