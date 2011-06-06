Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 77: ‘Twin Peaks,’ January Jones in ‘X-Men,’ ‘Switched at Birth’ & more

06.07.11 30 Comments

This week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is a first of a sort: the first podcast recorded with Dan and me in the same room that didn’t involve Comic-Con or TCA. I’m in LA for a couple of days on business, so Dan and I sat down to begin our summer rewind of “Twin Peaks,” review ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth,” randomly segue into a discussion of January Jones’ performance in “X-Men: First Class,” and more. The run-down:

“Switched at Birth” — 01:40 – 12:00
“X-Men: First Class” — 12:00 – 19:40
Listener Mail: Showkillers — 19:50 – 30:50
Listener Mail: Empty Cups — 31:00 – 34:20
“Twin Peaks” Re-Watch — 34:25 – 01:02:00

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

