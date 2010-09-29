FOX moves ‘Human Target’ premiere back to mid-November

On this week’s podcast, Fienberg and I talked about the changes new showrunner Matt Miller had made to “Human Target,” and I was looking forward to seeing how fans of the show reacted to those changes on Friday night. Instead, we’re all going to have to wait a little longer, as FOX has moved the series to a different night, and pushed the season two premiere back to mid-November.
The new timeslot is actually the show’s old one: Wednesdays at 8, starting on November 17. Airing there last season before “American Idol,” the show did just well enough to get renewed, and was going to air as part of a Friday action drama bloc with “The Good Guys.”
But two things happened since that plan was announced in May: “The Good Guys” did very badly in the summer and even worse in its first Friday airing last week, and “Lone Star” was such a ratings disaster on Mondays that FOX pulled it after two episodes and decided to replace it with “Lie to Me.”
“Lie to Me” was originally set to air Wednesdays starting in November, so now “Human Target” takes its place. It’s a much better timeslot for “Human Target,” if only because it was guaranteed to fail on Fridays. Friday has been a disaster night for FOX for a very long time, and those “Good Guys” numbers had to be scary. So this move signals that FOX still has hopes that “Human Target” can at least be a useful piece for the network, but it also says that they’ve basically washed their hands of “The Good Guys.” It may get to air its remaining episodes (paired with “House” repeats) simply because it’s much cheaper than an average network drama, but it’s done.
So we’ll check back in on the “Human Target” changes in a month and a half.
I’ve always enjoyed “The Good Guys” but I didn’t know its fall premier was last Friday. Poor job of promoting it.
Haven’t listened to the Podcast.
The dude really didn’t get rid of Bear McCreary’s awesome scoring and replaced it with stupid, generic contempo-pop crap like he said he would over the summer, did he?
‘Cause if he did, the show is going to lose a good chunk of the fans and good will it built up.
I’m not sure what I’m more horrified by, getting rid of Bear McCreary or Miller’s claim that HT was totally in need of the sort of relationship wangst that almost ruined Chuck S3.
Ah, what a bummer about “The Good Guys”! Guess I’ll enjoy it as long as they keep it on.
Besides Fringe, I think the Good Guys is one of Fox’s best shows… I hope it finds a home on cable or something because its hilarious and a welcome relief from the 10 new boring cop dramas being rehashed this season.
Now I have a better chance of catching up with the show. I caught the first few episodes earlier this year and liked it. I’ll be renting the DVD to catch up for the new season. Thanks for the heads up, Alan.
While Good Guys is plainly toast, they’re still shooting–Joshua Malina has tweeted that he’s headed to Dallas to appear in an upcoming episode.
Given that I expect the show is fairly cheap and USA’s pre-existing relationship with Matt Nix, I wonder if it’ll be shopped there. Would make a nice pairing with pretty much any of USA’s more comic hourlongs (Psych and White Collar in particular).
Well, I don’t like this news. At all.
Without a new show like Human Target as a strong lead-in, The Good Guys has no chance of finding an audience.
I really hope Matt Nix spoke to the programming suits at the USA Network sometime over the summer about a possible back-up plan. If USA is all about “characters,” then The Good Guys would be a perfect fit.
Terrible programming move Fox.
You should be running USA Network because that is 110% correct. Hope it happens. Gotta go write my letter to USA.
I am totally not happy with Human Target not coming up on 10/1 – i had it pencilled in on my schedule! Yes, i understand this potentially is a better move on Fox’ part, but i feel i’ve waited long enough for it to return. BTW, am i mistaken in thinking that WEdnesday at 8pm will put it up against Survivor? How is Fox thinking this is a good move?
I so agree! I was excited about it and now it isn’t happening. But on the upside, I couldn’t have watched it tonight anyways.
From tonight’s “Good Guys” episode when Dan says,” I didn’t understand any of what you just said but I agree with you”,I laughed til tears flowed. This show is just fun. An absolute escape from the day. Hard to believe more people don’t need this!