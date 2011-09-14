‘Free Agents’ – ‘Pilot’: Strange bedfellows

I posted my review of NBC’s “Free Agents” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. For those of you who watched, what did you think? If you’re familiar with the UK version, did you find this a step up or down? (And did you miss all the profanity?)

As I said yesterday, I was not really a fan of the pilot (though I laughed at Joe Lo Truglio’s line about Nixon, and smiled at the Ricky Sargulesh reference), but am trying to put faith in John Enbom and company. Will you do the same?