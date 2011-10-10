An extra-long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week features our final “Breaking Bad” discussion for a while, looks ahead to how “The Walking Dead” will succeed it in season 2, reviews some underwhelming new HBO and ABC comedies, discusses the current state of “The Simpsons,” and more. The line-up:

“Bored to Death” — 01:00 – 8:30 “Enlightened” — 8:30 – 20:15 “Last Man Standing” — 20:20 – 27:00 “The Walking Dead” — 27:00 – 36:40 Cancellations — 37:00 – 45:30 “The Simpsons” renewal — 45:00 – 01:00:30 “Breaking Bad” finale – 01:00:30 – 01:24:44