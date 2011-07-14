Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 84: The 2011 Emmy nominations

Senior Television Writer
07.14.11 9 Comments

The

Welcome to the second of this week’s two Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments (three if you want to count the all-“Friday Night Lights” podcast Dan and I recorded in the winter, and that you can listen to safely after the finale airs on NBC tomorrow night), which was almost entirely focused on today’s Emmy nominations. The run-down:

Emmys — 00:00 – 56:30
A few Emmy questions — 56:30 – 01:08:30
A “Friday Night Lights” question – 01:08:30 – 01:16:20
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

Around The Web

TAGSEMMY AWARDSEmmys 2011Firewall Iceberg

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP