Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 77: ‘Twin Peaks,’ January Jones in ‘X-Men,’ ‘Switched at Birth’ & more

This week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is a first of a sort: the first podcast recorded with Dan and me in the same room that didn’t involve Comic-Con or TCA. I’m in LA for a couple of days on business, so Dan and I sat down to begin our summer rewind of “Twin Peaks,” review ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth,” randomly segue into a discussion of January Jones’ performance in “X-Men: First Class,” and more. The run-down: