Time for the second of yet another multi-episode week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I review a few more new network shows, check in on “Boardwalk Empire” and break down a lot of what we learned in the first week of the TV season. The rundown:
“A Gifted Man” — 01:35 – 11:15
“Pan Am” — 11:20 – 20:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 20:00 – 29:30
Early Season Ratings — 29:30 – 44:00
“How I Met Your Mother: — 44:10 – 48:40
“Glee” — 48:40 – 55:15
“Modern Family” — 55:26 – 01:01:20
“Community” — 01:01:25 – 01:05:35
“Parks and Recreation” — 01:05:40 – 01:11:55
“The Office” — 01:12:00 – 01:18:55
better middle name for a character: Sterling Mallory Archer or Ronald Ulysses Swanson?
I hat to admit it, but I thought his middle name was ‘Effing’. How did that start? Did he refer to himself as that, and it sort of caught on?