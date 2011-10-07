Woo-hoo! FOX renews ‘The Simpsons’ for two Moe seasons

I know I’ve told this story before, but in the wake of FOX ordering two more seasons of “The Simpsons” – which will bring the show through its 24th and 25th seasons, continuing its stretch as the longest-running primetime scripted show in American TV history(*) – it’s worth repeating again:
(*) Though that renewal will “only” put the series at 559 episodes, leaving it 76 episodes short of “Gunsmoke,” which didn’t last as long but made more episodes per season.
Shortly before the fourth season of “The Wire” debuted, I wound up at a dinner with a few HBO publicists, David Simon, Ed Burns and the four young actors who played that season’s central characters. At one point, we got to talking about the kinds of shows the boys liked to watch, and one of them mentioned “The Simpsons.” I nodded and said that I was a big fan as well, and that I wasn’t much older than they were at that moment when the show debuted. And I will never forget the reaction of Maestro Harrell (Randy), who did a double take and asked, in sincere disbelief, “‘The Simpsons’ hasn’t always been on?”
That was back when the show was starting only its 18th season. Now we’re in the 23rd, and heading for at least a 24th & 25th. Not only is there an entire generation that’s never known life without Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, but that generation now has kids who haven’t known life without them, either.
Not long after I started covering TV professionally (way back at the start of season 8, with Albert Brooks as Hank Scorpio in “You Only Move Twice”), the meme began that “‘The Simpsons’ hasn’t been good since…,” with opinions varying on exactly when the show should have allegedly ended to preserve its legacy. And I’ve always thought that was silly.
Is the show as fresh as it was in season 2? Of course not. Is it as funny as it was in season 4? Nope. Have there been dark periods? Absolutely. Has it repeated every story it’s ever told at least three times? Practically. But here’s the thing: “The Simpsons” is still capable of being funny, and moving, and of making me and many other people happy that it still exists and is still producing new episodes. I thought last season was pretty darned strong all-around, and when I wrote a few weeks ago that it was arguably the show’s best season in many years, a number of readers piped in to say that they liked it, too, but would make that argument for season 20, or…
It’s comforting to me knowing that there are still new stories involving the citizens of Springfield. They may not be as brilliant as “Marge vs. the Monorail” or “Homer the Heretic,” but the new episodes’ existence also doesn’t somehow invalidate the greatness of the good old days. Even periods when I’ve strongly disliked the show (what some fans refer to as the Jerkass Homer Era) never made me retroactively dislike earlier seasons. Ted Williams and Stan Musial hung around baseball forever, but they were still capable of putting together good-to-great years in their final seasons (Teddy Ballgame famously homered in his last at-bat at Fenway, in a year where he hit 29 home runs and batted .316; Stan the Man hit .330 in his next-to-last season). These last few seasons have given me episodes like “Eternal Moonshine of the Simpson Mind,” “Homer and Lisa Exchange Cross Words,” and even this season’s premiere, which wrung a lot of laughs out of Homer befriending a Jack Bauer-esque former killer played by Kiefer Sutherland. (We also got “The Simpsons Movie,” which came out in 2007 and was a reminder of just how vibrant those characters remained after all these years.) And for those who just wish the show would end already, there’s always been the very simple option of not watching anymore.
Over the last few days, as contract negotiations with the cast started to go public, a few news reports leaked suggesting the show was more valuable to NewsCorp dead than alive – that if FOX canceled it, contract language in the original syndication agreements that kept the company from selling the show to cable stations would no longer be valid, and that another fortune could be made either selling episodes to cable or starting up an all-“Simpsons” cable channel. That may have just been gamesmanship to get the actors to blink and accept a significant pay cut, or it could be a sign that this really is the final renewal. (In the press release, Homer is quoted as saying, “Woo hoo! I outlasted Andy Rooney!”)
There was a time in my life before “The Simpsons” existed, and there’s eventually going to be a time when I – and all the people born years after the show debuted – will no longer have new episodes to enjoy. But I’m in no hurry to see the end. “The Simpsons” has been a pretty splendid fact of life for nearly a quarter century now.
What does everybody else think? Do you think this renewal should be the last one? Are you a purist who insists the show should’ve ended 10 years ago or more? (And, if so, when? Be prepared with a specific stopping point, and then be prepared for others to respond with lists of episodes that wouldn’t exist under that circumstance. Just sayin’.)
Haven’t watched the Simpsons in years, probably since Season 18 or 20. However, I’m still glad it wasn’t canceled because I want to see them go out on their own accord. If any show deserves a victory lap of a season it is the Simpsons. I’ll also be first in line to buy the complete series on DVD.
Wow. In Britain we got it much later and I stopped watching a few years ago so 25 years is inconceivable. I can’t even remember what I was watching then. That’s older than Star Trek TNG.
TNG debuted in 1987. Simpsons series in 1989.
I stopped watching religiously around season 12/13, and scanning episode synopses, I’m pretty sure I quit watching altogether after “The Way We Weren’t.”
And while new episodes don’t “invalidate” the glory years, they do make it less likely that they’ll turn up in the syndication rotation…
Yeah. But who cares? Another five years we’ll just all get whatever episode we want from whatever digital distribution service picks them up.
I still TiVo it every week. Even when it’s not that great, it’s like hanging out with an old friend, which I wouldn’t stop doing just because their conversation got stale occasionally.
I am personally a big Simpsons fan and really like how this show was able to make people laugh, cry and cheer all in the same episode (or the same movie) but I think one day it will conclude, but the real question is when. This renewal really does seem like the last one, with The Simpsons shrinking in popularity behind other shows like Family Guy (lame!), also the actors (Dan Castelleneta, Nancy Cartwright, Hank Azaria, etc.) aren’t getting any younger. So soon, they may want to retire. And without the same voices, will audiences continue to tune in?
Great article. I think as long as there’s a place for SNL on TV, there should be a place for the Simpsons. I love the show still, there aren’t classic episodes anymore, but that’s what I thought about the season 13-20 episodes when they were new. The “new” episodes are good after you watch them a couple times. Keep it going forever. Back in 1999 I told my teacher I wanted to become a television writer because I wanted to write for the Simpsons. She told me that was dumb because by the time I graduated the show would be canceled. I graduated in May with a Television wiring degree. I’ve got at least two years to prove my dumb teacher wrong.
I live in the UK where The Simpsons is shown on either Channel 4 or Sky One. I tend to look at the quality, brightness and range of colours being used (especuially in the Sky One broadcasts) to decide whether or not I should watch it.
For me, the higher the quality of picture gets, the worse the seasons become, espescially with any episoed produced during and after the release of the movie.
Pretty much this, the Simpsons was officially dead to me when the switched to digital coloring rather than cells.
Of course, comedic quality runs inversely parallel with animation quality.
I’ve always thought that, for maximum bang-per-buck episode, The Simpsons should have ended at the end of Season 9 and/or the 5F episodes (four of which ran in Season 10). But on the other hand, I’d be happy to see it keep running in perpetuity. It seems like the show could do that.
I really hope the actors got what they wanted. They are the show; they deserve it.
I wonder about that. Many of the episodes from the “Golden Age” (seasons 3-8, or wherever you want to draw the cut-off) are genuinely great. But if the Simpsons had ended after the tenth season (1999-2000, or such), would we remember it as a great show? Would it even be on the map anymore ten years later?
I’d like to think so. It may not have become the all-pervasive cultural force it is now, but it was a huge hit at the time and had a lot of legitimately brilliant episodes. I mean, Seinfeld ran roughly over the period of time and length of time you’re describing, and its memory hasn’t suffered (even with the success of Curb Your Enthusiasm to compare it to).
These past couple of new episodes have verged on being hilarious. I especially liked the Chalmers episode, with his bizarre TR worship, passed along to Bart.
I, too, would prefer the show go out on its own accord, perhaps with a few old writers rejoining the team.
If you stripped 559 episodes — that is, ran them 1 per weekday — you’d take well over two years to cycle around.
My reaction is a weary “D’Oh!”
I was in kindgergarden when the Simpsons started. Even though I haven’t watched in years, I kind of hope it never ends. “Lisa the Vegetarian” is my all time favorite episode. I became a vegetarian when I was a kid and got teased about it quite a bit so I thought the episode was hilarious.
I contend that that entire episode–which I also love–came out of someone in the writer’s room having Mr. Burns say “Smithers, I think I’ll donate a million dollars to the local orphanage… when pigs fly!” then having a pig sail past the window…and then saying “How can we pull that off?”
I think I’m more of the Joe DiMaggio or Jerry Seinfeld school-quit while you’re still awesome. The Simpsons and The Office seem to be more of the Joe Paterno or Brett Favre school-I’ll quit when you drag me from the field. I mean, it’s not like the show is hurting anyone by going on way past its prime, but I don’t like to watch it.
I”m glad the show is good now, but I have no desire to go back to it. It’s like a college friend that you don’t talk to anymore, but you’re glad to hear he’s got a good family out there.
This show needs to end. It hasn’t been good in years, it isn’t anything what it once was.
There really does need to be an all Simpsons cable channel. Who’s not watching that?
I agree. I would LOVE to have an “all-Simpsons” channel where I could turn on the TV and be able to watch different Simpsons episodes at any time of the day.
It’s a great show. That and Seinfeld pretty much defined my childhood TV viewing. I still have a great respect for it, but I haven’t personally been able to watch it in many years. It just makes me feel awkward to hear these characters who I knew so well talking in such different fashions. The personalities all just kind of seemed to have blended together to where Marge might say something completely absurd that she never would have years ago, and it just gets to me. That being said I’m happy it’s been renewed and continues to find success. It deserves it. But if I had to pick an ideal “end time” from a strictly artistic perspective, Season 8 or 9 was about where I stopped being able to watch.
Not to diminish the insane longevity of the Simpsons, but in the spirit of that first asterisk, if you put it in terms of “minutes produced,” there are plenty of other franchises/shows which handily beat the Simpsons.
Star Trek, Law & Order, Stargate, etc.
The real triumph of the Simpsons is not that it holds a record for *scripted* shows, but for *animated* shows.
As for the show itself, the classic status of the older seasons is as much nostalgia as it is anything else. Plenty of episodes in the “golden period” were lame, too.
I say let it go on forever. I can’t even imagine what a series finale would look like (what storylines would it tie up? Would it just be endless winks to the audience and guest cameos?).
Even if the show is never as good as it was, at the point, it would not likely become terrible, and it could still easily become, if only briefly, great from time to time.
“Plenty of episodes in the “golden period” were lame, too.”
I for myself really dislike the 7th season, which contains most of my least favourite episodes in one place. (like BART SELLS HIS SOUL, KING SIZE HOMER, SUMMER OF 4FT 2 or MARGE BE NOT PROUD)
But without BART SELLS HIS SOUL, we wouldn’t have the lines about ALF pogs. Remember ALF? He’s back, in pog form.
‘You sold my soul for pogs!’ Is one of my all time favourite Simpsons quotes
“King Size Homer”? That’s got one of my favorite gags of all time–the mop with the tape recorder that plays “I work hard for my money…” set up as Homer’s replacement.
However, “Bart Sells His Soul” always rubbed me the wrong way. Excessively serious.
My mistake. That is apparently “Guess Who’s COming to Criticize Dinner” from season 11, which is in itself a pretty awesome episode.
“Bart Sells His Soul” gave me a line I still use to this day: “Dial 9-1, and when I say so, dial 1 again”
Say what you want about The Simpsons, but the show has always been sincere, unlike FAMILY GUY and co, who are only interested in pushing the envelope, for the sake of cheap shock value. But while The Simpsons were considered very edgy when they came out, they never went the too easy road. Especially during the last few years, it would have been easy to “modernize” the humor and, I don’t know, make an episode where Bart tries to rape Lisa or turn Homer into an abusive husband and play it all “for laughs”, because that’s what this generation of stoners, who grew up on Happy Tree Friends and Adult Swim laughs about.
Well, if the show gets cancelled in two years, I would miss it. But hey, 25 years, without ever making me and millions of other viewers thinking of never watching it again and even making most of the haters tune in again every single week, is a hell of a run!
I think ‘The Simpsons’ should be allowed to stay alive at least until ‘Family Guy’ and the rest of McFarlane’s vat of product goes off the air, if just to offset the bad taste from all that.
Absolutely. What these guys have done in unfathomable; I guarantee the naysayer comments are from people who have no idea the amount of work that goes into each episode.
Alan, I would like to read YOUR list of the greatest, must-see episodes from Seasons 11 on. It would be very useful for whom, like me, stopped watching years ago, but it’s still a fan. Last season I own on DVD is S10, who I think was still pretty good, even if I think the peak was S5-7, and especially “And Maggie Makes Three” and “Who Shot Mr. Burns?”, which is easily the best double episode of any TV show, ever.
i still watch and enjoy simpsons regularly. you’re so right about the “Simpsons hasn’t been good since…” meme. just like SNL, people seem to feel like they need to bash a show they no longer watch. but just like Happy Days, which continued producing quality episodes after the infamous “jump the shark” moment, there are still quality episodes of Simpsons, even up to the current season.
my observation is that there have been many episodes that i initially didn’t like, only to find greater appreciation for in syndication (one that comes to mind is The Prisoner parody, when Homer starts a website). maybe because the newest episodes obviously haven’t aired as many times as the older ones, we haven’t learned to love them as much, or become nostalgic for them yet.
I do think “The Simpsons” has fallen down in quality since the “Golden Age” (Seasons 3-8), but I don’t want to see it cancelled. Amidst all the mediocre episodes they produce, “The Simpsons” still manages to produce a good episode or three every seasons.
For example, while I disliked most of Season 22, I loved “The Scorpion’s Tale” and “500 Keys”. The latter is one of my favorite Simpsons episodes, period, and one that I have re-watched a dozen times.
It never should have made the jump from the Tracy Ullman Show. Been downhill ever since.
Honestly, I became bored with all of the Sunday night FOX cartoons a few years back and gave them up cold turkey. After a short while I realized that I actually missed The Simpsons and jumped right back in. I think I came back with The Squirt and the Whale.
Hmmmm. I dunno. I suppose on some level it is nice to still have it around, but I don’t watch it anymore. I found that round about season 10, I would be watching an episode, and just not laughing. So I stopped. But it’s not BAD…even now, if I turn one on, I chuckle a few times. I don’t finish it though.
Have seasons 1-9 on DVD, though, so I’m set.
It doesn’t get much better than The Simpsons at its best. I’m another UK fan here, and to be honest I never really followed what episode was in what season as when they were shown here on Sky One I was too young to care or notice if there was any order to the way they were broadcast.
Doing a little research now though, the last time I genuinely enjoyed episodes of the show (rather than maybe a joke or two) was was around season twelve. I can watch episodes up to then and still laugh as if it was the first couple of times I watched them.
I don’t begrudge the show has gone on, and its great people still get a kick out of it and kids are discovering it all the time. It does make me feel a little sad how the fact they are perpetually stuck in the same ages means that some new episodes have kinda crapped on the warmth I had for the characters.
I appreciate it would have been quite a (difficult) change to say age them all six or seven years, but it would have developed some fresh material and wouldn’t have devalued what had come before to an extent. I loved the episodes detailing the backstory of Homer and Marge before the kids came along. But they’ve changed/developed/alternated it, and I think thats a shame because those earlier ones were really as sweet and beautiful as TV could get in certain moments.
That’s a really good point. There are a few comic strips that have the characters grow up, and you get cases like Doonsebury or For Better or For Worse, where they ended up in the 2nd generation, with the children characters having children of their own. I’d rather watch Bart as a teenager or Lisa going to college or Maggie walking and talking than telling the same stories over and over again. Yeah, they can comment about the culture, but it’s so much different than the early show, which was more the story of a family than a satire of the latest fad.
I just watched a new one (Chalmers teaches Bart and the bullies) for the first time in a long time. It was a recycled plot from when Skinner was fired and Bart helped him get his job back. It looked good technically but there was not a single laugh to be had. Much like the show was when I stopped watching in 2002 or so.
The fact that it has been on so long is impressive but that is no reason for me to watch. I get no enjoyment from the show any more. I found the Simpsons movie to be the same quality and I didn’t laugh once.
As an economist I understand the desire for FOX to keep the show running and to strong-arm their voice actors into taking a pay cut. But as it doesn’t entertain me I won’t be there.
I want it to go on forever. :-)