FOX gives ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ full season order and post-Super Bowl slot

FOX has given “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” a full season order – and slotted it to air with “New Girl” after the Super Bowl in February.
The cop comedy, from the “Parks and Recreation” team of Mike Schur and Dan Goor, and starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher and Terry Crews, has been one of the fall’s better-reviewed comedies, but it’s struggled in the ratings opposite “NCIS” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” and at this point, its numbers have become largely indistinguishable from its “Dads” lead-in.
FOX giving it the back nine order – and making it part of Super Bowl night – is a show of faith on behalf of a promising new show dealing with tough competition and an incompatible lead-in. The post-Super Bowl timeslot isn’t a huge boost anymore – and “Brooklyn” will be airing after the game, the post-game coverage and a “New Girl” episode, so possibly not until after primetime is over – but at the very least it will give FOX a reason to heavily promote the show again at midseason.
I think “Brooklyn” still has some creative fine-tuning to do when it comes to Samberg’s character – he needs to seem less like a 12-year-old with a badge, and/or sometimes get to be right in arguments with Braugher’s disapproving captain – but it’s been showing clear growth and is one of the few new series I’ve stuck with on any network. With its recent ratings, I’d been worried FOX was ready to give up on it; the back nine, and the Super Bowl spot (as opposed to, say, giving it to one of the network’s midseason comedies), are very reassuring.
Good news. I was digging the show.
I hope that one chick stops trying to be April from Parks though….it sort of takes me out of the show
(To the tune of “Mr. Sunshine”):
? Brooklyn Nine Nine Yeah. ?
I can’t deal with Samberg. I wish I could but I continuously want to smack him upside the head like an annoying younger cousin. It’s appalling to me that a show this unwieldy and unfun is getting a full season order and a show like The Neighbors has been banished to Friday night limbo. Tick tock tick tock.
At least The Neighbors is clever and makes jokes about itself. Has some thought and vision. I find B99 to be totally depressing. From Hill Street Blues to this, it’s like the death of creativity or something….
And to pair B99 with The New Girl?!? Who thinks THAT is a good idea. I fear for the life of The New Girl. It’s a truly bad fit. And won’t help it in its current struggling state.
It seems to me like B99 needs another bro-cephus type of show. The New Girl still slants too girly and — and more to the point — too smart for B99. B99 is a dumb dumbass comedy. Put it with Dads maybe? Blech on both. I throw my hands up in the air in disgust.
So … not a fan?
Whereas I start laughing when he appears onscreen, before he’s done or even said anything. He’s just like inherently/instantly funny to me. It’s almost a Pavlovian reaction. Different strokes for different folks.
Samberg certainly takes some getting used to, but after last week’s episode I’m wondering if that’s kind of the point? Start him out a little grating and then mature him with Holt’s direction. It’s much better than Parks and Rec was through its first 6 episodes and even when Samberg’s weak the cast around him is great enough to carry an episode. I’m all in with Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Powered white ass.
Great news!
Samberg’s character seems like they took a character from a different decade and placed him in this show. Like maybe if they took Chandler Bing, made him the center of a show, and took away any traces of self-loathing. And what we get is nonstop wisecracks, more nonstop wisecracks, and still more nonstop wisecracks. Inappropriately out of place and not even funny. The rest of the cast is OK but they’re in a different show from him and it’s painful.
They fixed Leslie on P&R, but it seems like this conception of character is more entrenched and intentional.
In all fairness it took them 6 episodes, & a summer hiatus, to fully figure out Leslie Knope so I’d give them time to properly calibrate Samberg’s character.
I like the show now. I hope they don’t go and try and change it for people that don’t enjoy it. I took a fox survey about the show and they seemed to focus on how warm, smart and believable each character is, which suggests they might not get the show.
This is my favorite new comedy. I actually dig the entire cast and don’t find anybody annoying. I really hope it gets a second season pickup too, since the only other comedies left worth watching are Parks and Recnd Community.
Same here. Samberg may take some time to become a good actor-he doesn’t have the stage or improv background that many of the other people from SNL have. Took a while for Ray Romano to hit his stride, Seinfeld never did become a good actor.
I don’t understand the value of the post-SB slot. It’s always scheduled as 10-11 pm, but that is NEVER the case. Even without the blackout last year, the post-show would have started no earlier than 10:30, and some years, it’s been later than that. (Didn’t Alias run from 11-midnight?)
Also, scheduling assumes people are mostly watching the game at their own home, and not at a Super Bowl party. After the game, the hosts are cleaning up while the guests are driving home because they have to work the next morning. If they turn on the TV when they get home, do they necessarily turn to the same network that carried the game?
You’re right on all counts, but I still think that after you’ve factored for all of your points, the potential audience for New Girl and Brooklyn 9-9 is still at least 10x what it is in their normal timeslots. A LOT of people watch the Superbowl.
FOX needs to look up the definition for Sunk Cost, they’ll find B99 picture next to it.
So the star who is supposed to be a cop acting like a 12 year old isn’t a deal breaker for you?