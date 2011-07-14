Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 84: The 2011 Emmy nominations

Welcome to the second of this week’s two Firewall & Iceberg Podcast installments (three if you want to count the all-“Friday Night Lights” podcast Dan and I recorded in the winter, and that you can listen to safely after the finale airs on NBC tomorrow night), which was almost entirely focused on today’s Emmy nominations. The run-down:
Emmys — 00:00 – 56:30
A few Emmy questions — 56:30 – 01:08:30
A “Friday Night Lights” question – 01:08:30 – 01:16:20
Thanks for answering my question. I enjoyed both your’s and Dan’s answers.
I’d say Johnny Galecki getting a nomination is a reflection of the MODERN FAMILY cast all submitting as supporting performers. Yes, I’d like Joel McHale in there instead, but it’s clear that Emmy voters don’t watch COMMUNITY. So they were probably just searching for another nominee, and didn’t want to play Rob Lowe’s game.
Dear God does it make me happy to hear W.G. Snuffy Walden’s theme being an appropriate opening for an Emmy podcast. 4 years too late, but I’ll still gladly take it.
As for the content, Alan, you mentioned the My Dinner with Andre episode, but I think “Intermediate Documentary Filmmaking” might have been an even better submission episode for McHale, I think Dan is dead wrong on this one.
Yep, Dan disappointed me with that crazy talk.
Alan kinda sounds like he is recording from inside a cave.
“Misunderestimate” ain’t a word.
Regarding the OC’s remarkable “the main characters don’t know anyone at their high school” thing, the show was rather heavy-handed about sending anyone who was no longer part of a major storyline out of town. It’s kinda odd, in retrospect, that their love lives ended almost exclusively in death or someone leaving town, rather than the “I don’t want to see you anymore” that the rest of the world finds common.
You guys have talked a lot about voters being required to watch a certain number of shows for each nominee now that they’ve been chosen. Can you elaborate on that? It seems like it would be next to impossible given the number of categories and nominees, and the fact that each actor can submit different episodes.
For example, if every Modern Family actor submits two unique episodes, then that’s 12 episodes, plus however many you need to watch for Best Comedy, and perhaps even more for miscellaneous categories. You could end up needing to watch an entire season of Modern Family. How would there be time for anything else?
LOL Never mind. I hadn’t finished listening to the podcast yet. I didn’t know voters only voted in one category. Whoops!
I wonder how you end up responsible for one category or another. (unless you talk about it in two more minutes, then I guess I’ll know)