An extra-long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week features our final “Breaking Bad” discussion for a while, looks ahead to how “The Walking Dead” will succeed it in season 2, reviews some underwhelming new HBO and ABC comedies, discusses the current state of “The Simpsons,” and more. The line-up:
“Bored to Death” — 01:00 – 8:30
“Enlightened” — 8:30 – 20:15
“Last Man Standing” — 20:20 – 27:00
“The Walking Dead” — 27:00 – 36:40
Cancellations — 37:00 – 45:30
“The Simpsons” renewal — 45:00 – 01:00:30
“Breaking Bad” finale – 01:00:30 – 01:24:44
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Gus’s tie straighten in the finale was a perfect character moment akin to Spock’s tunic straighten at the end of The Wrath Of Khan.
As for a series finale prediction, Walt has to be brought down. Whether he will be in his own mind, I tend to doubt it.
Walt and Jesse may bring about their mutual destruction and my money is on Saul stepping in to pick up the pieces and ride away a rich man. Because, hey, lawyers always win in the end. ;)
And Saul could also end being Jesse’s new father figure and/or partner if Jesse survives.
You’re not alone Alan, “That 90’s Show” is one of my recent season Simpson episode favs too.
I’m one of those who hated that episode because I couldn’t get past the drastic rewriting of history aspect. I have liked many other episodes of recent years, though, so it’s not a blanket dismissal of every ‘later years’ season.
When it comes to Breaking Bad’s all-time status, on the one hand, you do want to let things percolate for a while before discussing Breaking Bad’s position in the pantheon of great television drama, and the excitement over it being so fresh certainly might elevate it higher than it will be when we look back years down the road, but I’m truly finding it difficult to think of a television season as spectacular as this one outside of season 4 and season 3 of the Wire.
Can you actually post your list of recent Simpsons favorites?
To answer your Twitter question Alan, yes, I think he did give away too much on WTF. Anyone who wondered the significance of the gun pointing at the plant and/or whether it was Walt who really poisoned Brock would hear that and speculate about what object in a familiar setting we would be shown to close the season. I assumed it would be the unused ricin cigarette in Walt’s condo or something, but it amounted to the same.