It’s over! It’s all over! The summer 2011 Television Critics Association press tour has finally come to an end, and that finally gave Dan and I time to record a fairly long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that not only breaks down the second half of the tour, but also offers reviews of Cinemax’s “Strike Back” and BBC America’s “the Hour” as well as thoughts on the latest “Breaking Bad.” The rundown:

“Strike Back” — 02:45 – 11:55 “The Hour” — 11:55 – 21:25 Press Tour — 21:25 – 1:09:30 “Breaking Bad” — 01:09:30 – 01:21:50