Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 81: ‘Weeds,’ ‘The Big C,’ ‘Necessary Roughness’ & more

#Twin Peaks
06.27.11 7 years ago 29 Comments

The

We began recording this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast with me outdoors. Then a plane flew overhead, so I moved indoors, to what turned out to be a noisy day at the office. In other words, no matter where we go and what we do, there is background noise. But in the foreground, lots to talk about, with a bunch of new and returning shows premiering this week, the next “Twin Peaks” episode, plus our first dip into the mailbag in a couple of weeks. The run-down:

“Weeds” — 01:00 – 10:25
“The Big C” — 10:30 – 21:00
“The Voice” — 21:00 – 28:10
“State of Georgia” — 28:20 – 34:00
“Necessary Roughness” — 34:00 – 44:20
Listener Mail: Peter Falk — 44:30 – 50:40
Listener Mail: TV Directors — 50:45 – 56:40 
“Twin Peaks” — 56:45 – 01:11:10

 

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFirewall Icebergnecessary roughnessState of GeorgiaTHE BIG CTWIN PEAKSWEEDS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP