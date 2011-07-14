Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 84: The 2011 Emmy nominations

Welcome to the second of this week’s two Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments (three if you want to count the all-“Friday Night Lights” podcast Dan and I recorded in the winter, and that you can listen to safely after the finale airs on NBC tomorrow night), which was almost entirely focused on today’s Emmy nominations. The run-down:

Emmys — 00:00 – 56:30 A few Emmy questions — 56:30 – 01:08:30 A “Friday Night Lights” question – 01:08:30 – 01:16:20