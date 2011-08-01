Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 87: Press tour, ‘Whisker Wars,’ ‘Twin Peaks’ & more

Dan and I thought we might have time to do a Firewall & Iceberg Podcast midway through the first week of press tour, but things didn’t work out that way. Instead, get ready for a packed edition in which we break down the most memorable cable and PBS panels, discuss the “Twin Peaks” season 1 finale, the latest “Breaking Bad” and review a show with a subject near and dear to Dan’s heart in IFC’s “Whisker Wars.” The rundown:

“Whisker Wars” 01:45 – 11:20
Television Critics Association Press Tour – 11:25 – 53:50
“Twin Peak” – 53:50 – 01:02:45
“Breaking Bad – 01:02:45 – 01:12:40
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

