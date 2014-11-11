FOX swaps ‘Mulaney’ & ‘Bob’s Burger’s’ timeslots

#Bob's Burgers #Mulaney
11.11.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The slow, inexorable shuffle towards cancellation continues for “Mulaney,” as FOX today decided to have it swap timeslots with “Bob's Burgers,” effective immediately.

Starting this Sunday, “Bob's” – which has been airing very irregularly this fall due to FOX's Sunday football and baseball commitments – will air at 9:30 after “Family Guy.” FOX has the late NFL game this weekend, so “Mulaney” won't begin airing at 7:30 until the following Sunday, November 23.

FOX had already reduced the episode order for “Mulaney” from 16 to 13 (the number of episodes that had already been produced at the time the decision was made), and its ratings have hovered around a 1.0 in the demo (or, as Fienberg has dubbed it, The Mulaney Line). It's playing out the string at this point, as a low-rated show ordered by Kevin Reilly, and produced by an outside studio, while Reilly's replacements, Dana Walden and Gary Newman, also have control of 20th Television.

“Mulaney” didn't really work, but as a fan of “Bob's Burgers,” I'm pleased that it'll be airing in a much safer timeslot – even if it gives Seth MacFarlane license to tell more jokes about how “Bob's” can only survive if it's put behind “The Simpsons” or “Family Guy.”

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bob's Burgers#Mulaney
TAGSBOB'S BURGERSMULANEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP