Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 98: 'Breaking Bad,' 'The Walking Dead,' 'Last Man Standing' & more

An extra-long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week features our final “Breaking Bad” discussion for a while, looks ahead to how “The Walking Dead” will succeed it in season 2, reviews some underwhelming new HBO and ABC comedies, discusses the current state of “The Simpsons,” and more. The line-up:

“Bored to Death” — 01:00 – 8:30
“Enlightened” — 8:30 – 20:15
“Last Man Standing” — 20:20 – 27:00
“The Walking Dead” — 27:00 – 36:40
Cancellations — 37:00 – 45:30
“The Simpsons” renewal — 45:00 – 01:00:30
“Breaking Bad” finale – 01:00:30 – 01:24:44
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

