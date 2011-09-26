Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 96: ‘Terra Nova,’ ‘Dexter,’ ‘Homeland’ & more

#Homeland #Breaking Bad #Dexter
Senior Television Writer
09.26.11 9 Comments

The

Premiere week is over, but there are still many, many, many new shows to review on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, from “Terra Nova” to “Homeland” and lots in between. The rundown:

“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30
“Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40
“Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55
“Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50
“How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15
“Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50
“Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35
“Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Homeland#Breaking Bad#Dexter
TAGS30 FOR 30ALAN SEPINWALLBREAKING BADCatching HellDexterFirewall IcebergHOMELANDHOW TO BE A GENTLEMAN

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP