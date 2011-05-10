Exclusive: FOX cancels ‘The Chicago Code’

It’s been a very busy night for FOX, which, according to various published reports, has already ordered several new shows for its fall schedule, including the JJ Abrams-produced “Alcatraz,” the “Bones” spin-off “The Finder” and the Zooey Deschanel sitcom “The New Girl,” while also deciding that “Human Target” and “Breaking In” won’t be back on next year’s schedule. Given all the action, and given that “The Chicago Code” was on the renewal bubble right along with “Human Target” and several other series, I thought I’d check in with that show’s creator, Shawn Ryan, to see what he was hearing.
Ryan told me he had just heard from FOX entertainment president Kevin Reilly, who told him the show was also canceled. (As in it won’t be on next year’s schedule; the final episodes will air.)
The ratings for “Chicago Code” had never been especially strong, and with so many high-profile pilots in development, on top of pre-existing commitments for next fall for “Terra Nova” and “The X Factor,” there wasn’t going to be a lot of real estate on next year’s schedule. At best, one of “Human Target,” “Chicago Code” and “Lie to Me” were going to get picked up. Now, at least 2 out of those 3 have been removed from the equation.
I wrote in my review of last night’s episode that the show had a lot of good raw material that it didn’t quite know what to do with yet, but that I was hopeful Ryan – who already had FX’s “Terriers” canceled out from under him this season – and company would figure out how to make it work by the time a second season started. Instead, no second season, and the show will likely end as a big ball of unrealized potential.
This sucks
I meant the cancelation sucks, great article Alan!
“…while also deciding that “Human Target” and ‘Breaking In.’ Given all the action, and given…”
I gather from the context in the article that these shows were canceled, but you forgot to say so. :-)
#corrections
Stupid. They are cancelling this show with potential while developing a spinoff to Bones?
I made a point to view that “Bones” episode which introduced “Finder.”
Crap, that was bad.
agreed! i cant believe Bones is still one the air, much less generating spoinoffs. sucks!
Network tv is a joke
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Gee, I can’t wait for the crapfest that will be X Factor. Thanks for nothing, Fox. I hate you.
Poor Shawn Ryan. Any chance it finds second life on a cable network like TNT?
Even if it made it to TNT, it needs an overhaul of the following variety:
1) better writing – the scripts never gelled, and they’d need better mastery of Chicago slang so it didn’t sound occasionally goofy (like drop the crap about using ‘coppers’ – sheesh! It sounds so fake whenever they use it, and I say this as a Chicagoan).
2) Jennifer Beals would HAVE to drop that idiotic accent and start acting like a pro; hers was only a sporadically acceptable performance, and she was miscast – I would’ve gone for a bigger, more reliable name to carry the show and given her a cooler, savvier temperament. Joan Allen comes to mind, if you’re going to go with a hometown actress. Beals couldn’t carry the show alone, and Jason Clarke hadn’t settled into his character enough yet to help her out. The comparison here would be to The Good Wife: an excellent actor like Julianna Margulies CAN carry a show, and Margulies has lots of competent help. You can’t say that about The Chicago Code.
3) too short a season — the show simply needed a 22 or 23-week season, a longer period in which to get us filled in on the background of and invested in the main characters and their stories, relationships, etc. Third Watch got 22 episodes its first season and grew into a hit; so did NYPD Blue and Law & Order and its various spin-offs. Even The X Files got a 23-episode first season. In contrast, Homicide: Life on the Street got 9 episodes its first season, 4 its second, and only in its third did it get 20 episodes, so there’s a reason it was a sleeper. Southland got only 7 episodes its first season and 6 its second. There’s a lesson here, and Fox (among others) isn’t paying attention, to its detriment and ours. They’re just unforgivably stupid.
But there’s blame to go around. I, for one, never liked Terriers, so I had low expectations of Shawn Ryan — and he lived down to them. This is as much his fault as anyone’s, and it means that it’ll be years before anyone else tries to film another network show in or about Chicago. THAT’s the part that pisses me off the most: there were great stories to tell here, and Ryan blew it. Figures: the guy’s from Rockford; what else could I expect? Phooey!! I’ll watch the last two episodes knowing that there was a huge opportunity here, and Ryan, Beals, and the writers sank it. Idiots all.
This sucks. This show was quickly becoming one of my favorites.
Plus, it easily had the best credits song on TV.
I would rewind the credits just to hear the song again!
I’m with Kathy. I pretty much always watched the credits at least twice. Loved the Chicago flyovers. But the rest of the show made me groan for 41 minutes.
Human Target and Breaking In have been cancelled? :'(
The difference between The Chicago Code vs The Shield was that one show had a good group of characters (not actors) while another featured a bland group of characters. But nonetheless, it sucks to see any show with potential get the axe.
Oh, I’ve been enjoying this. If Americans don’t even like cop shows anymore, my whole world is basically askew.
Totally sucky news…not as heart broken as I was with Terriers, but still disappointed.
This show and Terriers were great shows. What were they thinking?
i’m a big fan of the Shield. This show sucked in comparison. let’s not go overboard with the eulogies.
I agree completely. The Shield hooked you in the very first episode, with Vic shooting Terry. CC never had anything like that, and the delivery of many of the lines really bothered me. Bad directing or bad acting? Not sure, but I think Ryan needs to stick to cable. This show seemed so watered down(for the masses).
Annoying but at least it was given a full season unlike so many other network shows that weren’t super hits from day 1.
…And Tim Minear adds another show to his massive cancellation collection. Poor guy.
I am 90% sure I had an IM conversation sometime in the early 2000s about a TV version of Preacher that sounded awesome.
I realize it was likely some weird old guy, but it’s a special memory. I’m keeping it.
In closing, Tim Minear is awesome.
u remember an IM convo from 10 years ago?
I wish I could say I was saddened by this news, but Chicago Code just never really came together.
True, it hadn’t come together yet. But to lose a slot to “Finder,” which was just standard crap and so badly done to boot….
Gotta agree. I started watching this with high hopes but it slowly went to “DVR territory” and then “deleted for space” when the backlog piled up. I don’t quite know what it was, but it just felt like a lot of great elements that never really came together to be a great whole.
Damn, I kinda figured, but hoped that the benevolent television Gods would save The Chicago Code. I’m glad they didn’t save the news for next Monday. I guess FOX did that because they didn’t want this kind of news overshadowing their new fall schedule. Hopefully, NBC reports soon on Chuck also.
The “benevolent TV gods” don’t work at Fox. I can count the number of intelligent, non-procedural dramas they’ve been patient with on my “naughty bits.” If they couldn’t give “Lone Star” (which was really good) three episodes, this stew (which had both good points and issues) wasn’t going to get re-upped.
Come on Rufus. Lone Star had catastrophically bad ratings. Any broadcast network would’ve pulled it. The numbers were so bad that Fox literally had no choice.
cocksucker
That sums it up nicely. I loved that show!
This show would be better off on HBO or TBS anyway
Really??? I’m really pissed off!
damn it, i watch all 3 “Human Target,” “Chicago Code” and “Lie to Me” kill all the reality shows
Pity.”Code” and “Target” both would make excellent – but expensive – cable shows. As “Good Guys” would’ve as well. Network TV is just not the place for serialized drama, or light-hearted action any more.
The “Bones” tryout of “The Finder” was the most god awful hour I ever spent in front of my television.
Yeah, it sucked royally. Every character virtually screamed “LOOK AT ME, I’M QUIRKY!”
@@#$%^$###$%#
and I would like to add.. @$^%$%&@#%@#!
FOX WHY?!?!! YOU SUCK, EVERYTHING ABOUT FOX SUCKS…YOU HAD ONE DECENT SHOW AND NOW YOU HAVE NONE…BOOO FOX!!! GEEZ MAN WHY A SPIN OFF OF BONES? THAT SHOW HAD LIKE 30 SEASONS…DAMN YOU FOX! JENNIFER BEAL, I AM SOO SORRY …. MOVE BACK TO SHOWTIME YOU’LL FIND WORK HUN!
AGREED
i dont watch the show but ill say this:
1. it was heavily promoted
2. its got a house lead-in
3. the ratings suck
thatll get you canceled, no matter how good or bad the show is. this is what happens in tv. the show got a shot to stick and it didnt happen. on to the next on.
You don’t watch but yet you comment on here about it anyway? Sure you didn’t watch.
Really unfortunate. Really felt fox was the only net with strong new programming, but the best stuff never quite got its audience, and now is falling by the wayside. Seems like the year will be a black hole as the start of good shows.
I’m very picky about what I watch. I LIKED THE CHICAGO CODE because it was so different and it gets CANCELED? REALLY? Hopefully it will be snatched up by someone else!
Now that I think about it… that was the ONLY show I ever liked on Fox. Maybe you advertised like crazy…. but til people find out via word of mouth… that you actually had a decent one… they WONT watch your station!
What the hell… !!!! I just started watching the Chicago Code.. I think it is awesome!!!!
I agree the cancellation sucks!! I just darted watching the Chicago Code, I think it us awesome.
this show will SO work on FX! I really hope they let Ryan move it over
what the hell with x factor..dammit fox..you pissed me off!!
Can’t say I’m surprised or all that dissapointed. I was really taken with the show when it started but quickly began to lose interest. I checked out last week. And when I saw your review was up, I realized I really didn’t care what had happened to any of the characters in the latest episode. Hopefully, Shawn Ryan can come back with something better.
This sucks for alot of people, but what everyone has to realize, is that in this economy, with the polls down in watching, cable, theater, soaps, or HBO style movies, no network is going to take a chance on a show that only has “okay” ratings, like they might have in the past.
But Fox need renew Fringe, which gets worst ratings then any of the cancelled shows. And NBC renewed Community which also gets pretty bad ratings. So clearly there are some shows that networks are more forgiving of the ratings.
To be honest, I’m more sad that is was like the only show that actually shot on location in Chicago, which was one of the only reasons I kept watching. Silly, I know, but as a native I like seeing my corner of America represented.
Amen! There is *such* a wealth of talent here in Chicago, but it seems like that talent always has to got to L.A. or New York to get noticed, unless the actors/directors are working in theater. At least our theater still gets looks. We have so much to offer; it’s a damned shame that Ryan and his writers blew it.
The FOX axe strikes again :( I really liked this show, it had SO much potential but it’s problem was a) it launched midseason and did a slow build (when it should’ve exploded out of the gate) and b) IT WAS A SHAWN RYAN SHOW ON FOX! Fox doesn’t know what to do with anything that isn’t American F’ing Idol.
I really wish this show was on cable, where it could’ve stretched it’s wings. Oh well. I’m also pissed off Human Target got cancelled (is there no more room in primetime for guy-centric escapism TV?!), but at least I can understand why it got axed, from a business standpoint.
Ya know, I’m a white male under 30, and the networks wonder why they can’t hold my attention? This is why; they marginalize and destroy everything I bother tuning in for, then wave their hands to the sky about why I turn to cable networks and the Internet…
good riddance!
Sorry, but this show did not get the numbers for a cable network to pick it up, not even FOX sibling FX. They might not even be willing to roll the dice after ‘Terriers’.
Alan, someone on TWOP mentioned Ryan’s deal with Sony being the writing on the wall for this show. Could you explain this TV biz aspect for those of us who don’t follow? Thanks.
I watched it, I liked it, but I won’t mourn it. I came to it as a huge fan of “The Shield.” This wasn’t as edgy or as complex. Ryan probably needed to push the boundaries a little more. Moreover, everybody here is either good or bad — very much unlike “The Shield.”
I have to add that it’s nowhere near as good as “Terriers.” I’ll miss that show a lot more.
Alan, I have about 6 or 7 episodes saved on up on my DVR (if I have to get to a show on Monday nights it’s House). I like the show, but not enough to make it a priority. Is it worth it to keep watching the show and to finish it out? I kept watching Terriers the entire way throughout and that actually had a decent ending to the series. Based on what you have seen, is the Chicago Code going to have a nice wrap to the series, or is it just going to be an unfinished piece?
Bah. It’s not as good as Terriers, but damn if I didn’t love every scene Delroy Lindo was in.
I think that means every new show I took a shot with this fall-spring has been canceled (well, Detroit 187 isn’t officially canceled, but it might as well be).
(and before you ask, no, I will not bring myself to watch “The X Factor”)
Thought this was just finding its feet and had potential especially with the overall story arc of trying to bring down the Delroy Lindo character. The Finder on the otherhand will just be another bland procedural, like we dont have enough of those already with CSI’s , NCIS, etal
Why wouldn’t another network/station pick this show up much like TNT did with Southland? That goes for Terriers as well, why wouldn’t another station run a new season?
Now that you’ve mentioned Southland, I think I prefer it to this for obvious reasons. And I’m glad it was renewed a while back for another season! So, it’s not a total loss.
Because shows get cancelled when they’re losing money for one network. Why would another one want to pick it up?
What’s the saying, one man’s trash is another’s treasure? I do get your point however.
Admittedly the show has been patchy at time, but it has a really unique tone and a charm that is often lacking in mnay shoes of this ilk. I am dissapointed that it won’t be returning, I think there was a lot of potential in the premise and characters left to explore. It is a show that I often found myself pointing out the flaws of the series, but I never thought it couldn’t overcome them. So I’ve lost this and Lights Out for next season…such a waste!
Stop the FOX bashing over this. I watched it every week out of loyalty to Ryan more than anything. The lead was miscast, the ratings blew (especially with “House” as a lead in) and over the course of its run – as Alan repeatedly pointed out – it didn’t know what it was. Sorry it won’t get a chance to reboot, but don’t blame FOX.
Alan, do you think they erred in giving Alderman Gibbons so much grey area to exist in? To me, it felt like they never really made him as evil as the characters all thought. Skeevy and a little corrupt, sure, but Public Enemy #1?
Jennifer Beals in the Chicago Code is possibly the worst casting in the history of television. She never seemed like anything other than an actress wearing a police uniform. The day she was hired was the day this show got cancelled… even if it didn’t know it yet.
+1 – She was horrible. Pretty much one-note acting during the entire run.
Agreed: Beals is half the reason the show failed. She doesn’t have the chops for this kind of role, and she and the writers were the weakest links. And I say that as someone who really wanted to like this show and did like many parts of it (Matt Lauria was great but underused, for example) — but it just never came together. The scripts too often fell short, and Beals’s performance didn’t lift those scripts higher, either. A good actor can do that, but she didn’t. The lumps are deserved. Even so, I still wish the show had had more of a chance …
I’m really disappointed that The Chicago Code was cancelled – I haven’t missed an episode yet, and I was looking forward to a 2nd season.