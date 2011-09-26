Premiere week is over, but there are still many, many, many new shows to review on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, from “Terra Nova” to “Homeland” and lots in between. The rundown:
“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30
“Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40
“Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55
“Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50
“How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15
“Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50
“Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35
“Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55
I think Baby Holly was physically seen in last night’s episode as Skyler was getting home at some point.
DUDES — Miss Holly was right there, as Skyler replayed Ted’s answering machine message. For shame.
I know, I know! They need to give Holly more memorable dialogue so that I can remember her presence. Give her a gun or something!
-Daniel
Babies with guns are funny.
No fringe talk ? :(
Re Tyrus being mean and having no patience with Walt – I wonder if it’s because the last guy who didn’t control Walt/Jesse had his throat slashed and Gus has told him that if Walt screws up Tyrus has to pay.
Also – Walt does knock in this episode – at Jesse’s house. But unlike the persona he thinks he has/and claims to Skyler that he has- he doesn’t get what he wants
That Alex Gibney movie you were thinking of is Casino Jack and the United States of Money, about Jack Abramoff.
Downbound – I couldn’t remember the name of the movie OR Jack Abramoff’s name. I also couldn’t remember Elliott Spitzer’s name or “Client 9.” Partially this is reflective of the state of my brain, but also of Gibney’s general MO, since I’ve seen most of his films…
-Daniel
the last 2 episodes (especially the last one) of the second season of luther are incredible. and this is coming from someone who almost hated the first season.