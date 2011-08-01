Dan and I thought we might have time to do a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast midway through the first week of press tour, but things didn’t work out that way. Instead, get ready for a packed edition in which we break down the most memorable cable and PBS panels, discuss the “Twin Peaks” season 1 finale, the latest “Breaking Bad” and review a show with a subject near and dear to Dan’s heart in IFC’s “Whisker Wars.” The rundown:
“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20
Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50
“Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45
“Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Not a Melville fan? He’s a tough read.
Only one question about future of Twin Peaks: “What about Bob?”
Come on, there are only like 5 episodes left in the Laura Palmer arc of Twin Peaks. Surely you guys can push on until then.
Also, on Game of Thrones, I’m glad to hear that HBO is vocally committed to the show, but I just don’t see how it gets a satisfying resolution. As you guys note, to complete Martin’s story (assuming that he completes it) we’re talking 10-12 seasons worth of story. (The actors playing Bran, Arya, and Sansa would be adults before they’re done.) I fear that there are just too many veto points over that time frame where the series could get hung up, but I’d love to be proven wrong.
I don’t think that’s true. At the current pace, the show could complete the story in nine 10-episode seasons, if not eight. Of course that assumes that there are only two books remaining, but this past season showed that the series can cover a lot of ground in one year.
I think you guys REALLY let Breaking Bad off the hook for this week. I’m as loyal a fan as anyone of that show, I’ve turned at least four people where I work on to the show, but that was the worst episode I can remember (and we rewatched the entire series, 1 – 3, in advance of the S4 premiere). The focus on Hank’s picking up that notebook (and COMPLETELY inventing that he connected the notebook to Heisenberg within three page flips…Hank’s got no facility to make the connections he’d see in a scientist’s notebook right away, he’ll NEED Walt to translate some of Gale’s info) and the interesting recurrence of Marie’s kleptomania completely overshadowed an otherwise very un-BB sequence and plot: the car wash thing.
Where has Walter ever shown the propensity to take some perceived sleight personally when it comes to business and safety? If anything, Walter’s scientiic method mind would prevent something like that from bothering him, and the minute Skyler (rough three eps so far for her) decides “it HAS to be this car wash” for a totally emotional reason (nice comment on women, btw), the show departs from what we know about the characters. And that whole ridiculous “He’ll call!” scene, that’s right out of network pablum 101. When it was happening, I actually thought “No, he won’t, because this is Breaking Bad, not Grey’s ana…(Phone rings, I groan).”
I’ve got complete faith in Breaking Bad to recover, but seriously, that’s the worst episode I’ve seen, and it felt like your collective “criticness” influenced you to let it slide for a week.