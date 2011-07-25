Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 86: Road trip podcast, take two!

#Breaking Bad
Senior Television Writer
07.25.11 29 Comments

The

Yes, we did it again.

We’re either sadists or masochists – or possibly both – but Dan and I decided that the time was right to attempt another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast recorded inside Dan’s car – this time on the drive back up from Comic-Con. More importantly, this time with a real microphone so that you can hear everything Dan says. If there’s a difference in volume between us, it’s just because I’m louder by nature. This will still not be our best-sounding podcast ever, but we made sure everything would be audible this time around, and if you grade on a curve based on last year, it’s fantastic!

Anyway, we mostly rehashed Comic-Con (and stopped for dinner in the middle), then discussed last night’s “Breaking Bad.” The simple rundown:


Comic-Con 2011 — 00:00 – 46:30
“Breaking Bad” — 46:45 – 01:02:05
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

