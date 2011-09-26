Premiere week is over, but there are still many, many, many new shows to review on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, from “Terra Nova” to “Homeland” and lots in between. The rundown:

“Terra Nova” — 01:50 – 12:30 “Hart of Dixie” — 12:30 – 20:40 “Catching Hell” — 20:45 – 25:55 “Suburgatory” — 26:00 – 30:50 “How to Be a Gentleman” – 30:50 – 36:15 “Dexter” – 36:15 – 43:50 “Homeland” – 43:55 – 51:35 “Breaking Bad” – 51:40 – 01:06:55