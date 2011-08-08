Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 88: Press tour, ‘Strike Back,’ ‘The Hour’ & more

It’s over! It’s all over! The summer 2011 Television Critics Association press tour has finally come to an end, and that finally gave Dan and I time to record a fairly long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that not only breaks down the second half of the tour, but also offers reviews of Cinemax’s “Strike Back” and BBC America’s “the Hour” as well as thoughts on the latest “Breaking Bad.” The rundown:

“Strike Back” — 02:45 – 11:55
“The Hour” — 11:55 – 21:25
Press Tour — 21:25 – 1:09:30
“Breaking Bad” — 01:09:30 – 01:21:50
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

