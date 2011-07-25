Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 86: Road trip podcast, take two!

Yes, we did it again.
We’re either sadists or masochists – or possibly both – but Dan and I decided that the time was right to attempt another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast recorded inside Dan’s car – this time on the drive back up from Comic-Con. More importantly, this time with a real microphone so that you can hear everything Dan says. If there’s a difference in volume between us, it’s just because I’m louder by nature. This will still not be our best-sounding podcast ever, but we made sure everything would be audible this time around, and if you grade on a curve based on last year, it’s fantastic!
Anyway, we mostly rehashed Comic-Con (and stopped for dinner in the middle), then discussed last night’s “Breaking Bad.” The simple rundown:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Good God why???
Because!
Also, it sounds better! Really! You can hear everything Dan says!
Redemption!
Also, because otherwise it was unclear when we’d get to podcast early this week.
It really does sound better, though.
Does actually sound better, color me impressed. Though please don’t take this to other modes of transportation. It would actually sound pretty well if you record one on a canoe or hot air balloon, but not exactly sure how well a podcast would sound via 18 wheeler, train or plane.
The sound is way better and as long as no car accidents result from a car podcast, then I am cool with it as a once a year thing.
As for the crowds for GoT being turned away, it’s too bad they couldn’t be used as extras in the GoT battle scenes.
Just a heads up, Bagdan also appears in a cameo late in season 3 when Walt / Skylar check out the car wash. You can see him in the background shouting at people, as ever!
Ahhh Rochelle Rochelle, I kinda want to re-watch Seinfeld for the 3rd time now.
Can’t wait for you guys to finally get your Chuck panel redemption at next year’s Comi…oh wait.
:(
Can Dan do a whole segment in that high-pitched voice? Because I laughed really, really hard at that. Seriously, I’ve been listening to you guys for a while, and this might the most entertaining podcast yet. I liked the Comic Con stories and got insanely jealous about the whole “hanging out with Jim Beaver (who does make everything better)” thing.
I didn’t listen to Road Trip 1.0, but the audio on this was perfect. I could even hear Dan’s car’s turn signal at one point.
Yeah, I really loved Dan’s falsetto too. Probably the funniest thing that the podcast has ever done.
Agreed! I also want a whole segment of Dan’s british Alan “impression”. Hilarious!
Dan’s falsetto sounded like Mr. Hankey the Christmas Poo
Me to, I had a really hard timetrying stop laughing, because my husband was sleeping next to me. Well done, very funny. And the audio was also absolut acceptable.
Hard to feel too horrible for tv fans being squeezed out of panels, when loads of comics fans have been mosrly squeezed out of the whole con in recent years.
I love what trickster did this year setting up an altwrnative venue for comics at the show.
/former pro that wont return to con anytime soon
I wonder, in 2011, why ever panel isn’t podcasted or web streamed, given how hard it is for people to attend these days? It’s not like back in the mid90s, when you couldn’t even get a cell phone signal at the building.
Haven’t had a chance to listen to the episode yet, but I’m really hoping there’s another appearance by the toll collector. That was one of my favourite parts of last year’s road trip podcast.
On behalf of Sergeant Phil Cerreta, “seedy motel gun dealers” are actually NOT COOL AT ALL.
CHUNG CHUNG!
Maybe the Indigo Ballroom was full for “Community” because people wanted to make sure they had seats for the programs afterward, which featured Frank Miller and Joss Whedon.
I know I stayed away from Hall H, figuring the room was full. Perhaps Comic Con should have voting on what panels you want to see beforehand, giving them a handle on what’s going to be popular…
I was in the Indigo for both Community and Frank Miller, and there was an awful lot of turnover after Community ended. (Though virtually none in between Miller and Whedon.)
Why is the SDCC people worried about sucking up to movie studios/people? They will shill their stuff if they see a profit in it – where else are they going to take their stuff? If they don’t get the big room will they not come back ever.
Well, having listened to the episode, I am disappointed that you didn’t record the toll booth operator, but the podcast does sound really good, and just as listenable as all your other podcasts. In fact, I would not object to your recording future road trip podcasts should the circumstances require one.
Just one thing: wasn’t there some reference in the episode to Saul having put Walt in contact with the hotel-room-gun-guy? I may have imagined it, but I seem to remember there being some line that explained how Walt knew to contact the guy, and Saul was involved.
It was mentioned in the episode that Saul hooked them up. Jim Beaver said that he knows better to question those brought to him by the lawyer.
Epyck! Hat trick by Maria Rios, appearing on not only Breaking Bad and Men of a Certain Age, but also on the last season of FNL.
I thought it was pretty funny that, given that Todd VDW advised you on your recording setup, you literally had to get help from your friend at the A/V club for that.
Who better to do that? We’ve seen Freaks and Geeks. We know the talents of a good AV club.
Your shout out at the Lost panel – [www.youtube.com]
I can’t believe you can’t fit Damages into your schedule to watch/review. Is it because you don’t have DirecTV?
We could fit it into our schedules, and DirecTV has a streaming video site for press. We just don’t like it, as discussed a couple of podcasts ago.