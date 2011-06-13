Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 78: ‘Falling Skies,’ Tracy Morgan & more

I’m back on the East Coast, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back on its usual Monday schedule. It’s a busy show (and one that was a bear to record, thanks to a far-worse-than-usual Skype connection), with reviews of three new shows, another “Twin Peaks” discussion, and lots of mail. The run-down:

"The Nine Lives of Chloe King" — 01:00 – 11:25 "John Benjamin Has a Van" — 11:30 – 17:30 "Falling Skies" — 17:30 – 27:40 Listener Mail: Tracy Morgan — 27:45 – 34:40 Listener Mail: Statutory Romance in genre fiction — 34:40 – 39:50 Listener Mail: Second-position casting — 39:55 – 43:20 "Twin Peaks" "Traces to Nowhere" — 43:30 – 01:01:00