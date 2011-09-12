Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 92: ‘Ringer,’ ‘Up All Night,’ ‘Secret Circle’ & more

And here our troubles begin, folks. The fall season starts a week from today, and the early premieres are coming as early as tomorrow night, so time to start doubling up on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a little while. In the first of what should be at least a two-podcast week, Dan and I break down our opinions of many of these early premieres, including “Ringer,” “Free Agents” and (Dan’s personal favorite show evuh) “H8R.” We recorded this last week, before Dan had seen last night’s “Breaking Bad,” so that discussion will have to wait for the next podcast (along with Emmy predictions and still more fall TV reviews). The rundown:

“Ringer” — 05:00 – 16:30 “H8r” — 16:35 – 26:45 “Up All Night” — 26:45 – 35:45 “Free Agents” — 35:50 – 43:40 “Secret Circle” — 44:00 – 53:15 “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” — 54:40 – 01:06:00 “Archer” — 01:06:00 – 01:10:10