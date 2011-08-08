It’s over! It’s all over! The summer 2011 Television Critics Association press tour has finally come to an end, and that finally gave Dan and I time to record a fairly long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that not only breaks down the second half of the tour, but also offers reviews of Cinemax’s “Strike Back” and BBC America’s “the Hour” as well as thoughts on the latest “Breaking Bad.” The rundown:
“Strike Back” — 02:45 – 11:55
“The Hour” — 11:55 – 21:25
Press Tour — 21:25 – 1:09:30
“Breaking Bad” — 01:09:30 – 01:21:50
I should add, by the way, that whatever Garage Band glitch caused the podcast to be quieter-than-normal last week continued this week, despite an extended attempt to make that not happen.
The good news is that this only seems to happen on podcasts we record in person – lord knows why – and that therefore the volume should be more normalized whenever we record the next one via Skype.
Is the hour an original bbca production or an import from the bbc proper?
OdessaSteps – Import (possibly a co-production, though). BBCA’s first original drama will be “Copper,” premiering next year…
-Daniel
Thanks Dan. I was wondering about how the show would be structured in terms of commercial breaks. I assume, if it’s indeed a co-production between the two branches, it will probably be written with breaks for American TV. Do you or Alan notice act breaks in the screeners you got?
Podcast 88 on 8/8? How did you guys manage that?
I’d answer “ancient Chinese secret”
… provided everyone remembers a) that “8” is a lucky number in Chinese culture, which we learned because b) as such, the Beijing Olympics were picked to begin at 8:08 on the date 8/8/08.
I think it’s another indication of how great a show Breaking Bad is, that it’s generated so much far-out speculation. Each idea seems like the only thing that makes sense at this point for the characters, but wouldn’t work for meta-show reasons. They’ve been doing this to us for more than 3 seasons, though (think Cousins), so I just can’t wait to see what actually happens.
The tension I felt between Walter and Hank happened right after Hank suggests “Walter White” as what the initials stand for and the subsequent reaction after Walter says, “You got me.”
Usually Hank is boisterous and none-too-serious when talking with Walt, but here he looks at Walt a little too intensely and long than I would think he would in a normal conversation with Walt. That, to me, is Dean Norris trying to portray a little suspicion towards Walt.
There is a lot of weird evidence that points toward Walt as hiding something, such as, Jesse as Walt’s pot dealer, who Hank connected to the meth and Tuco during his search for Walt, Walt’s extra phone, his “fugue state,” the gas mask and missing supplies from Walt’s chemistry class, his knowledge of chemistry, sudden extra money, and the amateurs who stole the barrel of chemicals. Hank has all this bouncing around in his head, and at some point it will fit together, and I believe at least a fleeting curiosity of Walt’s reaction to the initials already has.
Strike Back is actually an older British series. The first series(season) aired last year and now that Cinemax is co-producing, they’re jumping in with the second series(season). So American audiences are basically missing the first season.
Also, love The Hour. Was riveted from the beginning. I never had any interest in seeing Broadcast News, so I’m not having that annoyance that you and Dan seemed to have over the similarities.
AAmadis – And the first season is what featured Andrew Lincoln, right? Not what Cinemax is airing? I knew something was a bit screwy from the IMDB listing…
-Daniel
That’s right. Him and Richard Armitage who may or may not be beck this series because if Hobbit filming.
I think Mike might be taking Jesse to visit Gale’s gravesite whilst delivering a “no half measure”-esque moment.