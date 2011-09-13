First Look: Watch the complete pilot for Showtime’s ‘Homeland’

When I wrote yesterday about my ambivalence towards most of the new fall shows, I was referring to the various comedies and dramas debuting on the broadcast networks. But if we’re expanding our discussion of the fall season to the entire TV universe, then there was at least one drama pilot I watched that made me very eager to see another episode: Showtime’s “Homeland,” a new thriller starring Damian Lewis as a soldier who returns home after spending years as a POW in Iraq and Claire Danes as the CIA analyst who’s convinced he was turned in captivity and is collaborating with terrorists.
The series, adapted from an Israeli drama, is produced by “24” vets Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, but it has a less hyperbolic vibe than the adventures of Jack Bauer. (Stylistically, hit has a lot in common with another Showtime drama, the short-lived but terrific “Sleeper Cell.”) The performances by Lewis and Danes are impressive, and they’re ably supported by Morena Baccarin as Lewis’ wife and Mandy Patinkin as Danes’ CIA mentor.
“Homeland” doesn’t debut on Showtime until October 2, but in this crazy, mixed-up digital world in which we live in, you can watch the pilot now, right here on HitFix. The version we have is slightly edited from what will air on Showtime in a few weeks (I haven’t watched the whole thing, but some nudity is blurred, for starters), so if you want to wait for the full experience, I understand. My own review will keep until the TV premiere date, but those of you who watch, feel free to discuss what you see in the comments. I’m always glad to have Lewis (“Band of Brothers,” “Life”) on my TV, and it’s great to have Danes back on the small screen with a regular role.
So watch, enjoy (hopefully), and discuss.
Holy shiat? What did I just watch?? AMAZING!
More or less exactly my first reaction too. Apparently drama pilots don´t have to be terrible.
Just finished watching. I was a bit skeptical, what with the grandiose welcome home, the easy breezy debrief and the way Brody just instantly meshed with his family like he hadn’t been gone so long. But the last few minutes immediately left me wanting more. And you’re right Alan – Lewis and Danes are both terrific. She had me veering toward psychiatric disorder before they even brought the pills back into play, and Lewis’ cool, steely demeanor makes him the perfect guy for this role.
Bravo to Showtime. Can’t wait to see more.
I got excited for this, then thought about what Alan, Dan and others have mentioned since the premise was announced. I can see this being engaging for 12 or even 24 episodes … but then what happens?
Gordon and Gansa insist they have a plan – as all such showrunners of such shows say – but if it turns out they don’t, then at least you get a kick-ass first season, and you can stop watching when it becomes clear they’re trying to get blood from a stone by season 3.
I admittedly haven’t been following this show’s development all that closely, but what about the premise seems unsustainable? Whenever they get around to wrapping up the mystery regarding Lewsis’ character, they’ll just have Danes work another case, right?
I think Lewis is one of the leads, not just a “season case”.
I’m praying this doesn’t end up like The Killing did.
wow, thats pretty good.
Wow. That was great. I didn’t even mind Mandy Patinkin, who usually bugs.
Billings = sold!
Overall great pilot. I may have to keep Showtime after my 3-month freebie period ends…
Billings!
Wow! This is great!
Sleeper Cell! Underrated show! Michael Ealy is fantastic in it, highly recommended.
That was good. Although I wish they hadn’t censored the noises during the sex scene. It was a little difficult to tell what the tone of the scene was meant to be with no sound.
My one minor quibble would be that Morena Baccarin looks way too young to have teenage kids. Ditto Claire Danes who doesn’t look old enough to have been anything other than a brand new recruit on 9/11, when her character was clearly supposed to be somewhat high up at the time.
Missed your comment while i was writing mine. Agreed on the audio during the sex scene. Visually it reads like she’s not really sure who this guy is anymore, but it could also just be the guilt of having moved on with his former army pal.
I had less of a problem with Baccarin’s age than Dane’s. They could’ve easily been high school sweethearts that got married and had kids really young.
I agree about the sound issues. While I didn’t need to hear “those” sounds, it seems as though they went overboard on the sound muting. For a few minutes after Carrie takes off her headphones there is still absolutely no sound. Weird.
I was pretty much all in with this show as soon as I saw the trailer, but this sealed it.
The bedroom reunion scene was obviously visually blurred but the audio seemed edited as well. The style of the show obviously is going to play with memories and Brody’s flashbacks but I felt like I missed something in that scene.
Alan is this version missing any actual runtime or is it just cleaned up for nudity/obscenity?
I didn’t watch the whole thing, just skimmed to a couple of the sex scenes, as those seemed the most obvious candidates to be altered, as per the warning at the start.
“I didn’t watch the whole thing, just skimmed to a couple of the sex scenes” Alan Sepinwall
Showtime has the unedited version on their special “Watch Carefully” site for Homeland. The run time is the same — all they did on the edited version was put blurs/blots to shield nudity and silence the not-for-young-ears language (and the audio during the sex scene).
BTW – I too think this series looks excellent! I can’t wait for October!
Wow.
My prevailing reaction is that Claire Danes’ acting is scary good. Something about the increasing shiftiness in the eyes, the uncertainty of motion, the terrified desperation at work during that pass she makes at the Patinkin character. At this point, it’s almost too easy to cariciature the brilliant-cop/agent-with-a-troubled-past-and-dark-inclinations archetype — Danes’ performance, coupled with some strong writing and great pacing, steers us clear of that zone.
I’m in.
I know everyone loves Danes, but this was the first time she’s really knocked my socks off; specifically for the reasons listed above. Just the physical aspects of her performance blew me away.
Am I the only one who thought that Danes was a little bit over the top as the mentally-instable-agent-with-a-dark-past? I guess it made the character less relatable and sympathetic to me. But Lewis is great and the show is solid. I’ll surely watch.
This is a Showtime series therefore the female lead must be unstable. :P Seriously, look at Nancy Botwin, Tara, Jackie…
I hope Showtime has learned lessons from the could have been great Sleeper Cell. Upgrade in Actors and evolution of premise. I’m looking forward to Oct.
Damian Lewis completely sold this show for me. Having only seen him in Band of Brothers where he played such a decent, likable character, it’s jarring watching the scenes towards the end of the pilot. What a great actor.
I’ll have to see more before I can form an opinion on Danes’ character. She’s very extreme: clinically psychotic and apparently promiscuous. Did I understand that conversation right with the black man (sorry, I didn’t catch his name) and Carrie’s friend? Did Carrie have an affair with the black man causing his wife to divorce him and take away his kids? Also in the episode she hits on the friend, which offends him, at the beginning of the episode it seems she just got back to her apartment after a fling, and during the episode she seems ready to jump into bed with a complete stranger. At least there’s some questions to be answered about her.
I’m definitely interested in seeing of this show.
WHY WHY
Is this show on Showtime?
The networks or HBO should pick this show up.
I am not a subscriber to showtime.
This sucks for me.
In general, I love the show.
Its good, 24 good.
My only problem in viewing this show was I became distracted because of Christina Hendricks body.
You guys know what I am talking about……
So? Subscribe to Showtime
I’m in. Can’t wait for a second episode.
I’m in. Can’t wait for episode #2.
I saw the Israeli version (there were two sessions, hoping there will be a third too). This TV serious was a huge success in Israel (25%+ rating). Maybe because MIA soldiers is always relevant in Israel. But I think because it is a really good thriller (give you tons of stuff to think in bed before going to sleep), and also because there are no good or bad people here. Just people who have to act in impossible situations and make hard choices. You can understand and sympathy with any character. I can only recommend you to give it a shoot and watch the first three chapters and then make up your mind. [Based on the pilot chapter, I can say that there are plenty of differences between the Israeli and American versions. But the main plot looks less or more the same]
So glad Sleeper Cell got a shout out. Amazing show.
Yes! a very underrated show. I just watched it this past summer and wish they had continued it. I would rather have another season of the show then this but I’m hoping I change my mind. It’s good to see the comments are really raving about the show. I’ll wait to see the unedited version in HD on the 2nd after Dexter. My Sundays are gonna be busy: Dexter, Homeland,Walking Dead, Good Wife,Hell on Wheels?
Alan, not sure if you read the comments section, but I just listened to you and Billy on the Sportsguy podcast. This show looks amazing! One episode and already countless intricate subplots! Thanks to both you guys for the recommendation.
Mandy Patinkin seems to be channeling Toby Ziegler with his role – and I mean that in a very good way. I’ve missed Toby.
Just played the games on the Watch Closely section of Showtime’s site and couldn’t access thw uncensored version. Anyone know how to access it?
Loved it, but not enough to spring for Showtime, will just have to wait for the DVD.
Loved it, looking forward to the series. Danes can do no wrong, and Patinkin is a legend. And good to see that Gordon is a faithful employer, love Sean Callery’s work.
I watched the pilot, and I am really anxious to the premier. I really like Lewis and Danes, and I am curious about for where the history will lead us.
WHOA!!!! ***SO*** freakin’ much better than The Killing! I just hope the episodes stay this strong and they don’t ruin it halfway in. Great premiere.
Just wanted to say thanks for the opportunity to watch Homeland here as I don’t get Showtime and might never have known.
My thoughts are pretty much the same as anyone else who posted a positive comment here, excellent! And it was wonderful to see Damian Lewis again. Band of Brothers will always have a place in my heart and I still miss Life.
I might just have to sign up for a few months of Showtime starting October 2nd. :)
blog . Keep up the good work