Dan and I thought we might have time to do a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast midway through the first week of press tour, but things didn’t work out that way. Instead, get ready for a packed edition in which we break down the most memorable cable and PBS panels, discuss the “Twin Peaks” season 1 finale, the latest “Breaking Bad” and review a show with a subject near and dear to Dan’s heart in IFC’s “Whisker Wars.” The rundown:

“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20 Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50 “Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45 “Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40