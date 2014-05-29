FOX entertainment chairman Kevin Reilly resigns

In the midst of an ambitious plan to reinvent the way the broadcast networks operate, FOX entertainment chief Kevin Reilly ran into a very traditional problem: not enough hits. So the man who wanted to cancel pilot season and seasonal scheduling has instead resigned from the network, effective immediately.
“21st Century Fox is a great company that has provided me with choice seats at the head table of pop culture over two very rewarding stints both at FBC and FX,” Reilly said in a statement, “and I am grateful to have benefited from the leadership of Peter Rice, Chase Carey and Rupert Murdoch,” said Reilly. “Peter and I have been discussing this transition for a while, and now with a robust new slate of programming for next season and strength in the FBC ranks, it felt like the timing was as right as it could be. I couldn't be more thankful to my team – a group of creative, tireless and fun people whose fellowship I will miss.”
No replacement has been named yet; for the moment, Reilly's pre-existing team will report to Rice (who briefly ran the network himself before being moved further up the News Corp ladder).
Reilly is a smart man who's been in at the ground floor of a lot of major television breakthroughs. He was a development executive who worked on both “ER” and “The Sopranos” at an early stage, was helping to run FX when “The Shield” launched, was president of NBC when “The Office,” “Friday Night Lights” and “30 Rock” were greenlit, and has been in his current post at FOX since 2007, where he took advantage of the “American Idol” cushion to experiment with shows like “Glee” and earlier this year at the Television Critics Association winter press tour delivered a monologue about his desire to kill the obsolete idea of producing all your pilots in a short window in late winter and early spring. (At the end of a letter he sent to FOX employees explaining his decision to resign, Reilly added, “P.S. – Don't go back to pilot season!”)
But with “Idol” proving increasingly mortal this year, with one-time hits like “Glee,” “New Girl” and “The Following” all shedding viewers, and with only three of this season's new shows returning for next year (“Sleepy Hollow,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Masterchef Junior”), Reilly's position was becoming less tenable.
As he acknowledged the ratings struggles of those and other shows, Reilly also said he had approval from on-high in News Corp to abandon pilot season, do more year-round scheduling, etc., and that everyone at the company understand this would be a process that would take years to fully implement. The subtext seemed to be that Reilly would be around to oversee that process, even if the network was struggling in the present-tense ratings. Instead, he's gone, and we'll see if whoever his successor is will have the authority and/or the desire to stick with those initiatives.
I would definitely put Heroes on that list as it was great during its 1st year.
And yet Paul Lee is still at ABC?
The article reads to me, Alan, that Reilly may have seen some writing on the wall and decided to get out early. Possible that the shows green lit for up fronts aren’t the shows he wanted?
Perhaps it’s his penance for Dads?
Just seems out of left field and leaves me hoping that Fox leaves Landgraf at FX/FXX and doesn’t bring him up to run network.
Landgraf signed a multi year deal with FX some months ago.
Riley seemed to be trying to redeem his run by trying to be innovative with a change in pilot development. Its seems to many gems with growth potential went out like cliche of throwing the baby out with the bathwater. All the new shows like examples Terra Nova and Alcatraz brought diminished returns and created problems for Timeslots.
I think he really dropped the ball when he canceled The Chicago Code. There is such a void for complex crime drama on broadcast. CBS is already fulfilling the quota for bland crime procedurals. None of the networks have seemed to have caught on to this.
Since then everything has mostly felt like a watered down concept trying to please everyone with a formula. Fox generally felt like a brand that wanted to take more risks with creative content unlike the other broadcast networks.
Everytime I watch Gang Related (and that might not be a phrase I use for much longer) I think about how much better Chicago Code was and could still be.
Why? It’s not like The Chicago Code was a hit. It was, at best, a bubble show. And some bubble shows get canceled.
Not the worst thing only because I feel like his sensibilities will be better utilized on cable.
Cable Networks already open the door to innovation. Ocassionally some shows are ordered straight to series through a development process and no pilot.
Riley tenure shows how offbase he was with Fox is demographics. Fox would pick up genre shows with complex ideas. Some would go to full fruition and became legacy shows. While others would try to imitate the bland procedural formula and only get a season life expectancy. Since the audience would pickup on the play it safe tropes from these programs. Fox had a more defined brand then the other broadcast networks but never fully embraced it.
Wonder if he’s going to Apple.
Can we get rid of Paul Lee now? I have no interest in ABC beyond Once Upon a Time and Agents of SHIELD, and in both cases I have to shut my brain off to enjoy them. That’s a problem.
Also, Bob Greenblatt should be on notice, he’s still got Smash-related karma to pay for.
Bob Greenblatt’s network is in 1st place. And his schedule for next year is solid. He’s sticking around.
And Paul Lee still has a job…