FOX swaps ‘Mulaney’ & ‘Bob’s Burger’s’ timeslots

The slow, inexorable shuffle towards cancellation continues for “Mulaney,” as FOX today decided to have it swap timeslots with “Bob's Burgers,” effective immediately.
Starting this Sunday, “Bob's” – which has been airing very irregularly this fall due to FOX's Sunday football and baseball commitments – will air at 9:30 after “Family Guy.” FOX has the late NFL game this weekend, so “Mulaney” won't begin airing at 7:30 until the following Sunday, November 23.
FOX had already reduced the episode order for “Mulaney” from 16 to 13 (the number of episodes that had already been produced at the time the decision was made), and its ratings have hovered around a 1.0 in the demo (or, as Fienberg has dubbed it, The Mulaney Line). It's playing out the string at this point, as a low-rated show ordered by Kevin Reilly, and produced by an outside studio, while Reilly's replacements, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, also have control of 20th Television.
“Mulaney” didn't really work, but as a fan of “Bob's Burgers,” I'm pleased that it'll be airing in a much safer timeslot – even if it gives Seth MacFarlane license to tell more jokes about how “Bob's” can only survive if it's put behind “The Simpsons” or “Family Guy.”
Damn…Obviously this is meant to be a positive for Bob’s, and the inconsistent scheduling is annoying, but I really liked having it on earlier, before the morass of Sunday night shows kicks in at 9.
Thank goodness. Bob’s Burgers is probably the best sitcom going right now, and it’s good that Fox is finally recognizing it.
It’s good to see Bob’s Burgers on a more regular schedule. This wouldn’t have had to happen if the morons who run fox didn’t ship American Dad to TBS and greenlight a stupid Seinfeld ripoff. While I am at it, bring back Futurama and put it on FXX. It was the by far the best cartoon Fox ever produced.
Bob’s Burger is great, and maybe is the best animated series programmed by FOX since Futurama.
But let’s be honest about the latter, we should be grateful with the actual seven seasons of the show. The Comedy Central version was kind of tired, with only a handful of great episodes, and a lot of average. Maybe it was because of the reduced writing room, but if they can’t do better, it is really time to say goodbye to Futurama.
I’m with you regarding Seth’s snarky remarks about Bob’s ratings, Alan–it’s rather unfair to slam a show’s ratings when it’s hardly aired at 7:30 due to football/baseball commitments on Fox. I too am glad to see the show move to a later time slot.
As for Mulaney…in my dream scenario, Lorne Michaels pleads with him to return to SNL as the new head writer, while Colin Jost is jettisoned to TVLand to star in their latest multi-camera laugh-tracked sitcom, ‘Jost Kidding’ (featuring several of the cast members of ‘Too Many Cooks’).
But now Bob will compete with Bob on Adult Swim.
Not good, Bob.
Yay! Common sense as been restored. .. bobs burgers is original and hilarious and nevrr should have had there time slot changed. .mulaney was awful just plain awful. ..and yes I say it in the past tense because at this rate its going to be canceled which is fine by me!
I actually liked Mulaney.. I thought it was a perfectly sweet show, with plenty of jokes. I think the only problem is its… i hate to say it, but bad lead acting. John Mulaney is a much better stand up and writer than an actor, in the best possible way. But the guy’s comedic skills are not to be taken lightly; don’t forget that he is one of the co-creators of Stefon on SNL. It might be failing due to the fact that people seem to be comparing it to Seinfeld, even though people of the slightly younger age division have never seen the show, and it should have no impact on the way people look at the show. But kudos to the show, for picking up on that comparison and even making a joke about it. I don’t know. I just thought that it wasn’t terrible.