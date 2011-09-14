‘Free Agents’ – ‘Pilot’: Strange bedfellows

Senior Television Writer
09.14.11 15 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Free Agents” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? If you’re familiar with the UK version, did you find this a step up or down? (And did you miss all the profanity?) 

As I said yesterday, I was not really a fan of the pilot (though I laughed at Joe Lo Truglio’s line about Nixon, and smiled at the Ricky Sargulesh reference), but am trying to put faith in John Enbom and company. Will you do the same? 

Around The Web

TAGSFREE AGENTSHANK AZARIAKATHRYN HAHN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 2 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP