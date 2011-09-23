Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 95: ‘A Gifted Man,’ ‘Pan Am,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ & more

Time for the second of yet another multi-episode week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I review a few more new network shows, check in on “Boardwalk Empire” and break down a lot of what we learned in the first week of the TV season. The rundown:

“A Gifted Man” — 01:35 – 11:15
“Pan Am” — 11:20 – 20:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 20:00 – 29:30
Early Season Ratings — 29:30 – 44:00
“How I Met Your Mother: — 44:10 – 48:40
“Glee” — 48:40 – 55:15
“Modern Family” — 55:26 – 01:01:20
“Community” — 01:01:25 – 01:05:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 01:05:40 – 01:11:55
“The Office” — 01:12:00 – 01:18:55
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

