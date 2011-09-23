Time for the second of yet another multi-episode week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I review a few more new network shows, check in on “Boardwalk Empire” and break down a lot of what we learned in the first week of the TV season. The rundown:

“A Gifted Man” — 01:35 – 11:15 “Pan Am” — 11:20 – 20:00 “Boardwalk Empire” — 20:00 – 29:30 Early Season Ratings — 29:30 – 44:00 “How I Met Your Mother: — 44:10 – 48:40 “Glee” — 48:40 – 55:15 “Modern Family” — 55:26 – 01:01:20 “Community” — 01:01:25 – 01:05:35 “Parks and Recreation” — 01:05:40 – 01:11:55 “The Office” — 01:12:00 – 01:18:55