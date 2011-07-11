Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 83: ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Damages,’ ‘Alphas’ & more

#Twin Peaks #Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
07.11.11 18 Comments

The

Welcome to what we hope will be the first of two episodes of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week: one a standard review show, and then an Emmy nominations discussion on Thursday. (And if you’re a “Friday Night Lights” fan watching the show on NBC, you’ll get a third bonus podcast with the all-“FNL” podcast Dan and I recorded in the winter.) Today’s run-down:

“Alphas” — 02:00 – 14:15
“Damages” — 14:15 – 26:00
“Breaking Bad” — 26:35 – 37:15
Listener Mail focusing more on TV/Film Actors — 37:20 – 52:50
“Twin Peaks” — 52:55 – 01:03:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks#Breaking Bad
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLALPHASBREAKING BADDAMAGESFirewall IcebergTWIN PEAKS

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP