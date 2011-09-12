Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 92: ‘Ringer,’ ‘Up All Night,’ ‘Secret Circle’ & more

Senior Television Writer
09.12.11

The

And here our troubles begin, folks. The fall season starts a week from today, and the early premieres are coming as early as tomorrow night, so time to start doubling up on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a little while. In the first of what should be at least a two-podcast week, Dan and I break down our opinions of many of these early premieres, including “Ringer,” “Free Agents” and (Dan’s personal favorite show evuh) “H8R.” We recorded this last week, before Dan had seen last night’s “Breaking Bad,” so that discussion will have to wait for the next podcast (along with Emmy predictions and still more fall TV reviews). The rundown:

“Ringer” — 05:00 – 16:30
“H8r” — 16:35 – 26:45
“Up All Night” — 26:45 – 35:45
“Free Agents” — 35:50 – 43:40
“Secret Circle” — 44:00 – 53:15
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — 54:40 – 01:06:00
“Archer” — 01:06:00 – 01:10:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

